Loki might be dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current timeline, but a past version of the trickster god will return in his very own Disney+ show. While Marvel is also launching several other streaming series in 2021, the Loki series is particularly mysterious.

Tom Hiddleston is set to return as Thor's wily brother and, with The tesseract in hand, Loki's adventures will be taking him to a variety of new dimensions. A 30-second spot that played during the Super Bowl revealed that the Time Variance Authority, an organization tasked with monitoring any changes to the timeline, may not be too happy with him.

Does Loki have a release date? Who's in the cast? Here’s everything we know about the Loki show on Disney+, including new trailer footage.

Loki enjoys a comfortable refuge in Sakaar. Marvel Studios.

When is the Loki release date?

Loki will premiere in May 2021 on Disney+. Filming on the series began earlier this year, but, like with several other shows, had to shut down due to the pandemic. The series resumed filming in September and, pending no further hiccups, is on track to debut in the spring. What's more, Loki will consist of six episodes, which seems to be the magic number for all of Marvel's Disney+ series thus far.

Who is in the cast of Loki?

Obviously, Hiddleston is back as the titular character. However, he'll be playing The Avengers version of him (circa 2012). In addition, Loki has cast Owen Wilson, who seems to be playing a TVA agent of some sort, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, and Wunmi Mosaku.

It’s unclear if any of Hiddleston’s Thor costars, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, and Renee Russo, will make an appearance on the series, but it's always a possibility.

Is there a Loki trailer?

Yes! The first teaser hinted at Loki's capture by the TVA, but the first full-length trailer (which is described as a "clip" by Marvel) was released during Disney's 2020 Investor Day presentation. It seems the TVA, which takes Loki into custody immediately following his arrival in a desert location, has a much bigger role than we thought.

What is the plot of Loki?

A brief plot description was included in the same The Hollywood Reporter article confirming Rick & Morty writer Michael Waldron would serve as Loki series creator and also write the pilot. The Loki plot description teases that the show will “follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as [an] unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Speaking with Business Insider in 2019, here's what the Russo Brothers had to say about what to expect regarding Loki's time-traveling ways.

Joe: "Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality."

Anthony: "We're dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities."

In the same interview, the Russos explained that when Loki grabbed the Tesseract in Endgame and teleported away he created a new branching reality. Not only does that make it extremely hard for Captain America (or anyone else) to retrieve him, it also opens the door to all sort of shenanigans we could see in Loki.

The new trailer reveals that the events of Loki take place in the immediate aftermath of his disappearance in Endgame. Once the trickster god vanishes, he presumably traverses time and space before landing in a remote location and is quickly taken in by the TVA. He escapes at some point and there are glimpses of a battle between him and whomever Mbatha-Raw is playing (her character has not been confirmed).

What's more, fans have speculated that we could get a council of Lokis at some point, with Grant suspected to be playing an older version of the character (who could also be from another dimension). Beyond that, however, the plot of the series is rather elusive. As the series draws closer to its premiere date, we're likely to get more updated information.

Loki gets (temporarily) caught by Thor, Bruce, and Valkyrie. Marvel Studios.

What do we know about Loki from the comics and MCU?

Loki began as a villain both in Marvel comics and in the MCU, but his character evolved over time as Loki’s allegiances changed to suit his own desires and need for self-preservation. His power might be considered sorcery, and it includes the ability to shape-shift, create psionic shields, create illusions, create energy blasts, and teleport. He’s also got standard superhero abilities like super strength, super stamina, and rapid regenerative powers.

In the comics and the MCU, Loki is revealed to be the son of King Laufey, a Frost Giant and former enemy of Odin. The comics show that Loki was born much smaller than most Frost Giants and was treated poorly by his father because of this. After Odin killed Laufey in battle, he was adopted by Odin. From childhood, Loki resented the way he was treated by Asgardians in comparison to his adopted brother, Thor. This treatment, in addition to his early childhood and the nature of his trickster abilities, contributed to Loki becoming more of a villain as an adult.

In the MCU, Loki learns in Thor that he was stolen away from Laufey by Odin as an infant and raised as an Asgardian. From there, Loki’s MCU arc mostly revolves around him doing things like working for Thanos in exchange for total control over Earth (as seen in The Avengers) or trying to kill and/or one-up his brother (Thor: Ragnarok). Occasionally, Loki has shown signs that he’s willing to work with the good guys, like when he stands up to Thanos before his death in Infinity War.

Where can I watch Loki?

You’ll only be able to watch Loki on Disney+. Make sure you get a subscription before you try to tune into this first of hopefully many MCU TV shows coming to the streaming platform. Learn everything you need to know about Disney+ right here.