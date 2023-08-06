65 Things That Are So Dope & Under $30 on Amazon Prime

Sometimes, the best purchases you make are the ones you didn’t plan for. You stumble upon an item you’re curious about, add it to your cart, and boom — it instantly becomes one of your very favorites. That’s why I’ve assembled this list of dope things on Amazon that may not be on your radar yet. From weird, clever kitchen gadgets to car hacks that make your commute a little more pleasant, you’ll find so many useful things that will make your life easier — and they’re all $30 or less.

01 This Stainless Steel Container For Your Bacon Grease Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $18 See On Amazon With a built-in mesh strainer, this stainless steel bacon grease container removes any larger drippings as the liquid passes through. When you’re ready to whip up another tasty breakfast, you can use this bacon grease to add delicious flavor to your pancakes and eggs. The handle and spout ensure that pouring is a mess-free operation.

02 A Hard-Wearing Trash Can That Keeps Your Car Tidy Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Durable and waterproof, this trash bin holds all of the bits of garbage that accumulate in your car throughout the day. Whether it’s food scraps, tissues, or empty cups, the durable bin holds it all with ease. Adjustable straps allow you to secure the can to your side door, headrest, or center console.

03 This Solar-Powered External Battery That’s Great For Emergencies Amazon BLAVOR Solar Power Bank $24 See On Amazon Since it transforms the sun’s rays into power, this external battery is great in a pinch — bring it along on your next camping trip for total peace of mind. The built-in flashlight and clip-on compass are two additional features that assist you when you’re out in the wilderness. Plus, there are three different USB ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Available colors: 5

04 The Collapsible Clip-On Strainer That’s Space Efficient Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Taking up a fraction of the space of a traditional colander, this clip-on strainer is a great investment for compact kitchens. It clamps onto the edges of your pot, so all you have to do is tilt it over the sink — that frees up both hands to strain. The water flows out easily, but your pasta or vegetables stay inside. Available colors: 4

05 These Packing Cubes That Organize Your Luggage Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pieces) $22 See On Amazon If you end up rummaging through your entire suitcase as soon as you’ve reached your destination, you may benefit from these packing cubes. The zip-up containers allow you to organize your luggage into separate compartments, so you can easily access what you need without jumbling everything up. A mesh window on the top of each cube allows you to view its contents at a glance. Available colors: 10

06 A Compact Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender Shelf $17 See On Amazon Taking up less room than a power strip, this outlet extender is a space-saving solution for households with lots of electronic devices. In addition to its six AC outlets and three USB ports, it also has a built-in shelf that holds your device as it charges. A built-in surge protector prevents any unwanted power spikes, as well. Available colors: White, Black

07 These Reusable Produce Bags That Cut Down On Plastic Use At The Store Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $12 See On Amazon Reducing your plastic bag waste at the grocery store is easy to do when you upgrade to these mesh storage pouches. Designed with drawstring closures, the breathable bags are designed to hold all sorts of fruits and vegetables — use them as you load up in the produce department. This wallet-friendly set comes with 15 bags, and the lightweight design means they won’t add heft at the produce scale.

08 This Expandable Colander Made From Eco-Friendly Straw Fibers Amazon MineSign Extendable Over-the-Sink Colander $12 See On Amazon Made out of straw fibers, this extendable colander is an eco-conscious alternative to ones made of plastic — and because it can expand, it’s compatible with a wide range of sinks. The holes in the bottom and along the sides allow water to flow freely through, so you can rinse off your produce, drain your pasta, or even air dry a few cups or utensils.

09 These Backlights That Add Cinematic Quality To TV Marathons Amazon Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip $22 See On Amazon Once you adhere these LED lights to the back of your TV screen, you’ll notice just how much more vibrant your shows and movies appear — you may even experience less eyestrain. Plugging directly into your TV monitor’s USB port, the string of lights is easy to adjust with the in-line remote control.

10 A Pair Of Rechargeable Book Lights With 2 Color Settings Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Designed with flexible necks and sturdy clamps, these rechargeable lights are perfect for squeezing in a few more pages before bed. What’s more, they offer the choice between cool white and warm amber lighting, depending on your preference. And, since the brightness is adjustable, they won’t disturb the person sleeping next to you in bed or on an airplane.

11 These Nonstick Baking Mats That Make Cleaning Up So Much Easier Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon By placing these silicone mats down on your baking sheets, you’re saving yourself so much time spent cleaning later. The nonstick mats prevent your baked goods from sticking to your pan — just easily lift your cookies, scones, or macarons off the tray and place them onto a cooling rack. Speaking of macarons, a set of circular stencils makes it easy to create perfectly round treats, every single time.

12 The Extra-Long Oven Mitts That Protect Your Forearms Amazon HOMWE Extra-Long Silicone Oven Mitts $18 See On Amazon Thanks to their extra-long design, these oven mitts will protect your forearms from burns as you pull dishes out of the oven. The textured silicone panels are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the grippy material prevents your bakeware from slipping out of your hands. A soft polyester-cotton lining makes them extra comfortable, as well. Available colors: 12

13 The Nonstick Panini Grill For Toasty Sandwiches Amazon GOTHAM STEEL Panini Grill $20 See On Amazon With a nonstick copper cooking surface, this panini press is perfect for whipping up easy (yet delicious) toasted sandwiches. Simply add your slices of bread and desired ingredients — the perforated lines on the press make it easy to cut your finished product into diagonal slices. And, since there’s room for two sandwiches, it’s a great investment for multi-person households.

14 These Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks Infused With Peach Extract Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Scrubbing those rough calluses off the bottoms of your feet can be tiring, which is why these foot peel masks are a much easier solution. Infused with peach extract and a host of other botanicals, the exfoliating masks slip over your soles like a pair of socks and work their magic within 60 minutes. A week later, you’ll notice that stubborn, dry skin begins to peel away.

15 A Stainless Steel Tumbler That Brews Pour-Over Coffee On The Go Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug $10 See On Amazon If you’re in a hurry to get out the door in the mornings, you should check out this stainless steel tumbler that doubles as a pour-over coffee maker. Simply add your favorite grounds to the mesh filter and pour your hot water into the mug. Remove the filter, snap on the locking lid, and off you go. Available colors: 4

16 These Sleek Steel Mixing Bowls With Practical Features Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $23.99 See On Amazon What’s genius about these stainless steel mixing bowls is that they’re heavy-duty, but incredibly lightweight for easy handling. The flat bottoms keep them steady on your countertop and rolled rims help keep drips at bay while you pour. Besides this classic silver color, the set is also available in shades of matte black, teal, and sage green. Available colors: 7

17 This Ultra-Fine Mister Bottle With So Many Uses Amazon FLAIROSOL Continuous Mister $13 See On Amazon Not all mister bottles are created equal, and the Flairosol is certainly one of the best. Its streamlined, thoughtfully designed mechanism produces a light, airy mist that’s great for freshening up your houseplants, styling your hair, or spritzing your home with fragrance. It’s easily refillable, so you can use it over and over again.

18 A Handheld Splatter Screen That Protects Your Forearms While Frying Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $18 See On Amazon When frying food in your pan, don’t leave burns up to chance. This stainless steel splatter screen protects your forearms from hot, spitting oil as you cook. Not to mention, it’ll help keep splatter off your stove and backsplash. The mesh material allows steam to pass through, so your food still cooks properly. Available sizes: 9.5 inches — 15 inches

19 These Silicone Brushes For Basting & Glazing Foods Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brushes (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Once you’ve added these silicone brushes to your arsenal, you’ll wonder how you ever got along without them. The soft, flexible bristles are perfect for basting meat, coating food with cooking oil, and glazing delicate pastries. Not to mention, a built-in grid keeps liquids from immediately spilling off the brush. Available colors: 4

20 A Magnetic Flashlight That Picks Up Nuts & Bolts In The Dark Amazon RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $22 See On Amazon With its magnetic head, this flashlight isn’t just useful in illuminating your workspace — it also allows you to pick up nuts, screws, and bolts without having to get on your hands and knees. You can also secure the flashlight to any metal surface for hands-free illumination. Its flexible neck can be twisted to any angle, and thanks to a clip along the body, you can even place it on your belt.

21 The Insulated Cooler That’s Made Just For Skinny Cans Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler $18 See On Amazon Fans of hard seltzers and energy drinks rejoice — there’s finally an insulated cooler for slim cans. It keeps 12-ounce beverages cool for up to 12 hours, and it looks good while doing it. Choose from a wide range of hues, including silver, matte black, and navy. Available colors and patterns: 30+

22 These Colorful Silicone Baking Cups You Can Use Again & Again Amazon Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Since they’re made out of heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe silicone, you can use these baking cups over and over again. The set of 12 cups includes every color of the rainbow, adding some vibrant hues to your cupcakes and muffins. You can skip the grease and cooking spray — they’re nonstick, making it easy to pop out your baked goods.

23 A Handheld Milk Frother That Makes Whipping Up Lattes A Breeze Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon If you’ve always wanted to make your own lattes and cappuccinos, now’s your chance — this handheld milk frother creates clouds of fluffy foam for your drink in just seconds. The single button on top turns the electric whisk on and off, and when it’s not in use, it stores right inside the slim countertop stand. Available colors: 8

24 The Cult-Favorite Pet Hair Remover With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 110,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the ChomChom pet hair remover has become a bit of a household name among dog and cat owners. Its rolling mechanism lifts fur from your carpets, couches, and bedspreads, storing it neatly inside until you’re ready to toss it in the trash.

25 This Unique Hair Brush That Glides Through Tangles Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush $17 See On Amazon Instead of getting caught on knots and tangles, this unique brush glides through your hair with ease. Widely spaced, cone-shaped bristles work to separate your hair sideways, without causing any damage. The wave-shaped, ergonomic design fits effortlessly in your hand, providing you with plenty of control as you work through your strands. Available colors and patterns: 8

26 A Highly Rated Meat Thermometer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Grilling Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $21 See On Amazon This digital thermometer will change the way you grill, bake, and fry — its long probe gives you the internal temperature of any meat or liquid within seconds. Even better, a handy reference chart is included on the body, so you can ensure your chicken, beef, and pork is cooked just the way you like it. When you’re not using it, the internal magnet lets you store it on the fridge.

27 This Gallon-Size Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate Amazon AQUAFIT 1-Gallon Time Marker Water Bottle $23 See On Amazon Regularly drinking water throughout the day is a great habit to get into — and for those who need a little extra nudge, this gallon-size water bottle is a great investment. A series of time markers along the side gives you the option of sticking to hydration goals throughout the day. The jug is designed with a built-in handle and two interchangeable lids, so you can bring it with you anywhere.

28 These Car Headrest Hooks That Hold Your Grocery Bags & Takeout Orders Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These sturdy hooks make it easy to keep your grocery or takeout bags in place while you’re driving. Simply place them around your car’s headrests, then pile on your plastic bags or reusable totes — each one can hold up to 55 pounds in weight. Swivel them around to the front of your seat for easy access, or let your belongings hang off the back.

29 This Silicone Scalp Massager That Stimulates Circulation & Helps Remove Dandruff Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager $7 See On Amazon Not only does this silicone brush feel great against your scalp, it also helps remove dandruff and dry, dead skin. It’s designed with an ergonomic handle that wraps around your palm, so it won’t slip out of your hand in the shower. The massager can be used on your body, too — just swap out the bristled head with the nodular attachment.

30 These Self-Adhesive Cable Clips That Untangle Your Wires Amazon OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) $8 See On Amazon A mess of tangled wires can easily become an eyesore, which is why these cable clips are such a genius investment. Stick the self-adhesive clips to your wall, desk, or table, then run your power cords through them. With your wires neatly organized, your workspace or TV setup will look so much more put together.

31 A Set Of Griddle Rings For Perfectly Cooked Eggs & Pancakes Amazon Cuisinart Ultimate Griddle Ring Set (4 Pieces) $19 See On Amazon Make breakfast easier by investing in this set of griddle rings. You get two small rings for fried eggs, a medium ring for omelets, and a large ring for pancakes — the nonstick tools ensure your food cooks evenly and maintains its round shape. When not in use, the metal handles fold down for compact storage.

32 This Charming Ladle That’s Shaped Like The Loch Ness Monster Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle $18 See On Amazon Adding a playful touch to your kitchen is never a bad idea — this charming ladle shaped like the Loch Ness Monster would lighten anyone’s mood. Nicknamed “Nessie,” the tall ladle even has the ability to stand up by itself, thanks to a set of small legs. It rests upright on your counter when not in use, serving as a fun conversation starter.

33 The Dual-Sided Meat Tenderizer Made of Lightweight Aluminum Amazon KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer $17 See On Amazon This lightweight but durable meat tenderizer is designed with two different sides — one is smooth for pounding and flattening, while the other is textured for tenderizing. The ergonomic handle fits easily in your hand, giving you full control as you prep your meat. You can use it for tougher cuts of meat or to make chicken parmesan or marsala — plus it’s a great tool for crushing nuts and ice.

34 This Hydrating & Soothing Facial Cream Made With Snail Mucin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream $15 See On Amazon Believe it or not, snail mucin has been known to increase your skin’s elasticity — this hydrating cream harnesses the potent natural ingredient, combining it with soothing aloe, irritation-reducing green tea, and moisturizing shea butter. A little goes a long way, and with regular use, you’ll see an improvement in your skin’s texture.

35 A Waiter’s Corkscrew That’s Actually Easier To Use Than Other Openers Amazon Hicoup Wine Opener $13 See On Amazon Intimidated by waiter’s corkscrews? Don’t be — there’s a reason the pros use them to crack open bottle after bottle. The double-hinge design provides extra leverage; just use the first hinge to bring the cork halfway out of the neck, then use the second hinge to pop it out. A built-in foil cutter makes this a convenient all-in-one tool. Available colors: 14

36 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Protect Your Fingers While Slicing Amazon NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $12 See On Amazon When slicing up meat, fish, or vegetables, don’t risk a nasty finger cut. These hard-wearing gloves are made of a poly-fiberglass blend, with just the right amount of spandex for a skin-hugging fit. Stronger than leather and steel, these blade-resistant gloves ensure your hands will remain safe while you prep your meal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s So Simple To Use Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon Just add your coffee grounds to this carafe’s cylindrical filter, fill it up with water, and place it in the fridge — then, you can forget about it. In just 12 hours, you’ll have a pitcher of delicious cold brew that’s ready for sipping. A convenient handle and spout make pouring easy and mess free, while the included funnel and scoop make the coffee-making process even more streamlined.

38 This Microwave Splatter Guard That Prevents Big Messes Amazon Tovolo Vented Microwave Splatter Cover $13 See On Amazon Heating food up in the microwave can inevitably lead to splatters all along the walls — unless you’re using this plate cover, that is. With its vented design, the dishwasher-safe cover allows for steam to escape while your meal heats up — but any messes stay contained within its interior. Plus, it collapses flat when not in use for compact storage.

39 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicate Clothes Amazon Kimmama Mesh Laundry Bags (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags protect your more delicate pieces of clothing as they go through your wash cycle. A zipper closure near the top makes it easy to add or remove clothes — once each pouch is loaded up, just toss them directly into the machine. They’re also helpful for keeping laundry organized — you can put all of your socks into one, and all of your underwear into another.

40 A Set Of Gap Covers That Keep Crumbs From Falling Between The Stove & Counter Amazon Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Cleaning out the narrow space between your stove and countertop can be a major pain — it’s much easier to simply place these silicone covers over the gaps. Available in black, white, and clear, the flexible strips can be cut down to size and readjusted as necessary. They’re heat-resistant and easy to wipe clean. Available colors: Black, Clear, White

41 These Trays That Make Extra-Large Ice Cubes For Cocktails & More Amazon Ticent Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Want to keep your cocktails from getting diluted? (Or any other drink for that matter?) Use these ice trays that make spheres and cubes — the extra-large size means they melt much more slowly. The trays are made from flexible silicone, so it’s easy to pop out ice whenever you need it.

42 This Adjustable Phone Stand That Rotates To Any Angle Amazon OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand $12 See On Amazon Once you realize how useful this phone stand is, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it. It features a rotatable arm that can be adjusted to any angle you wish — not to mention, a slot at the bottom allows you to plug a charging cord into your phone at any time. The sturdy base keeps your device firmly planted on your countertop, desk, or bedside table. Available colors: 8

43 An Ultra-Slim Phone Charger That Powers 2 Devices At Once Amazon Nekmit Dual-Port USB Wall Charger $15 See On Amazon Thanks to its slim, streamlined design, this plug-in phone charger can be set up in the tightest of corners. Place it behind your bed, next to your end table, beneath a kitchen counter... you get the idea. The best part? It features two separate USB ports, so you can charge two devices at the same time. Available colors: 4

44 This Sleek Kitchen Scale For Getting Precise Measurements Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $14 See On Amazon Cooking is a science (not to mention baking) — it’s important to accurately measure your ingredients to ensure success. This stainless steel kitchen scale accurately weighs up to 11 pounds of ingredients, whether it’s a thick-cut steak or flour for sourdough. You can toggle between various measurements (ounces, fluid ounces, grams, etc.) with the simple tap of a button. Available colors: 5

45 A Waterproof Bag That Keeps Your Possessions Dry On Outdoor Adventures Amazon HEETA Waterproof Dry Bag $15 See On Amazon When you’re out kayaking, hiking, or camping, the last thing you should be worried about is keeping your belongings dry. This waterproof bag keeps moisture out and away from your gear — and you’ll also get a waterproof case for your phone. The tote has adjustable shoulder straps and a generously sized handle, so you can wear it on your back or tote it along on your next adventure. Available colors: 9

46 These Quick-Drying Towels That Wipe Away Sweat & Water Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick-Dry Towels (Set of 3) $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the beach, pool, or gym, these quick-drying towels are great to have on hand. They’re made of a moisture-wicking microfiber that absorbs water and sweat with a single wipe down. Plus, you can pack all three towels in the included mesh carrying pouch. Available colors: 8

47 This UV Flashlight That Reveals Hidden Stains On Your Furniture & Carpet Amazon GEARLIGHT UV Black Light Flashlight $12 See On Amazon Pet urine stains are tricky to detect once they’re dried — unless you have this UV flashlight, that is. The powerful purple beams illuminate these smelly stains, so you can clean them off your furniture and carpet. Not to mention, the flashlight is also excellent for detecting bedbugs.

48 A Beard-Grooming Apron That Attaches To The Mirror Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $13 See On Amazon With two suction cups that attach to your mirror, this large apron acts as a catchall for the trimmed hairs that fall off your face while you shave. Once you’ve finished, all you have to do is detach the edges and shake the apron out over the trash can. Your sink will remain spotless the entire time, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning up those pesky hairs afterwards. Available colors: White, Blue, Black

49 This Compact Camping Pillow That’s From Memory Foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $27 See On Amazon Even when you’re “roughing it,” a few creature comforts are still nice to have — like this portable memory foam camping pillow. Wrapped in a soft cover made of microsuede, the thick cushion offers plenty of head and neck support. Even better, it packs down to a surprisingly small size inside the 9-inch carrying case. Available sizes: Small, Medium

50 These Highly Absorbent Dishcloths That You Can Reuse So Many Times Amazon Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Rough when they’re dry and absorbent when they’re wet, these Swedish dishcloths combine the functions of a scouring sponge and a paper towel into one handy item. And, unlike conventional paper towels, they’re fully reusable — in fact, you can toss them straight into the washing machine. Made from biodegradable plant cellulose, they’re an eco-friendly ally in the kitchen Available colors: 8

51 A Microwaveable Bacon Grill That Keeps Mess To A Minimum Amazon Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill $10 See On Amazon Perfect for easy mornings, this microwaveable tray allows you to achieve crispy bacon without firing up the stove. The tray fits up to six slices of bacon and features ridges that allow grease to drip off — just place the vented cover over the meat and heat it up. Pro tip: You can also use it for cooking sausage links, taquitos, and even pizza rolls.

52 This Clever Sponge Holder With A Built-In Soap Dispenser Amazon S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser $8 See On Amazon Cleverly designed with a built-in dispenser pump, this sponge holder allows you to deposit the perfect dollop of dishwashing liquid, every single time. Your counter will look much less cluttered, and you can save your sponge from picking up any unwanted odors in the sink. Available colors: 5

53 The Multilayer Bento Box That’s Perfect For Office Lunches Amazon Bentoheaven Adult Bento Lunch Box $27 See On Amazon Designed with multiple compartments for your main dish, snacks, and salad, this sophisticated lunch box is great for bringing along to the office or class. It’s safe to go in the microwave, so you even have the option of a heated meal. The compact box has two separate storage levels, as well as a set of utensils for eating on the go. Available colors: 8

54 A Bluetooth Keyboard Designed To Work With Your Phone Or Tablet Amazon Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard $18 See On Amazon You don’t need your laptop to knock out some work — just connect this compact Bluetooth keyboard to your tablet or phone. About the size of a MacBook Air, the battery-operated keyboard weighs just under 8 ounces, so it’s easy to stash in your bag. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, it’s available in two classic colors: black and silver. Available colors: Black, Silver

55 These Barbecue Tools With A Rock & Roll Edge Amazon PEPKICN Guitar Stainless Steel Barbecue Tools (Set of 2) $26 See On Amazon This spatula and tong set was practically made for the music lover in your life — and hey, maybe that person is you. Both stainless steel pieces are crafted to look like electric guitars, making you feel like a rock star every time you flip a burger or sear a steak. Plus, the smooth, wooden handles provide a secure, comfortable grip.

56 Some Washable Refrigerator Mats That Catch Spills & Residue Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing down your refrigerator shelves every so often, you can simply rinse off these reusable liners instead. Made out of waterproof EVA, each textured mat catches drips, juices, and other bits of food residue that accumulate over time. Each pack comes with three vibrant colors, so you can even color code your shelves, if you wish.

57 This Wall-Mounted Broom Holder That Tidies Up Your Utility Closet Amazon Homely Center Mop and Broom Holder $20 See On Amazon Once this metal rack is securely mounted inside your utility closet, you’ll be able to easily grab your broom, mop, dustpan, and other cleaning supplies whenever you need. The sturdy holder is designed with three slots for long-handled tools, while the four U-shaped hooks support cleaning rags, brushes, and dusters.

58 These Claw-Shaped Tools That Easily Shred Cooked Meat Amazon Bear Paws Shredder Claws $10 See On Amazon Not only will these claw-shaped tools make you feel like Wolverine, they’ll also assist you in shredding your cooked chicken, pork, and beef. The sharp prongs on the ends of the tools effortlessly tear through meat, and their easy-grip handles offer total control. You can also use them to transport large slabs of meat from the grill to the table. Available colors: 4

59 The Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders That Don’t Require Any Twisting Amazon Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set $30 See On Amazon Since these salt and pepper grinders are fully electric, you don’t have to bother with any twisting or shaking. Rather, a gravity sensor detects when the shakers are placed upside down — the salt or pepper will automatically start grinding. The battery-powered devices even have adjustable settings, so you can choose between fine, medium, and coarse grains. Available colors: 10

60 This Tortilla Warmer That Goes Straight In The Microwave Amazon Dexas Microwavable Tortilla Warmer $10 See On Amazon Having warm tortillas on hand just makes any taco night so much better. Luckily, you don’t have to fire up the oven or the stove to get your tortillas toasty — just place them inside this microwaveable warming plate. Made from granite with a handled lid, it even keeps your tortillas warm as you eat your meal. Besides tortillas, this warmer is also great for pita bread and biscuits. Available colors: 5

61 These Reusable Totes With An Insulated Lining To Keep Groceries Chilled Amazon VENO Insulated Reusable Grocery Bags (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon With these insulated grocery bags, you can keep your produce and frozen foods chilled as you transport them from the grocery store to your home. They feature zip-top lids, reinforced handles, and a sturdy structure, so you can feel confident in carrying a heavy load in them. Plus, they’re fully collapsible, making it easy to store them in your car when not in use. Available colors: 6

62 The Coffee Pod Holders That Mount To The Side Of Your Machine Amazon STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holders (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you have a single-serve coffee maker, these pod holders will seriously come in handy. Each piece is designed to hold up to five coffee pods at once. Even better, they mount onto the side of your appliance, so you can easily access them when whipping up your morning brew. Available colors: Black, Gray

63 This Clever Hook That Keeps Your Bananas Fresher For Longer Amazon Banana Bungee Hanger $11 See On Amazon This bungee hook serves one specific purpose — to keep that bunch of bananas from prematurely spoiling. Emulating bananas on a tree, this storage solution promotes airflow, which not only extends the ripening process, but keeps your fruit from bruising as easily. Just install the hook beneath your cabinet or shelf, then hang your bananas among the stretchy cords. Available colors: 4

64 An Aesthetically Pleasing Utensil Rest That Also Holds Pot Lids Amazon boinov Utensil Rest $8 See On Amazon With aesthetically pleasing wave details, this utensil rest adds a refreshing pop of color to your kitchen. But beyond that, it’s also incredibly useful. Not only does it serve as a spot for your spatulas, spoons, and tongs, it also has a built-in divider that supports your pot lid. Available colors: Green, Pink, Red