Gratitude 101: A scientific primer on a warm and fuzzy feeling — We dug into the Inverse archives to bring you the science behind why gratitude is a worthy daily practice:

Unsure where to start? Here are four steps to kickstart gratitude

Here are four steps to kickstart gratitude Challenging times show why gratitude can be an essential mind hack

Gratitude isn’t just beneficial for mental health. It matters for physical health, too

And if you aren’t convinced yet...

7 ways feeling thankful boosts mental and physical health — Giving thanks is an intentional act. Science shows that making this practice part of your lifestyle can improve mental and physical health.

Giving thanks, or showing gratitude, isn’t something that starts and ends with a holiday. Rather, incorporating regular gratitude practices into your lifestyle can provide a significant boost to your mental and physical health.

For example, a study from 2013 found that people who engaged in gratitude practices reported making healthier choices in their lives — such as eating well, avoiding excess drinking, and socializing with friends.

Human life on the Moon could depend on a substance deadly to animals on Earth — Scientists have confirmed carbon dioxide cold traps on the Moon, which could be used as a valuable resource for a sustainable human presence.

In 2009, NASA’s Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite detected carbon dioxide in a plume of material that erupted from the Moon’s Cabeus crater.

Scientists had always predicted that the Moon would have carbon dioxide cold traps, but the temperatures needed to be extremely cold in the regions where it would exist.

New data analysis reveals permanently shadowed areas near the Moon’s poles where temperatures would be low enough to sustain the carbon dioxide cold traps.

Carbon dioxide can act as an essential resource on the Moon. Astronauts could convert it into breathable oxygen or use the carbon into a solid form for building materials and other resources.

Look: Ancient teeth hint at a similarity between Neanderthal and human brains — Our ancient ancestors grew baby teeth just like us, and analyzing their dental remains gives researchers new insight into how quickly they developed into adults.

Tracing Neanderthals’ early years is tricky because there are so few fossils available to study. But looking at what we do have, researchers could help illuminate mysteries like how Neanderthals’ mental and physical capabilities compared to those of ancient humans.

We know that Neanderthals had baby teeth, just like humans.

These teeth can reveal how quickly Neanderthal children began eating solid food — a developmental milestone that correlates with a period of accelerated brain growth. But by studying the teeth, researchers believe there may be some key differences in our two species’ development.

