If you’ve already started sweating over your holiday shopping list (or you’re just looking to treat yourself because, let’s be honest, you deserve it after this year), you’ll be relieved to know that Amazon is ahead of the game. The massive retailer just launched its early holiday deals, and unlike with Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to get in on the action (but if you are, you can get select items to your door even sooner).

So, what are the items most worthy of adding to your cart right now? For starters, you can score up to 40% off on tech gadgets from big brands like Samsung, Beats, and Garmin. And, of course, Amazon always comes through with discounts on its own devices, including 32% off the Fire TV Stick 4K and $40 off the Echo Show 8. But that’s only scratching the surface. Basically, it’s as if Amazon Black Friday deals came early.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best early Black Friday deals for you. Browse the offerings now, and be sure to check back — we’ll be updating this list regularly to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

31% Off These Apple Airpods

Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

35% Off Amazon Fire TV Stick

This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and can stream in full HD.

33% Off The Fire HD 8 Tablet

With an impressive 12-hour battery life, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is perfect for watching movies, reading books, browsing the web, and staying in touch with friends. This portable entertainment system is currently available at a great discount.

36% Off The Echo Show 8

With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

38% Off The Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive 38% off right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

25% Off The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum

Specifically designed to tackle the tough messes found in homes with pets, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

33% Off This Kindle With A Built-In Light

This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

15% Off The Amazon eero mesh Wifi Router

Need a new router? Amazon's eero mesh WiFi router is a standalone unit that provides up to 1,500 square feet of WiFi. It takes less than 10 minutes to set up, updates automatically, and has thousands of fans on Amazon.

46% Off The NTBAY Satin Pillow Cases

Keep your hair and skin looking and feeling their best while adding a touch of luxury to your bed with this two-pack of satin pillowcases. They have a zippered closure to keep them from sliding off of your pillow while you sleep, and come in multiple colors and sizes.

40% Off The Le Creuset Cast Iron Oven

If you've been waiting for a Le Creuset enameled dutch oven to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a whopping 40% off on Amazon. It boasts a near-perfect average rating of 4.9 stars with hundreds of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

29% Off The FEEL2NICE Lightning Chargers (5-Pack)

If you constantly find yourself looking for a phone charger, it's worth stocking up on this five-pack of 6-foot long lightning cables. They're MFi-certified, have over 7,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, and are compatible with a variety of different phone models.

35% Off The CandyCare KN95 Masks (20-Pack)

Refresh your mask stock with this 20-pack of KN95 masks. They offer five layers of protection along with comfortable elastic ear loops, and a convenient folding design.

27% Off The Kasa Mini Smart Plugs, 2-Pack

If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini-plugs let you voice control any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings.

35% Off The GenSwin Gold Glass Flameless Candles

If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

28% Off The Apple AirPods Pro

Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 206,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall.

51% Off This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket

The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Styling Tool

When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 312,000 reviews(!). The two-in-one hairdryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

37% Off The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

This cult-favorite vitamin C serum also has vitamin E for healing, witch hazel for toning, and hyaluronic acid for moisture. The 37,000 Amazon reviews speak for themselves.

37% Off The L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Face Moisturizer

Packed with an all-star ingredient line-up of hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C, L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer has won over thousands of fans. You can get it for under $20 while it's on sale, making it an absolute steal.

30% Off The NYX Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

This liquid eyeliner is not only fully waterproof, it's also incredibly easy to use thanks to the flexible tip and pen-like design. It's gained over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and is currently on sale for 30% off.

29% Off The Schick Hydro Silk Razors

These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

57% Off The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

50% Off This Set Of 2 Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows

Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers and are among the most popular pillows on the site. If you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 50% off.

42% Off The Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara

This popular volumizing mascara from Covergirl boasts an impressive 8,600+ perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans say that it doesn't clump, and is great for achieving a high-drama look.

50% Off The Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack)

Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

28% Off The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets, and works within 300 feet of the nearest WiFi source.

55% Off The DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer

This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere -- and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 15% off.