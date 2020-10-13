It's October 2020 — and by now, you've probably spent a majority of the year hanging out at home, clocking into virtual work shifts, and scheduling Zoom happy hours (cheers). It might be hard to look on the bright side of things, but guess what? Silver linings do exist, and you can find them on Amazon. The online superstore currently has tons of cheap Amazon Prime Day deals that'll make life so much better — so get your wallet out and prepare to smile.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

What's Prime Day, you ask? Oh, it's only one of the biggest online sale events of year. More specifically, Prime Day 2020 is a two-day affair from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 that gives Prime members the opportunity to purchase thousands of items that are on sale — and these aren't your typical discounts. I'm talking 30% off of smart tech products, 40% off of Amazon brand items, 60% off of various subscription boxes, and so much more. It's essentially your excuse to treat yourself or get an early, safer-at-home start on holiday shopping.

Here's the catch, though: You must be a Prime member to partake in the festivities. If you aren't involved yet, you can start your free 30-day trial and then pay $12.99 per month after that. It's so worth it.

85% off this Google Pixelbook Chromebook

This rare deal saves you over $1,000 — and it won't last long. With an ultra slim profile and weighing less than 2 pounds, the Google Pixelbook is the perfect on the go computer. The HD screen gives you great resolution, and the long lasting battery means you can go outlet free for up to 12 hours.

82% off a 400 GB MicroSD Card

The Sandisk MicroSD card can upgrade the storage on your phone or tablet, so you can take more photos and videos, without having to transfer them. It'll also speed things up, so you can use apps at a much faster rate. And if you snag it now, you can save over $150.

23% off this acupressure mat and pillow set

This supportive foam mat can naturally reduce headaches and muscle tension by massaging pressure points — all you have to do is lie back for up to 30 minutes and let the magic happen. With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say a lot of people swear by it for pain reduction.

29% off this set of Febreze air fresheners for your car

Get your car smelling fresh in an instant (and on a budget) by simply snapping on these febreze air fresheners right onto your vent. With this set, you'll get four total clips, two of each scent: shimmer (a beautiful floral) and fresh (an invigorating blend of clean notes). Best of all, there are settings that let you decide how much fragrance wafts out.

49% off this portable water filter

Lightweight and portable, the life straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more.

74% off a 50-pack of disposable face masks

For today only you can get 50 disposable face masks for well under $10! These single use only face masks have garnered a five star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.

56% off the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa Smart Watch. It has a 4.5 star overall rating from more than 14,000 happy reviewers and comes in five different colors.

37% off an iRobot Roomba Vacuum

This robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts wifi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off.

51% off a multipack of Calvin Klein crewneck t-shirts

Made of 100% cotton, these CK crewneck tees are soft, comfortable, and machine washable — and you can score them now at a serious discount.

51% off these Calvin Klein boxer briefs

With thousands of fans, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and majorly on sale for Prime Day. While the sale lasts, you can get these briefs for under $10 — that's a whopping 69% off. These come in tons of colors, and even packs of two for more value.

30% off a 6-pack of Under Armour low-cut socks

These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient six-pack and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

55% off these Sony noise-canceling headphones

With noise-canceling technology, an up-to-35-hour battery life, and comfortable design, it's no wonder that these wireless over-ear headphones from Sony have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with more than 6,300 reviews on the site.

44% off a pair of Under Armour shorts

With more than 14,000 Amazon reviews, these best-selling gym shorts come from a brand you know and love: Under Armour. These quick-drying shorts are great for all manner of workout, and come in a bunch of colors so you can find the best style for you. Get them for 44% off while Prime Day lasts.

40% off this Alexa-enabled smart plug

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. These plugs come with the backing of 7,000 Amazon reviewers, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

41% off this Wi-Fi LED lightbulb

This highly rated LED light bulb is dimmable and can be controlled with your smartphone so you can set up schedules for lights and appliances anytime and from anywhere.

30% off this outdoor smart home Wi-Fi outlet

Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home WiFi outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather resistant outlet has an ip64 rating and a 300 foot WiFi range for plenty of convenience.

33% off this 3-way smart switch kit

While Prime Day lasts, you can get this smart light switch for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa!), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

41% off a 100-pack of coffee pods

These medium dark roast coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers, and boast more than 2,000 reviews.

30% off the BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop

With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

42% off this Contigo 20-ounce travel mug

This spill proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for 7 hours, or cold for up to 18! That's why more than 4,500 people on Amazon have given it a stellar 4.6 star rating.

42% off a pair of Bose wireless headphones

More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have given these wireless Bose headphones a 4.5 star rating, and for a limited time only, you can get your hands— and ears— on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise cancellation technology, but they are also compatible with Alexa voice control.

30% off this lash-enhancing serum

If you want your lashes to appear longer and thicker, just apply this serum from Grande Cosmetics, which uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in 4-6 weeks. The serum has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 6,900 Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.2-star rating.

42% off this Waterpik water flosser

The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why; the device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

27% off a 6-pack of Gillette Venus razor blades

Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. These refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

46% off A 12-pack of Gillette fusion razor blade refills

These Gillette Fusion razor blades are 30% off, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation.

30% off the Braun Series 3 ProSkin

Normally $194, this Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.

44% off this Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum

Not only does this Shark Navigator vacuum clean your floors with ease — but it also cleans itself. Designed with a swivel steerer to reach into nooks and crannies and a HEPA filter to catch allergens and dust, it can be used as both an upright vacuum and a handheld.

58% off this Shark TruePet upright vacuum

This wildly-popular Shark vacuum has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for 57% off its normal price.

58% off this Samsonite carry-on with a USB port

This perfectly-sized carry-on suitcase can fit under airplane seats, and has 360-degree wheels and a built-in USB port for charging your devices. Over 1,000 travelers swear by this high-quality Samsonite luggage, which is 58% off while Prime Day lasts. You can get it in a classic jet black, purple, or navy, depending on your style.

48% off a 2-piece set of Samsonite hardside luggage

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (2-Piece Set) Amazon - $124.99 $240 See On Amazon

Over 6,000 travelers swear by this Samsonite two-piece luggage set, on sale for 69% off while Prime Day lasts. With side-mounted (and TSA-compliant) locks, spinner wheels, and a hardside design, these durable suitcases will protect all of your valuables. This set comes with one carry-on suitcase and one larger piece of luggage, all for a super affordable price.

48% off this 3-piece set of American Tourister luggage

With a 21-inch carry-on and two larger 24- and 28-inch pieces, this three-piece hardcase luggage collection has you covered (and your belongs protected) whenever you're ready to hit the road again. With 1.5-inch expansion and four multidirectional spinners on each one, getting from point A to point B just got a whole lot easier. Plus, it's all backed by a 10-year limited warranty and rave reviews from more than 2,700 customers giving it a 4.7-star rating.

42% off a 4-pack of Oral-B charcoal toothbrushes

Stock up on toothbrushes for the whole family — or for yourself for a while — with this four-pack from Oral-B. The soft brushes are made of charcoal-infused bristles, which can help promote whiter teeth.

44% off Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon - $27.96 $50 See On Amazon

Crest Whitestrips have won more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating, and at 44% off, you'll want to hop on this deal. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

45% off this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush

This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case. Get it for 44% off during Prime Day.

57% off this 2-piece set of Samsonite expandable luggage

This two-piece, hard-sided suitcase set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,400 glowing reviews. The full-size and carryon suitcases are expandable, and the spinning wheels make them a breeze to maneuver. At 73% off, this is a deal that can't be beat.

68% off Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest's most professional teeth-whitening treatment is on sale today for a whopping 67% off. The kit comes with 10 whitestrip treatments and light activator that weakens stains and whitens teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.

80% off this Invicta Gold-Plated Watch

For some luxury on your wrist, check out this 23-karat gold-plated diver watch by Invicta. With more than 900 reviews and a four-star rating, the Japanese quartz watch features a unidirectional bezel, a date display, and is water-resistant up to 660 feet.

58% off the 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra

Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart Amazon - $49.99 $119 See On Amazon

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

35% off the cult-favorite Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition

If you've ever played the classic version of Exploding Kittens, you know it's legitimately fun for all ages, so it stands to reason that this NSFW adults-only take is even better. It boasts over 4,000 ratings and an overall 4.5-star score, plus it's only $12.99 on Prime Day — so grab a set and be prepared to get hooked.

35% off Exploding Kittens Card Game — The Party Pack

With more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Exploding Kittens franchise is a fan-favorite game thanks to being easy to learn and laugh-out-loud funny. Plus, since gameplay only takes about 15 minutes, boredom is out of the question. This party pack works for groups of two to 10 people and is recommended for ages 7 and up.

35% off this ASUS VivoBook Laptop

Looking for an affordable, yet impressive laptop? Try this ASUS, which boasts 64 gigabytes of storage and a 10-hour battery life. It also features a clear-as-day 11.6-inch screen with a high-definition webcam.

34% off an HP Chromebook Touchscreen Laptop

This touchscreen laptop from HP is so versatile you can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and it can be controlled with just the touch of your finger. Normally nearly $400, this best-selling laptop is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day, making it one of the day's best tech deals.

91% off this Invicta quartz watch

This stainless steel diver's watch from Invicta is a classic timepiece that thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about. For Prime Day, it's a whopping 91% off. Available in six metal tone and face color combinations, this watch is even water-resistant up to 200 meters deep.

30% off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Amazon - $174.95 $250 See On Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are the perfect sweat-resistant, workout-friendly earphones designed for music lovers. With over 20,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5-stars, these wireless earphones have a cult following, and on Prime Day, you can score a pair for under $200.

56% off a Nespresso that comes with three sleeves of coffee pods

For perfect coffee and espresso drinks, every time, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is a great choice. This Prime Day, this fan-favorite machine with over 3,500 ratings on Amazon and an overall score of 4.5 stars is 56% off, and it comes with a variety pack of three of the brand's best-selling coffee pods.

20% off the Acer Aspire 1 Laptop

For 20% off during Prime Day, this 15-inch Acer Aspire laptop is one of the most affordable laptops you'll find. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave that this laptop is a steal for the price. Act fast to snag this deal while it lasts.

32% off this 2-pack of moisture-wicking boxer briefs

Backed by more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, this two-pack of breathable, moisture-wicking boxer briefs is something of a cult favorite. The underwear is treated with antimicrobial treatment to keep odors at bay and the mesh fabric will keep you feeling cool. Grab them now at more than 30% off.

72% off this OG Russell Athletic sweatshirt

This crewneck sweatshirt is made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, and the mid-weight 9-ounce fleece is perfect for keeping warm in cooler temps. It's made by Russell Athletic, the inventors of the sweatshirt, and has over 4,500 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.5 stars, so you know this one is going to last — and on Prime Day, it's only $5.30.

42% off the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer

Panasonic delivers state-of-the-art body grooming with this waterproof shaver, now marked down by 42% for Prime Day. It comes with three essential attachments for full-body care, and with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,000 reviews, you can be sure you're getting a shaver that will last.

80% off Echo Auto, with 6 month of Amazon Music Unlimited

Now 80%, the Echo Auto is ready to improve your time in the car. Just place the slim device in your car's air vent with the included clip and enjoy ad-free music (You get six months of Amazon Music free with purchase). You can also use voice command to hear the news, make to-do lists, and more.

50% off the Echo Show 5

Now half off, you can pick up this compact Amazon Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

36% off this 43-inch Toshiba Smart TV

This Toshiba smart TV has Fire TV built-in, so you can effortlessly access streaming content from Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It's Alexa-enabled for voice remote and it offers crisp, 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. Score it now for 36% off while the Prime Day deals last.

35% off this 32-inch Fire TV

This hi-def Fire TV edition 32-inch TV from Insignia allows you to stream all your favorite content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, with crystal-clear quality and Alexa-enabled remote. Now 35% for Prime Day, this is one tv with a major fan following — it has a 4.6-star rating after more than 14,000 Amazon reviews.

62% off this 3rd-generation Echo Dot

At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

47% off the Fire HD 10 Tablet

Nearly 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, the Fire HD 10 tablet is a deal you're going to want to nab now. It comes with all your favorite apps, from Netflix to Disney+, and features 12 hours of battery life and convenient picture-in-picture viewing.

38% off Kindle Paperwhite

Available in four new colors, and featuring a new waterproof design and even more storage (plus Audible connectivity), the Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader you've been waiting for. Add it to your cart during Prime Day to score it on major discount.

48% off this Ring video doorbell with the Echo Show 5

Upgrade your home with this Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle, now on sale during Prime Day. The 1080p video makes it easy to see who's at your door, with the help of your phone, tablet, or desktop computer. You can also opt to get notifications on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. This popular smart bundle has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall.

28% off these Apple AirPods with a charging case

Apple products rarely go on sale, so when they do, take advantage. Right now, you can get a set of AirPods at a great price — they're absolute game-changers if you've never tried them before. Over 140,000 Amazon reviewers agree, having left them a five-star rating, while over 15,000 shoppers gave them a glowing five-star review.

68% off the 3rd generation Echo Dot with an Amazon smart plug

If you haven't joined the Echo club by now (or simply need another one), now is the time to make the purchase. The third generation Echo Dot, which boasts an average 4.7-star rating from over 500,000 five-star reviews, is compact and discreet, yet has all the key features that make Echo devices so useful. This one even comes with a bonus smart plug for Prime Day.

32% off this air purifier that doubles as an LED night light

Spending more time at home than ever? Then you may want to rethink the quality of the air in your home. The easiest way to create a fresher, healthier space is with this VALKIA air purifier, which is being offered at a great price for Prime Day. In addition to eliminating dust and allergens from the air, it also functions as an LED night light.

30% off this 6-pack of Under Armour no-show athletic socks

Well-constructed athletic socks like the pairs in this Under Armour six pack are a great staple to stock up on when you see a sale. If you act fast, you can get these performance socks for 30% off while Prime Day lasts. Nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers have tried these socks out and given them a rave, 4.7-star overall rating.

30% off this unlocked Samsung Galaxy that you can personalize

Is your smartphone ready for an upgrade? This Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone is 30% off during Prime Day and it's unlocked, which means you get to choose your preferred data plan, carrier, and more (just note that while it's not compatible with Verizon 5G network, it will work with Verizon’s 4G LTE service for the lifetime of the device). The 6.7-inch screen features a stunning Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display. Plus, you'll get a massive 128 gigabytes of storage.

55% off this Oral-B Pro 500 electric toothbrush that's rechargeable

This fully rechargeable electric toothbrush features a two-minute timer that signals every 30 seconds and rotating bristles to break up plaque and clean more effectively. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 5,000 reviews and you can score it on Prime Day at an impressive 55% off.

35% off this 6-pack of Oral-B Glide dental floss

This six-pack of dental floss has elicited rave reviews from thousands of Amazon users who say this floss actually encouraged them to make it a daily habit. This deal is hard to believe — for just $13, you can get six of these floss packs, an impressive 35% off for Prime Day.

38% off this 5-pack of Oral-B brush head refills

Have an Oral-B electric toothbrush? If so, you probably want to stock up on this five-pack of replacement bristles. Each one features the brand's Bacteria Guard protection that'll resist bacteria growth within the bristles.

40% off this Bluetooth Bose speaker system

With nearly 9,000 reviews, this Bose Soundlink Revolve is one of the most popular portable speakers on Amazon. Bluetooth-enabled and outfitted with 360-degree sound, this speaker is a great buy under any circumstances. When it's on sale for 40% off during Prime Day? Run, don't walk.

30% off this deep-tissue handheld massager

With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing 4.8-star overall rating, this deep tissue massage gun delivers targeted relief all over your body. Whether you're dealing with lower back pain or tight muscles from a workout, this massager is a great investment you can get for 30% off during Prime Day.

46% off this 128-gigabyte flash drive

Hold up to 128 gigs — that's over 23,000 songs — with this turbo flash drive from PNY, which has 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It transfers data 10 times faster than most other standard flash drives.

39% off this moisturizing cream by Cetaphil

Designed for dry, sensitive skin, this Cetaphil body moisturizer has thousands of fans on Amazon who love its gentle yet effective formula. It's clinically proven to provide relief from dryness for up to 24 hours, and it can help restore skin's natural moisture levels in as little as a week, according to the brand. Grab this rich cream on sale while you can.

See All Cetaphil Prime Day Deals