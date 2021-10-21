Amazon's early holiday deals event is in full swing, and if you’re looking to upgrade your space with the best home products out there, you’re in luck. Whether you’re in the market for a luxe new set of bedding for a better night of sleep, a smart speaker to revamp your sound setup, or cult-favorite kitchenware to take your cooking game up a notch, you can find it for a serious discount right now. And if you’re a Prime member, you can get those items to your door in record time.

The Inverse commerce editors are cutting through the noise to bring you the very best early holiday deals below, so you won’t have to waste time poking around on Amazon. Act fast if you see something you like, because the hottest items usually sell out the fastest. And be sure to check back, because we’ll be continuously updating this list as new deals go live.

25% off the Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods — in fact, more than 300,000 reviewers have given these wireless earbuds a perfect five-star rating. This pair gives you up to five hours of audio on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the wired charging case.

31% off this luxurious set of satin pillowcases

Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 200,000 reviews, these are Amazon's top choice for satin pillowcases. Not only are they temperature-regulating to keep you cool, but they help prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face.

52% off this no-contact thermometer

This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere — and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 10% off.

41% off this 20-pack of K95 face masks

Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection and are easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one to spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

24% off this 5-pack of braided lightning cables

Stocking up on a value pack of lightning cables is always a smart idea, especially when they're on sale. This set of five cables comes in a 6-foot length and has a glowing 4.5-star overall rating after hundreds of reviewers weighed in. These are also nylon braided for more durability and even MFI-certified and compatible for iPhone.

36% off this best-selling microfiber sheet set

The best-selling sheets on Amazon feature a whopping 260,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall. The 1,800 thread-count microfiber set is hypoallergenic with supernatural softness that comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. Queen, full, and twin sizes are all on sale now for a similarly low price.

50% off this precise digital meat thermometer

This digital meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of meal prep by providing accurate temperature readings in seconds flat. It folds up compactly when not in use, and features a magnet on the back for seriously convenient storage. It’s earned thousands of fans on Amazon for being simple yet brilliant, with an LED screen that’s easy to read.

27% off this two-pack of mini smart plugs

If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini-plugs let you use voice control for any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings.

40% off this set of comfy gel pillows

Nab these ultra-comfy, incredibly plush gel pillows for an impressive price now. They come backed by more than 40,000 positive reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

42% off this cult-favorite styling tool

When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 300,000 review. The two-in-one hairdryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

50% off this handy 3-pack of safety scissors

With a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon along with over 40,000 ratings, this popular three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with soft material for pain-free cutting.

30% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

44% off the Amazon Echo Show 5

This Alexa-connected smart device has a crisp and portable 5.5-inch display that lets you make video calls, watch shows, flip through recipes, and manage other smart devices in your home. Control with your voice or the interactive touchscreen. This do-everything gadget has a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 423,000 reviews.

38% off this Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa

Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive discount right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star overall rating with (literally) hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

25% off this 2-in-1 robot vacuum from Bissell

Specifically designed to tackle even the toughest messes, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

33 % off this popular Kindle with a built-in front light

This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. It’s easy to see why over 25,000 Amazon reviewers gave this e-reader a five-star rating.

37% off this rotating makeup organizer with adjustable compartments

This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easy to find. Perfect for makeup, skin-care products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, this popular organizer has earned more than 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.

40% off the classic enameled dutch oven from Le Creuset

If you've been waiting for a Le Creuset enameled dutch oven to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a steep discount. It boasts a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 stars on Amazon, with hundreds of fans singing its praises.

30% off these LED flameless candles with a remote control

If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

50% off this best-selling weighted blanket

The best-selling weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab it for cheaper than ever. It has a seven-layer design with glass beads for a calming, weighted sensation, and it comes in your choice of 15 or 7 pounds.

38% off this jumbo pack of heavy-duty zip ties

Zip ties are so useful to have around the house for everything from minor repairs to keeping your holiday decorations in place, and this 100-pack of heavy-duty zip ties is currently on sale. They have a self-locking design, and are backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

45% off this value-pack of moisturizing hand soap

Stocking up on basics like this six-pack of hand soap is always a good idea when sales start. This one is formulated with soothing aloe vera and is paraben and phthalate free. With a near-perfect, 4.8-star overall rating after 38,000 Amazon reviews, this best-selling soap is tried and true, and will leave your hands feeling fresh, soft, and clean.

27% off these outdoor string lights

Perfect for outdoor gatherings or al fresco dining in your backyard, these weatherproof string lights come in a 48-foot length with 15 incandescent light bulbs per string. You can link up to five of these string lights together to outfit your entire outdoor space, and each bulb has a hook above it so you can anchor them to tree branches, posts, or railings — you name it. Over 17,000 Amazon users have invested in this set, and the reviews are rave to the tune of a 4.7-star overall rating. Clip the coupon to save an extra 5% off the sale price, for an even better deal.

24% off these color-changing LED strip lights

Add some ambiance to your space with these fan-favorite LED strip lights, which have earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating with more than 50,000 ratings in total. These fully customizable, remote-controlled lights feature adjustable brightness and light modes, and their "cuttable" design can easily accommodate the size of your wall. This order also comes with self-adhesive tape and other mounting accessories.

57% off this multipack of heavy-duty shipping tape from Scotch

Featuring more than 63,000 ratings and an overall 4.8 stars, this clear 3M shipping tape has strong adhesive that’s designed to stay put on all kinds of boxes. Now’s a good time to stock up on the popular tape, too — this six-pack of rolls and dispensers is steeply discounted.

32% off this plush throw blanket made with sherpa fleece

This cozy blanket is buttery soft with a luminous, velvety fleece and dense sherpa lining that looks and feels luxurious. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased this blanket, with many calling it the best they’ve ever owned. “I look like Linus from Peanuts since I'm carrying it around with me everywhere,” one fan gushed.

28% off this outdoor smart plug from Kasa

Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets, and works within 300 feet of the nearest Wi-Fi source.

44% off this cool-mist humidifier that can handle large rooms

This cool mist humidifier would be a fantastic purchase even at full price: It features a 2.2-liter tank, works super quietly, and has an automatic shut-off feature for added safety. Join the more than 20,000 shoppers who have made this the top-selling humidifier on Amazon. You can save an additional $2 off when you clip the coupon at checkout.