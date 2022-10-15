While sweat may have played a key part in human evolution, stains on your crisp white dress shirt might not be the most welcome. Whether you’re protecting your shirt from sweat or just want some extra coverage underneath sheer fabric, the best undershirts for a white dress shirt are made of breathable materials such as cotton and bamboo, and they come in colors that’ll be almost invisible under your shirt. Options include short-sleeve and tank top styles, and some even feature built-in armpit panels to absorb moisture or added stretch to give you an even more comfortable feel.

What to look for when choosing an undershirt for a white dress shirt

Unlike a typical T-shirt, undershirts are specially designed to be worn under your clothes with a longer length that helps them stay tucked in. Here are a few factors to look for when shopping:

Fabric

A cotton undershirt is absorbent, durable, breathable, and soft. However, it tends to shrink in the wash and/or wrinkle. Bamboo undershirts are more moisture-wicking and quick-drying than cotton but can come with a higher price tag. If you’re looking for an undershirt with a silkier feel, micromodal is breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy, but it can also be pricey and less durable than cotton. And for more stretch, keep an eye out for undershirts with a little bit of spandex.

Color

Undershirts typically come in white, but that color may stand out under a white dress shirt. A heather gray or light gray can better blend into your dress shirt, or you could match your skin tone with shades like brown, beige, or tan. Just make sure to avoid undershirts with designs, text, or logos that can easily be seen through a white dress shirt.

Style

If you plan on unbuttoning your white dress shirt, you may not want your undershirt to be seen. In that instance, a V-neck or deep-V design might be a solid choice. However, if you prefer to keep your shirt buttoned up or want some coverage, consider a crewneck. And for more breathability and a slim fit, a tank top might be another option to consider.

From single shirts to six-packs, take a look at some of the best undershirts for a white dress shirt.

1. An undershirt with sweat-absorbing panels

Pros:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Features built-in panels to absorb armpit sweat

Available in gray, beige, white, and black

Soft with a little stretch

Slim fit

Cons:

Price

If you’re looking for an undershirt that can handle sweat, then the Thompson Tee V-neck is a solid pick. It has streamlined, built-in under-arm panels that are specifically designed to absorb sweat and keep you dry and comfortable. Plus, it is tagless, with a lay-flat collar, and features added length so it will stay tucked in while you’re wearing a dress shirt. Since it’s a V-neck that comes in neutral colors like gray and beige, you can unbutton your dress shirt (or not), and the undershirt likely won’t be visible underneath. It features a slim fit in soft, breathable rayon from bamboo, but you can get a roomier cut made of cotton with the brand’s original fit crewneck, original fit deep V-neck, or original fit V-neck.

One reviewer wrote: “If you are fair to medium complexion the light tan/nude color is perfect for wearing under light/white undershirts as it will blend with your skin tone and greatly diminish seeing the undershirt profile through the dress shirt. V-neck is deep enough that the shirt is not visible with a top button undone. Most importantly [...] I’ve come home after a stressful day/commute and the shirt is drenched inside the pit area [...] but my dress shirt is still bone dry and fresh for another day of wear...score!”

Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 95% rayon from bamboo, 5% spandex | Care: Machine washable and dryer safe

2. A budget-friendly, popular 6-pack of cotton undershirts

Pros:

Over 47,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Under $20 for 6

Cons:

Reviewers report they can shrink after washing

With over 47,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, these crewneck undershirts are a wildly popular pick. They’re tagless, feature a lay-flat collar, and are made of soft, breathable cotton. Best of all, they come in a six-pack for less than $20, so you always have plenty on hand at a budget-friendly price. These undershirts offer great coverage under a white dress shirt, but if you’d like a more unbuttoned look, they’re also available in a V-neck. In addition to this white multipack, there’s a variety of color options to look out for including light gray. Just keep in mind that reviewers report that the undershirts may shrink in the wash and advise ordering up a size.

One reviewer wrote: “The shirts are very nice and light great for under dress shirts in the summer time.”

Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: 100% Cotton | Care: Machine washable

3. A deep-V undershirt that’s available in beige & gray

Pros:

Deep V-neck

Also available in three-packs

Beige and gray color options

Soft with light stretch

Tailored cut

Cons:

Price

This soft, breathable bamboo viscose undershirt features a tailored cut that’s fitted but comfortable. It’s tapered at the ribs to reduce the likelihood of that wrinkled look under your shirt, and its deep V-neck is designed for unbuttoning two buttons on a dress shirt. For wearing under a white dress shirt, the brand recommends its beige or dark gray undershirts. And if you’re looking for a different style, this undershirt is also available in a crew cut and a higher, more traditional V-neck.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great undershirt. I bought it to wear under a white dress shirt for my wedding. [...] The undershirt was exceptionally soft and I didn’t feel over heated, and I tend to run hot. I was skeptical of having any color under a white shirt (got the flesh-tone) but it didn’t show at all.”

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 96% bamboo viscose, 4% spandex | Care: Machine washable and dryer safe, according to a reviewer

4. A 6-pack of light gray cotton V-neck undershirts

Pros:

Extra-long hem

Deep V-neck

All undershirts in this pack are light gray

Cons:

Reviewers report that they can shrink after washing

If you’re looking for a multipack of light gray cotton undershirts, then Comfneat has got you covered. The brand’s six-pack of tagless shirts stay out of sight under white dress shirts, and their deep V-neck allows you to unbutton a button or two without being seen. Made of breathable, soft cotton, they even feature an extra long bottom that stays tucked into your pants, no matter what. They’re also available in combinations of white, black, navy, and dark gray, as well as a crew neck design.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m 6 feet / 200 lbs and large fits great. Good length too to not come untucked with a dress shirt.”

Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Color Combinations: 10 | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

5. A 3-pack of undershirts in multiple colors

Pros:

Slim fit

Moisture-wicking

Four-way stretch

Cons:

Light gray only available in a multi-color pack

A mix of cotton, bamboo viscose, and spandex gives this three-pack of undershirts softness, breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and four-way stretch. They’re also tagless and feature reinforced shoulder and neck seams that won’t lose their shape with wear. Plus, they have a slim fit that won’t feel bulky under your white dress shirt. Highlighted here is a three-pack of white, gray, and black, but you can also get them in packs of just white or black, or a crew neck design.

One reviewer wrote: “These are the best tee shirts I’ve ever worn under a button down shirt . They are soft, light-weight, very thin, and yet they keep me warm under a dress shirt in winter. They are a bit pricy, but I’ve never owned better.”

Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 60% cotton, 36% viscose, 4% spandex | Care: Machine washable

6. A 3-pack of smooth, micromodal undershirts

Pros:

Soft with light stretch

Lightweight

Moisture-wicking

Cons:

Light gray only available in a multi-color pack

These David Archy undershirts are made of micromodal, so they’re silky smooth, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. Plus, they have some spandex to give them a little stretch. Highlighted here is a three-pack of white, gray, and black, but you can also get them in packs of just white or black. The V-neck cut is low enough to unbutton your top button without being seen, or if you’d like more coverage, they’re also available in a crew neck design.

One reviewer wrote: “These undershirts are paper-thin and soft to almost feeling like silk. Don’t get the impression these are that cheesy sateen feel, they are not. These are truly very comfortable. I was on the fence regarding the color grey but given my research, gave them a try. Grey is virtually invisible under white dress shirts. No more visible neck or arm bands!”

Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 92% micromodal, 8% spandex | Care: Machine washable

7. A 6-pack of ribbed tank tops

Pros:

Over 100,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Under $20

Moisture-wicking

Cons:

Reviewers report the tank tops are a little long

For more breathability and a streamlined design, look no further than a ribbed tank top. These undershirts are 100% cotton, moisture-wicking, and tagless for a comfortable, dry fit under a white dress shirt. Plus, they come in a six-pack for less than $20. You can even get a five- or a four-pack if you need less, and they’re available in white, black, and light gray color combinations. Reviewers report that the tank tops are a little on the long side but are great for tucking into pants when wearing a dress shirt.

One reviewer wrote: “They are very comfortable. I wear a tank under a white undershirt under a dress shirt. Even in 95 plus degrees I barely notice sweat.”

Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Color Combinations: 5 | Material: 100% cotton (white and black), 90% cotton, 10% polyester (gray) | Care: Machine washable, according to reviewers

8. A deep V-neck in 3 neutral shades

Pros:

Deep V-neck

Available in light gray, dark gray, and white

Cons:

Sizes run small

Not only will this deep V-neck shirt stay hidden under an unbuttoned dress shirt, but it also comes in dark gray, light gray, and white, so you can choose the color that works best for you. It’s made of soft, breathable cotton, and one reviewer raved, “The deep V-neck is just right for staying out of sight beyond the neckline.” Just note that the brand recommends ordering a size one or two times larger than your typical size, since the undershirts can run small.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a perfect fit for me. The deep V is just as I had hoped for wearing open collar dress shirts. No visible underclothing v-neck shirt. The XL size is a perfect fit for my size 40. Not tight, not loose, just right.”

Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable