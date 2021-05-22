According to a study published in Ageing & Society, men tend to stick with their personal style throughout their entire lives (with the exception, apparently, of one study participant who eventually abandoned the snakeskin pants of his youth). In other words, if you like the classic simplicity of a pocket tee now, chances are, that’s not going to change any time soon. Versatile, easy, and straightforward, the best pocket tees are made with comfortable materials like cotton and polyester, and you can find them in a variety of colors and necklines.

As far as material goes, cotton offers ultimate breathability to keep you cool on hot days, and it tends to be durable for long-lasting wear. Polyester, while less breathable, has moisture-wicking properties that make it great for repelling sweat. Want the best of both worlds? Opt for a cotton-polyester blend — and maybe one with just a hint of spandex for a slimmer fit with lots of flexibility.

When it comes to looks and function, a standard crew-neck shirt is a classic and adaptable choice that you can wear alone in the warmer months, or layered under a pullover in the cooler months. A V-neck offers a more laid-back look (and more breathability at the neck). Then, of course, there’s also the Henley — resembling a collarless polo, it offers some unexpected style, but with the same casual tee aesthetic. Of course, the best pocket tees are available in a spectrum of colors, as well as sleek stripes and other cool patterns. Now that you know what to look out for, I’ve rounded up the best pocket tees in a wide range of styles, sizes, and colors — and they’re all highly rated on Amazon.

1. A 2-pack of basic tees in 35 color combos

If you’re looking for something straightforward and classic, this two-pack of pocket tees is just the ticket, and with 35 color combinations, you’ll have plenty of style options. The lightweight crew-neck shirt comes in two materials: 100% cotton for solid colors and a blend of cotton and polyester for heathered options. They’re tagless and also available in a slim-fit version for a sleeker look.

According to a reviewer: “I have been wearing pocket tees for decades [...] it's very hard to find quality any more. Finally stumbled on these and sure glad I did. Great fit ,style, and perfect weight material. Super soft and comfortable.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available color combinations: 35, including white, burgundy, and navy blue

2. The shrink-resistant big & tall tee in 30 colors & patterns

This crew-neck pocket T-shirt is made with KingSize’s own shrink-resistant technology, so it’s guaranteed to remain the same size after you take it out of the dryer. It’s made from 100% cotton and reinforced with double-stitched seams for greater durability, but there’s no mention of whether or not it’s tagless. The best part is that it comes in a ton of vibrant colors and patterns, so you can choose different shades to take you through every season.

According to a reviewer: “These are the best T-shirts I have ever had. Very, Very well made. They are sized as charted and fit well. Good vivid colors. Necks do not sag and pockets hold their shape. I am in the process of replacing all my T-shirts with these.”

Available sizes: Large — 9X-Large (tall options available)

Available colors: 30, including red, gray stripes, and Maui blue

3. A cool V-neck in indigo hues

This ultra-comfy 100% cotton tee from GoodThreads is available in sleek solids and stripes, all in different shades of indigo. It has a ribbed V-neck for great breathability, and reviewers like the soft fabric and the slim-but-still-roomy fit (but note that this option does have a tag). Great with both light and dark denim, the blue tones are a cool step up from your average solid-colored tee.

According to a reviewer: “The color on this has more depth to it than you can see in the product image. It has a nice, classic 100% cotton vibe to it, with a heathered denim color that I really, REALLY, like [...] Suffice to say, I love this shirt. Highly recommended.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8, including light indigo, dark indigo, and indigo stripes

4. This relaxed Henley from a classic brand

Carhartt has a great reputation for making high quality clothes for both work and leisure, and this Henley tee is no exception. The open neckline allows for a more relaxed fit around your shoulders and neck, and the three buttons on the front can be left open or closed. Made with 99% cotton (and 1% polyester), the fabric is mid-weight, making it great for cool and warm days alike, and the tagless label makes for even more comfortable wearing. If you like this style, you can also pick up a long-sleeve Henley to see you through fall and winter.

According to a reviewer: “Carhartt makes a great shirt! [...] I have seven of their shirts. They do not fade or shrink. They maintain their shape and the Henley gives you more freedom around your neck”

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large (tall options available)

Available colors: 18, including brown, port red, and black

5. A slim-fit V-neck with a button detail

This slim fit V-neck has a two-button detail on the collar, which only adds to its overall laid-back vibe. The mostly cotton shirt has a touch of spandex for greater freedom of movement, and it’s available in six appealing neutral shades, all of which pair well with jeans or chinos for a casual look. There’s no mention of whether or not there’s a tag, but several reviewers wrote that the shirt is “very comfortable.”

According to a reviewer: “I purchased two different colors and could not be happier. Soft, a bit stretchy, and overall love the fit. I’ve gotten compliments about the look.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6, including black, dark gray, and blue

6. A 2-pack of big & tall V-necks

This two-pack of V-necks boasts a high 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with reviewers praising the softness, comfort, and fit. Made from 100% cotton, these shirts are durable but still lightweight and breathable enough to wear in warm weather. Ideal for a relaxed weekend look, they’re tag-free and come in two colors: black and charcoal heather gray.

According to a reviewer: “I wanted these to lounge around the house in. They are perfect. I ordered 3xl. Love the material, how it feels and wears. Good size, not too small like other brands.”

Available sizes: XX-Large — 6X-Large (tall options available)

Available colors: 2 (black and charcoal heather gray)

7. A long-sleeve tee for cooler weather

For cooler weather, you can’t go wrong with this long-sleeve pocket tee. Made from a breathable and moisture-wicking blend of cotton and polyester, it’s constructed in Carhartt’s “Original Fit,” which gives you lots of room to move. The crew-neck features a rib-knit collar and cuffs, a tagless label, and the classic logo on the patch pocket.

According to a reviewer: “Durable, good pocket depth and width. Cool weather work shirt of choice.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large (tall sizes available)

Available colors: 27, including ash, orange, and steel blue

8. A versatile 5-pack at an affordable price

This six-pack of pocket tees is the most cost-effective option on the list and virtually guarantees you’ll always have a clean shirt on hand. The solid-colored tees are made from 100% cotton, while the heathered styles are 90% cotton and 10% polyester. Several buyers have noted that the crew-neck shirts feel breathable and lightweight, without the flimsiness sometimes associated with an inexpensive T-shirt, and they’re also tag-free. Each pack comes with a variety of colors in earth tones or shades of blue, but you don’t get to pick which colors those are. Nonetheless, if you don’t mind getting a random assortment, you can save a good deal of money.

According to a reviewer: “Excellent value for the money. [...] They did not shrink! At all! I’m very pleased. The thickness is perfect, not thin like so many cheaper brands. And the fit is true to size. I’m extremely pleased with this product. I’ll definitely purchase more.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available color combinations: 4, including blue shades and earth tones

9. A performance cooling tee for hot days

Because this performance tee is built with equal parts cotton and polyester, it’s both breathable and moisture-wicking, making it the perfect choice for hot days. Plus, the raglan sleeves give you greater range of movement in the arm and shoulder area, so this is a fantastic pick if you plan to wear your shirt while doing physical work. Its relaxed fit also makes it easy to wear to the beach, during camping trips, or on other outdoor excursions, but there is a tag on the left side seam. Choose from several understated shades, including desert sand and dusty blue.

According to a reviewer: “These T-shirts are awesome. I feel they actually have kept me cool and comfortable during the hot summer. I work outside in the field all day long and have never felt as comfortable in any of my other normal T-shirts as much as I've felt in these.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 22, including lime green, smoke gray, and dark navy

10. A heavy-duty crew-neck tee with rave reviews

Constructed with pre-shrunk, 100% jersey-knit cotton, this heavyweight T-shirt will hold its shape over time. The relaxed fit is complemented by reinforced shoulder and neck seams (which is helpful for particularly broad shoulders), and the long tail ensures full coverage. Many reviewers noted that this shirt has lasted them for several years, with no rips or tears in sight, and the neck label is tag-free. You can choose from a range of shades, including subtle neutrals, bright orange, and red heather.

According to a reviewer: “This has become my go-to brand for my favorite T-shirt. They seem to last forever. The colors don't fade. I have several that are now several years old, and they have yet to show holes. They fit well across my broad shoulders and chest.”

Available sizes: Large — 6X-Large (in big, tall, and big and tall sizes)

Available colors: 27, including chocolate, hunter green, and red heather

11. This pair of odor-resistant tees

If you live in a warm climate but still want a shirt that feels durable, this T-shirt from Gildan features a 50% cotton, 50% polyester construction works to wick moisture and provide breathability, all while retaining a solid weight. And for those who are concerned about excessive sweating, the shirt also features odor-control technology to help keep scents from holding on to the fabric. According to reviewers, they do have tags, but you get two shirts for $10, making this a hard deal to beat. Opt for classics like black and gray, or brights like neon yellow and orange, which provide high visibility while running or biking.

According to a reviewer: “Bought these for my husband and myself for construction projects. Comfortable for hot weather, love the cotton absorbency, does not hold any odors.”