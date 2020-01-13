The Joker just pulled off his biggest heist ever, grabbing 11 nominations at the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards. But while you wait to find out whether Joker actually wins at the Oscars, you might be wondering how to watch the standalone DC Comics origin story on Netflix, HBO Go/Now, Amazon, or whatever streaming service you prefer.

Here’s what you need to know so you can start streaming Joker just as soon as it’s released online.

When will Joker release on Netflix?

Short answer: It won’t. Netflix doesn’t have any sort of streaming deal with Warner, at least when it comes to its DC superhero movies. Don’t expect Joker to be the first, though it’s not all bad news…

'Joker' Warner Bros.

When will Joker release on HBO Go/Now?

Now we’re getting somewhere. It’s no surprise that Joker will be headed to HBO’s streaming platform since both HBO and Warner Bros. are owned by the same corporate overlord: AT&T.

So we know Joker is coming to HBO Now/Go eventually, but when will it arrive? To figure out, we can look at another recent DC movie: Shazam!

'Shazam!' Warner Bros.

Shazam! landed in theaters on March 15, 2019 and hit HBO Now/Go on November 30, 2019. That’s an eight-and-a-half-month wait, which is bad news for anyone waiting for Joker’s streaming release. By that calendar, the latest DC movie, which released in October 2019, won’t hit HBO’s streaming platform until mid-May 2020.

That’s a long wait, and maybe if we’re lucky AT&T’s corporate synergy will push Joker’s streaming release date a little closer. (That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write, but here we are.)

However, if you don’t feel like waiting that long, there is one other streaming option…

When will Joker release on Amazon?

If you’re asking when you can watch Joker for free with your Amazon Prime subscription, the answer is likely never. But if you’re wondering when you can pay to “rent” this movie, the answer is right now.

You can rent Joker from Amazon for $5.99 or buy it digitally for $19.99. (Trust me, rent it. One viewing is more than enough.)

When will Joker release on Hulu?

Sorry, not gonna happen, especially now that Hulu is basically another streaming tentacle of Disney’s entertainment giant. After all, Disney also owns Marvel, so the chances of a DC comic book movie landing on Hulu are slim to none.