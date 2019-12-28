Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters, but we know what you’re thinking: When can I watch the final movie in the Skywalker saga without getting off the couch? Well, we’ve got good news and bad news (and really bad news if you’re living in a Netflix only household). Here’s what you need to know about Rise of Skywalker’s release date on Disney+ and any other streaming service that might get the new Star Wars movie.

When is The Rise of Skywalker Disney+ release date?

Short answer: Some time in 2020. Long answer: It’s complicated.

This is the first major Star Wars movie to premiere while Disney+ exists. So there’s not exactly a precedent for when it will hit the streaming service, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make an educated guess.

Let’s use The Last Jedi for comparison. That Star Wars movie premiered in theaters on December 15, 2017. Roughly six months later, it landed on Netflix on June 26, 2018. So based on that pattern, it’s likely we’ll see Rise of Skywalker release on Disney+ about six months from now in late June 2020. Then again, now that Disney is keeping its streaming in-house, maybe this one will happen a little faster.

If you don’t feel like waiting quite that long, it’s also worth noting that each new Star Wars movie generally gets a Blu-ray release less than four months after its premiere. So you can probably get your hands on a physical copy by early April or even late March 2020.

When is The Rise of Skywalker Netflix release date?

We told you we had bad news…

Now that Disney+ is here, Netflix’s days of getting first streaming dibs on new Disney movies are over. There’s currently no plan to release Rise of Skywalker (or any other new Star Wars movie) on Netflix.

In other words: Never gonna happen.

The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now. You’ll be able to watch it on Disney+ sometime next year.