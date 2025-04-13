After two years and endless speculation, HBO’s The Last of Us is finally returning for a new season. It’s felt like forever since Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) last graced our screens, but the duo are finally returning after a multi-year time jump.

Nothing will be the same after Season 1’s explosive, polarizing finale. Those who played through Naughty Dog’s duology know Season 2 is about to take us on a wild ride, but HBO’s zombie drama is also prepared to throw diehard fans a few curveballs, remixing elements of the original games to make this a truly comprehensive adaptation.

Here’s everything to know about The Last of Us Season 2 ahead of its premiere, from its release date and time to the plot points you need to remember.

What is the Last of Us Season 2 release date?

Ellie’s all grown up in The Last of Us Season 2. HBO

HBO’s most popular shows tend to secure a primetime Sunday night slot, and The Last of Us is no different. The second season of HBO’s zombie epic premieres April 13, with future episodes dropping weekly until the season finale on May 25.

What is the Last of Us Season 2 release time?

New episodes of The Last of Us premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT, on HBO. They’ll be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Last of Us Season 2?

Yes, there is. HBO has dropped a handful of trailers promoting The Last of Us Season 2. Check out the first official trailer for the new season below, which teases a snowy battle with infected, a confrontation between Joel and Ellie, and a host of new characters.

What is the plot of The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 picks up years after Season 1. Following Joel and Ellie’s bloody escape from the Fireflies — and Joel’s whopper of a lie — the duo have settled in the commune of Jackson. They’ve carved out a peaceful routine full of new relationships, but it won’t be long before the status quo is upended. Joel’s past choices catch up to him with the arrival of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who kickstarts the drama anew. Season 2 will take our characters from Jackson to a new battlefield in Seattle, doubling down on the brutality and thorny themes of The Last of Us Part II.

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us Season 2?

From scope to cast, The Last of Us Season 2 is bigger than its predecessor. HBO

Given Season 1’s violent ending, Season 2 won’t feature many returning faces. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, while Gabriel Luna returns as Joel’s brother Tommy. Rutina Wesley is also back as Maria, Tommy’s partner. They’re joined by a handful of new castmates:

Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie’s best friend and eventual love interest

Young Mazino as Jesse, a patrol leader in Jackson

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a stranger from Seattle

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, leader of a militia group

Ariela Barer as Mel, a doctor and ally of Abby

Tati Gabrielle as Nora, a military medic

Danny Ramirez as Manny, another member of Abby’s group

Spencer Lord as Owen, the de facto leader of Abby’s group

Catherine O’Hara as Gail, Joel’s therapist in Jackson

How many episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 will there be?

The Last of Us Season 2 will be a bit shorter than Season 1. While its predecessor ran for nine episodes, Season 2 only contains seven. That said, showrunner Craig Mazin insists that each episode will feel “like a meal” that leaves fans satisfied.

“If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop,” Mazin told Entertainment Weekly. “You will not be bored.”

Will there be a The Last of Us Season 3?

For those disappointed by Season 2’s length, fret not; another season of The Last of Us is already on the way. HBO broke the announcement in the days leading up to the Season 2 premiere, with HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, teasing the “moving and extraordinary” season to come. There were roughly two years between the first and second seasons of The Last of Us, but given that development on Season 3 may be starting soon, the wait for the next chapter might not be as long.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on April 13 on HBO and Max.