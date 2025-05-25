And just like that, the latest chapter in the Last of Us saga is coming to an end. Season 2 was brief, but chock-full enough surprises to keep fans of the original Naughty Dog games on their toes. Though Episode 7 will be the last of Season 2, it likely won’t go quietly. The creative team behind the adaptation has teased an emotionally fraught, action-packed finale, one that will force our heroes and their adversaries to think hard about their place in the new world.

Whether The Last of Us Season 2 will end on a straightforward adaptation of the games or tweak even more of the story remains to be seen, but Episode 7 is poised to shake up the status quo either way. Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 2 finale of The Last of Us, from its release date and time, to its potential plot points.

The struggle between the WLF and the Seraphites will come to a brutal head in Episode 7. HBO

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 release date?

The Last of Us, like most of HBO’s most popular shows, debuts new episodes weekly on Sundays. Episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, May 25.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 release time?

If you’ve got access to HBO, you can catch The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere at 6:00 p.m. PT, which is 9:00 p.m. ET. That said, it’s more likely you’ll be streaming the new episode on HBO Max; if that’s the case, you can start watching the finale at the same time it airs on cable.

Is there a trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7?

Yes, there is. HBO attaches weekly teasers at the end of each episode of The Last of Us, so we got our first sneak peek at the finale when Episode 6 aired last week. Check out the trailer below.

What is the plot of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7?

The Last of Us Season 2 has largely covered Ellie’s quest for revenge against Abby for murdering Joel. Throughout the past few episodes, she and her girlfriend Dina have trekked from their cloistered community in Jackson to Seattle, where members of the Washington Liberation Front, Abby included, are hiding out. Episode 7 will likely give Ellie her best chance at getting the revenge she’s craved all season, but she may face some obstacles in the mounting war between the WLF and the Seraphites.

Jesse (Young Mazino), another friend from Jackson, also joins Ellie in Episode 7, and he’s positioned as the voice of reason our heroine has needed all season. “This isn’t our war,” he says in the finale preview. He’s imploring Ellie to walk away while she still can, but it’s safe to assume that she, Jesse, and Dina will be in for a fight of some kind no matter what path they take.

How many episodes are left in The Last of Us Season 2?

The second season of The Last of Us is a bit shorter than its predecessor: where Season 1 had nine episodes, Season 2 has only seven. That means that this week’s episode will be the last of the season. It should take us to the halfway point of the game, leaving Season 3 to tell the rest of the story.

Jesse rejoins the fight in the Season 2 finale. HBO

Will there be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us for a third season shortly before Season 2 premiered. There’s no telling when we’ll get the second half of this adaptation, but it may not be the end of this story. According to co-showrunner Craig Mazin, The Last of Us may need four seasons total to bring Ellie and Abby’s tale to its natural conclusion. “There’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season,” Mazin told Collider. “Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome.”

Where Season 2 focused on Ellie’s quest for revenge, Season 3 is rumored to focus exclusively on her antagonist, Abby, tracing the motivations behind her choice to murder Joel. That means that Season 4 could deliver a final showdown between these two characters. As long as the team can justify stretching the game so far, Mazin and co-creator Neil Druckmann can bring on the carnage.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 premieres Sunday, May 25, on HBO Max.