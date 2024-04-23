3 Ways Toyota’s Promising Mirai Hydrogen EV Has Already Stalled Out

1. Lack of Infrastructure

Even though the Mirai might be a solid EV, the disastrous infrastructure has led to many headaches for owners. Hydrogen-powered EVs were once touted as a serious competitor to their battery-powered counterparts because of how fast they could refuel. Unfortunately, Mirai owners are running into so many issues that they could be stuck at a refueling station for way longer than the advertised five minutes.

According to the InsideEVs report, owners have to deal with pumps that only partially refuel their Mirai’s tanks or the pump physically freezing to the EV. One owner told the publication that a Mirai owner could “spend one hour at the pump to fill up to 100% if the driver comes to the station with less than 30% in the tank.”

What’s worse, you only get to experience all these issues if you’re able to locate a hydrogen refueling station in the first place. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, there are only roughly 56 stations in the U.S., which are mostly in California right now. Not to mention, filing up a Mirai’s tank could cost you somewhere north of $200 right now.