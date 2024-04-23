3 Ways Toyota’s Promising Mirai Hydrogen EV Has Already Stalled Out

It looks like battery-powered EVs don’t have anything to worry about.
In theory, the Toyota Mirai sounds like a great deal. It’s a hydrogen-powered EV that has a 402-mile range and takes less than five minutes to refuel. Still, Toyota introduced the Mirai back in 2015 and it has failed to gain any real traction within the world of EVs. Now more than ever, Mirai owners are getting fed up with a whole host of problems that come with buying Toyota’s hydrogen car.
In reality, Mirai owners are constantly dealing with the lack of refueling stations. If they do find one, it’s a struggle to find a pump that actually works, according to a report by InsideEVs. The Mirai has become such a burden to deal with that some owners have even filed a lawsuit. Here’s how Toyota’s ambitious plans for its Mirai have, so far, failed to materialize.