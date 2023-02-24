The Best Perk of PSVR 2? It Actually Fits My Glasses

We appreciated its focus on just being fun to play. We think its signature launch game might be the best case for virtual reality yet. And while I agree on both counts, I’m mainly happy the PSVR 2 fits over my glasses.

Comfort is something every VR hardware maker worth their salt pays attention to, but in the pursuit of offering higher fidelity experiences at lighter and lighter weights, some compromises have been made that frequently exclude the glasses-wearers among us. After giving the PSVR 2 a spin, one of the most exciting parts of the headset is how it bucks that trend.

The cost of lightness

The HTC Vive XR Elite is one of the smallest headsets on the market, but you really can’t wear your glasses while using it. Photography by Ian Carlos Campbell

Having a headset that feels good to use has been a massive barrier to getting people into VR. Primarily, that problem has been solved by removing cables and weight. VR headsets like the Quest 2 rely on inside-out tracking to keep you from getting tangled in yourself. Changes to the lenses headsets use — the Quest Pro uses smaller pancake lenses rather than the more common fresnel variety — have also reduced the weight and allowed for entirely different designs. Like the Quest Pro, the HTC Vive XR Elite uses a battery strap as a counterweight. HTC’s new headset also lets you leave your prescription glasses behind, thanks to built-in diopters.

The issue with these improvements is they create new limitations. The Vive XR Elite can’t accommodate every kind of prescription and includes too little space to wear your lenses and the headset at the same time comfortably. I’ve encountered the same issues with the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Either your lenses become fogged or introduce unwanted refractions from an entirely new layer of glass between you and the display. Custom prescription lenses can solve that issue but at an additional cost.

The PSVR 2 Keeps it Simple

Look at all that room! Photography by Xin Xin

The PSVR 2, while incorporating inside-out tracking, doesn’t do so at the cost of comfort. It’s a deliberately big headset with a giant rubber gasket than can accommodate large glasses. It offers multiple points of adjustment for how the headset fits on your face and feels very comfortable, even if it’s not using the more premium materials of the Quest Pro or Vive XR Elite.

Yes, being stuck with a cable that has to connect to your PlayStation 5 isn’t ideal, but by not going for the lightest or smallest design, Sony made something that feels better to play in. That will make me more inclined to use it than a more compact size or sleeker design ever will.