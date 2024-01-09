Samsung may be known for its premium TVs, but its latest projector could have you considering making the leap.

Samsung introduced its ultra-short-throw laser projector, The Premiere 5, right before the start of CES 2024. Unlike other projectors, it’s more lightweight at 3.7 lbs and is meant to be used around the house as more than just a standard TV. Although, The Premiere 5 can still project a 100-inch image set up just 17 inches away from the wall.

On the other end of the spectrum, Samsung is also launching The Premiere 8K projector which was first previewed at CES 2023 along with refreshes to its first ultra-short-throw laser projectors. Even though Samsung is chasing overkill resolution levels with its latest projectors, it’s refreshing to see some more compact form factors that focus on versatility.

The Premiere 8K gives you a 150-inch image just a a foot away from the wall. Samsung

More Than a Projector

If you’re looking for a simple home theater experience, you can set up The Premiere 5 very close to the wall thanks to its ultra-short-throw design. This is a huge upgrade from Samsung’s previous compact projector, The Freestyle, which had to be set up 8.8 feet away from the wall to achieve the same 100-inch image. Of course, it still has all the auto-focus, auto-keystone, and auto-color balancing features that most other projectors offer.

When you’re not using The Premiere 5 as a TV, you can configure it as a second monitor for your work setup, a screen mirror for your smartphone or other devices, a Bluetooth speaker, or just as a fake window for your room. Samsung even designed a tabletop accessory stand that allows The Premiere 5 to project an interactive display directly down onto your desk or workspace. There aren’t many projectors out there that can do all that, and certainly not a TV.

Turn Anything Into a Smart Dashboard

While it’s not the first time we’ve heard about The Premiere 8K, Samsung has revealed that it will use a Wireless One Connect Box that transmits the content to the actual projector within 10 meters, or around 32 feet. This way, you can attach all your devices to the wireless box and keep your viewing area clear of any wires. The Premiere 8K still delivers an impressive 150-inch image while being only 12 inches away from the wall.

For all of its latest projectors, Samsung is also introducing the Lightwarp feature that lets the projection wrap around whatever object you want. You’ve most likely seen this projection mapping technique done with more commercial examples, but now we get to play around with more everyday uses. With Lightwarp, you can turn any irregular surface into a dashboard with widgets using Samsung’s projectors.

Brand-New Projector Lineup

Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing or release details on any of its new projectors, but you can check them out in person at CES 2024 starting January 9.

If you’re looking for a more traditional projector, Samsung will refresh its 120-inch and 130-inch Premiere models too, now rebranding them as The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9, respectively. The two refreshes will bring brighter images, a new processor, and Dolby Atmos sound.

INVERSE brings you everything from the fun and futuristic world of consumer technology at CES 2024. For all the latest technology coverage from the show, go to the INVERSE CES 2024 hub.