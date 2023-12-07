Samsung leaks are about as inevitable as another generation of Galaxy phones.

And with the expected upcoming release of the Galaxy S24 models, several leaks have been making the rounds as we get closer to a likely debut in early 2024.

While smartphone generations tend to lean toward the iterative side, we have some rumors about the upcoming Galaxy’s titanium design, specs, and the potential for generative AI that could make for a notable update. Here are all the leaks you need to know about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

WILL THE GALAXY S24 ULTRA GET A BETTER CAMERA?

Most of the rumored improvements we’re seeing focus on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which makes sense considering it’s Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Of all the upgrades, people love to see an improved camera system. This time around, it seems like Samsung is going with a 50-megapixel camera that offers a 5x zoom, instead of the previous 10x zoom, according to leaker @UniverseIce. It may feel like a downgrade, but the 50-megapixel sensor should still lead to higher-quality images versus its predecessor.

We’ll only see a slight change from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras with the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Photo by Xin Xin

WILL WE THE THE GALAXY 24 HAVE GENERATIVE AI?

It’s been a race to see which phone maker will incorporate the incredible capabilities of generative AI into their smartphones first and Samsung could be a pioneer. According to Korea Times, Samsung’s generative AI model called Gauss will be integrated into its upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphones with parts of the program running on the device itself. If you’ve played around with ChatGPT, these features will sound familiar since you can summarize sentences, correct grammar, and do basic tasks.

WILL THE GALAXY S24 ULTRA COME IN TITANIUM?

According to Windows Report, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. While these are just color names, it does feel fairly obvious that Samsung wants to switch up the material. We can’t say we’re too surprised here since Apple first set the stage with its iPhone 15 Pro and its titanium design. Notably, the base S24 and S24 Plus models match the Ultra version’s colors without titanium in the name, which could point to only the Ultra models having titanium.

WILL THE GALAXY S24 HAVE A FLATTER SCREEN?

Samsung may not be ditching its curved screen altogether for its upcoming smartphones. While Windows Report is claiming we’ll be getting a flat screen with the upcoming smartphone, another leaker on X says the display will have curved bezels leading to a display that’s not completely flat. Other than that, we’re expecting largely the same specs as the previous generation’s display, including a 6.8-inch screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

WHAT CHIPSET AND HOW MUCH RAM WILL THE GALAXY S24 ULTRA HAVE?

With the specs leaked from Windows Report, we’re expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8’s Gen 3 chipset, which also supports on-device AI applications. Outside of updating to the latest mobile chips, we may be getting the same storage and memory options as the S23 Ultra, meaning either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB options and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It’s maybe a little controversial that Samsung doesn’t look like it’ll be upgrading the options to 16GB, but we’ll reserve outrage until we see an official spec list.

WILL THE GALAXY S24 ULTRA HAVE A BETTER BATTERY?

On the rest of the leaked spec sheet, it looks like Samsung will be boosting the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s battery capacity to 5,000 mAh, up from the S23 Ultra’s 4,855 mAh battery. On top of that, leaks point to an improved cooling system should also help with battery life. The S23 Ultra already boasts solid battery life, but nobody is going to say no to more.

WHEN WILL THE GALAXY 24 BE RELEASED AND HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

If we’re going off of Samsung’s previous schedule, we should expect a release sometime in early 2024 and likely in February. The last S23 and S22 smartphones both debuted in February, but Samsung has bounced around from January to March for these events. As for pricing, we haven’t heard many rumors about Samsung changing anything so we’re expecting similar pricing as the current generation of S23 smartphones. For reference, the base model S23 starts at $800, the S23 Plus starts at $1,000, and the S23 Ultra starts at around $1,200.