Nothing's Extra Colorful Phone 2a Looks Like Cubist Art

Nothing is getting colorful. First, it was the Ear A wireless earbuds that come in (drum roll) a bright, playful, first-ever yellow colorway, and now it’s a special edition Phone 2a that looks like what I can only describe as a cubist’s dream phone.

If you’re wondering what exactly that means, well, take a look for yourself:

The Special Edition Phone 2a is pretty. Nothing

A Trifecta

If you’ve been paying attention to Nothing’s product design, you’ll notice that the Phone 2a does one thing for the first time: It combines all three primary colors used in the company’s current product lineup.

You've got red, which was used as an accent from the start in the Ear 1, blue which was recently introduced in a different color version of the Phone 2a, and yellow which, as I mentioned, was just used for the company’s Ear A wireless earbuds.

Nothing Nothing Info 1 / 2 PREV NEXT

The result is what I — as very much not an art historian — would describe as a cubist back panel that retains the company’s love of transparent gadgets and its central swirl, which is inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s iconic 1970s New York City subway map. In Nothing’s words:

“The idea is to distill things down to their most basic, yet beautiful form. If we apply this notion to color, we are left with red, yellow, and blue.”

And as pointed out by Inverse Deputy Tech Editor, Raymond Wong, the look is more than reminiscent of the abstract Dutch painter, Piet Mondrian. See the resemblance? I definitely do.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you need a refresher on the nitty gritty of the Phone 2a — cameras, performance, etc. — I’ve got you covered in my review. The short of it is the Phone 2a is a great-looking and surprisingly performant phone for a great price.

Phone 2a Special Edition Price and Release Date

But enough about the look or why it matters — how do you actually get your hands on this thing?

According to Nothing, the Phone 2a Special Edition is available right now “in limited quantities” and can be purchased from nothing.tech. If you’re in London and want to join the hype train in person, you can wait in line at Nothing’s store on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 am to snag one at its flagship store in Soho.

Prices will be the same $350 as the regular Phone 2a, and like the regular model, those in the U.S. will have to go through the company’s developer program if they want one.