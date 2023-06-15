Mercedes-Benz’s Wild EV Concept Toes The Line Between Racecar and Lounge

And you guessed it, there are gullwing doors.
Mercedes-Benz
Concept cars are usually just a way to get eyeballs on your brand and that’s no different with Mercedes-Benz’s Vision One-Eleven. The German carmaker still squeezed in some novel technology that we’re hoping will be used for its future production-ready EVs.
The Vision One-Eleven represents a “modern-day interpretation of the C 111,” Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz’schief design officer, said in a statement. For Mercedes-Benz, the C 111 was an experimental design from the ‘60s and ‘70s that featured gullwing doors and an alluring orange-and-black paint job.