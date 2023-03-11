Lightship’s Electric RV Is a Battery Beast That Basically Tows Itself

The pricey all-electric RV comes from two former Tesla employees.
Lightship
EV technology may have revolutionized your daily commute, but those long RV getaways may have you burning fuel for miles and busting out the gas generator.
Lightship wants to change all that with its L1, an all-electric alternative that looks a lot different than the RVs we’re used to.
Lightship is the brainchild of two former Tesla employees, Ben Parker and Toby Kraus, who were set on changing up the RV market with an EV design.