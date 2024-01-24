It’s starting to feel like the natural evolution of all smartphones is, well... an iPhone.

We got an early look at Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro smartphone thanks to renders created by OnLeaks and shared via MySmartPrice. Gone are the Pixel’s curvy sides and distinctive metal band that housed the cameras on the back of the smartphone. Instead, we have an overall design that heavily resembles the latest iPhones.

From a distance, you might not even be able to tell the difference between the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and an iPhone 15. Google even decided to stick to the flat display we saw with the Pixel 8 Pro, meaning it’s most likely saying goodbye to the curved displays we had as recently as the Pixel 7.

Some Visual Tweaks

According to the renders, Google is giving the Pixel 9 Pro a slightly smaller 6.5-inch display compared to its predecessor’s 6.7-inch display. It’s more of the same with the screen since the Pixel 9 Pro will also have thin bezels and the previously mentioned flat display.

Around the back, Google is keeping its triple camera design but replacing the metallic band that runs the entire width of the phone with an oval camera housing. According to MySmartPrice, Google may be looking into variable aperture with its next smartphone, which would do a lot to separate it from the iPhone.

Other than that, Google is sticking to the same exterior design with the power and volume buttons on the right side of the shell, while the speakers and a USB-C port are at the bottom. The renders do indicate one change and that’s that Google is moving the SIM card slot from the left to the bottom of the device.

The metallic camera stripe will be missed. OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

We’re Still Nine Months Out

We don’t expect Google to stray from its annual release schedule, so we should see the Pixel 9 Pro make its official debut sometime in October during the Made By Google event. Considering the modest upgrades that we gleaned from the renders, we don’t expect Google to bump up the price. If that turns out to be the case, the upcoming smartphone could retain the $999 price tag we saw with the Pixel 8 Pro.

It does feel very early in the season for leaks of Google’s smartphones, so we’re expecting to hear even more rumors about the design changes and specs in the coming months.