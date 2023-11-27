Cyber Monday Deal: Get Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Phone for $200 Off

There are lots of Android phones out there but few feel as polished as Google’s Pixel series.

If you’re already an Android user or aren’t worried about leaving iMessage behind, the Pixel 8 Pro is an easy option with great cameras, a smooth display, and AI features you can’t find on any other smartphone. Plus, despite being released in October, it’s already $200 off its original $1,000 MSRP in a juicy Cyber Monday deal on Amazon.

So, what does $799 get you? Kind of a lot. The Pixel 8 Pro has a triple-lens system that includes a 50-megapixel main, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel telephoto. Of note is the 50-megapixel main sensor, which Google says has 21 percent more light sensitivity than the last generation’s sensor, plus double the optical quality.

Another big perk is an incredibly smooth “Super Actua” display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Refresh rate isn’t everything, but it’s worth noting that the base model iPhone 15 has a 60Hz display.

And if a nice screen and camera system aren’t enough to convince you, the Pixel 8 Pro also comes with lots of AI twists you won’t find in any other phone. Among them are features like Magic Eraser for a Photoshop-like picture editing experience and Video Boost, which uses Google’s cloud servers to take video enhancement to the next level.

To top it all off, the Pixel 8 Pro now comes in a new soothing Bay Blue color. If you’re all in on Google hardware, get the corresponding Bay Blue Pixel Buds Pro for continuity.