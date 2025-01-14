It’s been a long and winding road, but the end is officially in sight for Skeleton Crew. Across seven weeks, the Star Wars series has peeled back a new corner of the galaxy, introducing a ruthless band of pirates led by Jude Law’s Captain Silva. The story that’s unfolded since is strongly reminiscent of the classic Treasure Island, with the planet At Attin playing host to untold treasures of the old Republic. Skeleton Crew’s young heroes found themselves caught in a harrowing adventure involving their home planet and a new crop of seedy characters, and after a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse, we’ll finally get to see how this struggle ends.

Skeleton Crew is poised to deliver an action-packed season finale this week. Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 8, and the series' future.

Jod is this close to everything he’s ever wanted. Lucasfilm

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 8 release date?

Skeleton Crew Episode 8 will be available to stream on Tuesday, January 14.

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 8 release time?

New episodes of Skeleton Crew premiere at 6:00 p.m. PST, which is 9:00 p.m. EST.

What is the plot of Skeleton Crew Episode 8?

Skeleton Crew’s last episode was a big one, setting up a fiery conclusion on At Attin. After weeks of back and forth, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) are once again prisoners of Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). Having reconnected with his pirate crew, he’s more determined than ever to get his hands on the treasures of At Attin. He uses the kids’ ship, the Onyx Cylinder, to get past the planet’s barrier, disguises himself as a Republic emissary, and enters At Attin’s vaults without a hitch. Our heroes, meanwhile, finally reunite with their parents, and they’ll need their help if they want to defeat Jod.

The final moments of Episode 7 also teased the arrival of the Supervisor, played by British icon Stephen Fry. Episode 8 will likely pick up right where its predecessor left off, depicting a major confrontation between At Attin and its looming pirate invasion.

Can our Skeleton Crew team up with their parents (and the mysterious Supervisor) to save At Attin? Lucasfilm

How many episodes of Skeleton Crew are left?

There are eight episodes of Skeleton Crew, which means Episode 8 is the series finale.

Will there be a Skeleton Crew Season 2?

Skeleton Crew hasn’t been renewed for a second season just yet, but creator Jon Watts is open to continuing this story. In a recent interview with Collider, Watts revealed that he and co-creator Christopher Ford “100% have an idea for a second season.” Whether they get the chance to explore that idea remains to be seen, especially given the air of finality in the final episodes of Skeleton Crew. Optimistically, though, there is a chance this story could go on; it all depends on Lucasfilm.

Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.