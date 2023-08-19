Shopping
50 Strange Things Skyrocketing in Popularity on Amazon That Are So Damn Clever

Useful products for your home, car, & beyond — but make it weird.

Written by Veronika Kero
Strange Things Skyrocketing in Popularity on Amazon That Are So Damn Clever
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Amazon is a great place to pick up the basics, but it’s even better when you’re looking for something too unusual to be sitting on a store shelf — like a portable sauce tray, cactus-shaped plunger, or shower cup holder. This list has 50 things that are skyrocketing in popularity thanks to their high ratings, impressive quality, and affordability. These clever niche products are selling quickly on Amazon, so you’ll want to grab them before they sell out.

01

This eco-friendly “cotton” swab that can be reused 1,000 times

Amazon
LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swabs
$12

This reusable swab can take the place of 1,000 disposable cotton swabs. It has a soft tip that is gentle on the skin (and simply cleaned with water and soap), and it comes in a protective case made from corn-based plastic.

02

A 2-cup microwave steamer that’s dishwasher safe

Amazon
Progressive International Mini Microwave Steamer
$10

Whether you’re working with frozen or fresh vegetables, this BPA-free mini steamer can cook them to perfection right in your microwave. It has a built-in colander for quick draining and has a non-stick surface for easy washing — it’s dishwasher safe, too.

03

This adjustable cup holder for taking large tumblers in the car

Amazon
Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander Adapter
$27

You no longer have to sacrifice using your favorite tumbler on the go thanks to this adjustable car cup holder. A simple twist can extend the diameter so that large mugs and tumblers can all fit securely. One fan raved, “I absolutely love the fact that it has two places to place the screw so that it adjusts out or can sit directly above your cup holder. I was also really impressed with the quality of the materials, this thing is solid. Even with 40 oz of water in it it is not tippy.”

04

An aluminum burger press with helpful measurement lines

Amazon
Cave Tools Burger Press
$21

With this burger press, you’ll be able to mold out 1/3 or 1/4 pound patties in an instant. Use the indicator lines to fill up the right amount and simply push. The tool even comes with 200 square pieces of parchment paper so you can stack and freeze patties for future use.

05

A pair of weather-resistant storage straps that can hold up to 50 pounds

Amazon
Heavy-Duty Wrap-It Storage Strap (2-Pack)
$18

Whether you want to get your sports gear off the floor or want to get a hose or long cord organized, this storage strap can help store heavy items on your walls. This pack comes with two 28-inch straps that can each hold 50 pounds and are made of nylon that can be used indoors and out.

06

This slush maker that creates frozen treats in just 7 minutes

Amazon
Zoku Single-Serve Slush and Shake Maker
$23

This slush maker can create milkshakes, slushies, and frozen cocktails in as little as seven minutes. All you have to do is freeze its inner core, fill with juice, chocolate milk, blended fruit, and more, then stir. It comes with a specially designed spoon to keep things smooth.

07

A hanging waterproof car trash bag with a removable & washable liner

Amazon
Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can
$24

To keep all your wrappers and receipts off the floor, make sure this car garbage bag is hung from your seat, console, or door. The exterior is made of waterproof oxford material while the interior has a leakproof lining that can be removed and washed. And if you’d like to use disposable liners for added protection, use the side hooks to keep them in place.

08

These magnetic cable organizers made of flexible silicone

Amazon
SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers (5-Pack)
$8

Organize any cord with these cable organizers by wrapping the silicone body around as many times as needed. The two ends are magnetic to stick both to each other and onto your fridge or appliances for easy access. They come in a pack of five and are extremely lightweight.

09

A wooden foot massager with 37,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon
TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller
$18

This foot massager is made of genuine wood and has five rows of two different kinds of nubs and grooves. By improving blood circulation, the tool can help relieve discomfort like plantar fasciitis and sore arches. And since the bottom is covered in non-slip strips, it will stay in place as you use it.

10

This stainless steel butter knife that lets you spread cold butter with ease

Amazon
Simple Preading Butter Spreader
$11

The 1-inch stainless steel blade on this butter knife is perforated to create curls of even the coldest butter. By breaking it up, it will be easier to spread. “It's a 3-in-1 gadget. Not only does it spread butter, but it can also cut and serve it. Talk about efficiency,” noted one shopper.

11

This bathroom cleaning set that doubles as decor

Amazon
ALLOBUB Cactus Toilet Plunger and Brush Set
$26

With handles that look like cacti, this toilet plunger and brush set will add to the look of your bathroom decor. One reviewer wrote, “It looks great and works great. I've had the need to use the plunger, and it worked perfectly. The scrubber is super scrubby! It looks so cute sitting in my bathroom and matches my new shower curtain!”

12

These LED head lamps with over 31,000 5-star reviews

Amazon
GearLight LED Head Lamp (2-Pack)
$19

Offering over 10 hours of illumination, you’ll always be prepared when wearing one of the LED head lamps that come in this set. Each has a 45-degree angle head that can be adjusted as needed. Use it when biking or walking the dog at night, camping, or working on your car.

13

An innovative bug bite relief stick that can be used 300+ times

Amazon
bite away Insect Sting and Bite Relief
$30

This itch relief stick aims to ease the discomfort caused by mosquito bites by heating up to 124 degrees Fahrenheit to offer instant relief from itching and swelling. It can be used 300 times and won’t leave behind any residue. One fan wrote, “I have paid for so many different treatments over the year and the results were underwhelming. This is a game changer.”

14

This portable cup or bottle holder that can hold up to 7 pounds

Amazon
SipCaddy Bath Suction Cupholder
$15

Whether you wish you had your drink with you in the shower or need a sturdy place to keep your can while boating, this portable cup holder will do just the trick. It has a strong suction cup that can hold up to 7 pounds and it can even be used to hold your shampoo or conditioner bottle inverted to get the last drops out. It can stay in place for weeks on non-porous surfaces.

15

These toaster bags that can be reused up to 100 times each

Amazon
Tezam Reusable Toaster Bags
$10

To enjoy a warm treat without dealing with sticky fingers or a messy appliance, pop your pastries and sandwiches into these nonstick reusable toaster bags. They’re a near-perfect square and can be washed by hand or in your dishwasher up to 100 times.

16

A space-saving banana holder that slows ripening

Amazon
Banana Bungee Hanger
$13

Not only will this banana holder save counter space (because it’s hung from your cabinets) but it will also extend the life of your fruit. By promoting airflow, the hammock slows down the ripening process. And because they won’t be piled on top of one another, there will be less bruising as well.

17

These car coasters that can be washed

Amazon
Vaincre Car Coasters (4 Pack)
$7

Slip these car coasters in your car cup holders to keep them clean. Made of stone ceramic and equipped with a cork base, they can absorb moisture and be hand washed when needed. They feature a cutout so they can easily be lifted out.

18

A fan-favorite dip clip that fits in any car air vent

Amazon
Saucemoto Dip Clip
$11

Say goodbye to dropping your sauce or trying to balance it on your knees and hello to this dip clip. Pop it into any car air vent for a secure place to either pop in a disposable sauce cup or fill up the reusable tray with your own from home. The washable container can hold up to five ketchup packets.

19

These sweat-absorbing insoles that let you skip socks

Amazon
Pedag Terry Cotton Sockless Insoles (1 Pair)
$10

Made of breathable cotton, these shoe insoles are handcrafted in Germany to resist odor and even absorb sweat so that you stay as dry and comfortable sock-free in shoes as you would when wearing socks. Their bottom is covered in silicone grips that will keep them from popping out of your loafers, boat shoes, and slip-ons.

20

This popular jar opener that can be installed in 2 ways

Amazon
The Grip Jar Opener
$13

Long gone are the days when you had to bang on the side of sauce in order for the lid to pop off thanks to this jar opener that hides underneath your cabinet. It can work with everything from a water bottle cap to a container of pickles. Install it with the included adhesive or screws.

21

An orthopedic seat cushion with a cooling layer

Amazon
Bonmedico Standard Memory Foam Seat Cushion
$32

You don’t have to buy new furniture for a more comfortable spot to sit — just add this orthopedic seat cushion to your cart. It’s filled with plush memory foam to relieve pressure and provide support. It has a cooling top layer to make it even more comfy.

22

A set of coffee beans aged in wine barrels for over a month

Amazon
Cooper's Cask Coffee Wine Barrel Aged Whole Coffee Bean Box Set (3 Bags)
$35

Each of the blends in this coffee bean box set has a deep flavor and interesting flavor profile thanks to aging in wine barrels for 45 to 60 days. The beans come from Costa Rica, Rwanda, and Kenya and are each individually crafted by artisan roasters. One shopper wrote, “This coffee was so smooth and amazing tasting that I drink it black.”

23

Some waterproof dry bags to keep your belongings safe on the water

Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag (3 Pack)
$24

Made of durable diamond ripstop polyester, this set of three floating dry bags is surprisingly lightweight. The material won’t rip and keeps out water so that you can take it along when kayaking, hiking, or on a boat. The set includes a 5-, 10-, and 20-liter bag.

24

An adorable sponge holder with hidden drainage

Amazon
OTOTO Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder
$12

When you’re done doing the dishes, put your sponge to bed in this sponge holder. It’s designed to drain thoroughly so that your scrubber dries completely between uses. The tiny pillows are attached to the bed so any sponge, steel wool, or other scrubber can be tucked in with ease.

25

This compact cocktail kit that can make 6 Manhattans (just add alcohol)

Amazon
The Cocktail Box Co. Manhattan Cocktail Kit
$23

It’s easy to make Manhattans on the go or at home with this compact cocktail kit. In addition to containing all the necessary ingredients to make six Manhattans (except for alcohol), the kit comes with picks and a muddler spoon so you can serve your guests like a professional. It’s even TSA-friendly for packing in your carry-on luggage. Other cocktails are also available in the listing.

26

A USB-rechargeable fly swatter that can be used 10,000 times

Amazon
Zap It! (2 Pack)
$30.99

It will be easy to catch bugs with this electric fly swatter. It uses a 4,000-volt grid to instantly eliminate mosquitos, flies, gnats, and more. It can be used up to 10,000 times and recharged by USB. And because there’s a triple-layer safety mesh, your hands will be protected from the zaps.

27

A stretchy silicone cell phone lanyard for festivals, hiking, & more

Amazon
Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Lanyard
$8

This cell phone lanyard features silicone straps that can stretch around the corners of any size device. It also has a webbed design on the back that will hold your cash and credit cards in place as you move around hands-free on a hike, at a festival, or any other adventure.

28

This 11-tool organizer that can hold up to 35 pounds

Amazon
Berry Ave Wall Mount Tool Organizer
$15

With five spring-loaded slots (that have a non-slip coating) and six hooks, this tool mount can quickly clear your garage floor or broom closet. You can also use it outdoors thanks to its weatherproof design. It’s also available in several colors within the listing.

29

These reusable dishcloths that can absorb 20 times their weight

Amazon
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack)
$18

Each of the reusable dishcloths in this 10-pack replaces 15 rolls of paper towels. They’re made of a cotton and cellulose blend that can absorb up to 20 times its weight. Use wet to wipe down surfaces or dry to scrub stubborn stains.

30

This 1-gallon water bottle that comes with 2 styles of lids

Amazon
AQUAFIT 1-Gallon Water Bottle
$20

This 1-gallon water bottle will help you reach your hydration goals thanks to its time and measurement labels. Two lids are included — one of which has a silicone straw and another with a spout opening. Both are equipped with a strap so you can keep it on your wrist or attach it to a bag.

31

A dishwasher-safe silicone strainer that can attach to any pot or pan

Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Pot Strainer
$13

This silicone strainer is half the size of an ordinary one, meaning it takes up half the drawer space, too. It has a hands-free design with strong clamps that can securely attach to pots and pans of any size so you don’t have to transfer your food between different bowls. Plus, the built-in spout makes it easy to drain water without making a mess.

32

These $7 meat claws for at-home shredded meat

Amazon
Cave Tools Meat Claws
$7

With a non-slip grip and wide handle that’s comfortable to hold, you’ll be able to shred brisket, chicken, pork, and more with these meat claws. They can also be used to grip hard to hold foods like whole watermelons and they’re a great gift for the host who loves to barbecue.

33

A lightweight yoga mat printed with 70 poses

Amazon
NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat
$27.99

With 70 different poses printed right on this instructional yoga mat, you’ll have extra guidance and inspiration as you go through a session. It’s made with 5-millimeter-thick cushioning that provides a nonslip surface. It’s also super lightweight (2.6 pounds), so it’s not a burden to carry to class.

34

A pair of silicone soap dishes that can double as utensil rests

Amazon
Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray and Sponge Holder
$12

Keep your bathroom counter drip-free with this set of two soap dishes. Each is made of thick silicone and has a built-in spout so that any excess water immediately drains into the sink. And because they’re also heat resistant to up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, they can be used as utensil rests.

35

These stretchy reusable silicone lids that come with 7 different sizes

Amazon
unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7 pieces)
$16

Trade in your plastic wrap and aluminum foil for these silicone lids. They’re a more eco- and wallet-friendly way to keep leftovers fresh. This pack comes with seven different sizes, all of which will create a leakproof and airtight seal. They are crystal clear, allowing you to easily see the contents.

36

A 16-ounce thermos that comes with a folding spoon

Amazon
IRON °FLASK Insulated Food Jar With Foldable Spoon
$21.95

This surprisingly nice-looking thermos has double-wall insulation made of stainless steel that enables it to keep food cold for up to 10 hours and hot for up to seven hours. It also comes with a clever folding stainless steel spoon. The compact container can hold 16 ounces and is available in 17 different colors in the listing.

37

This waterproof digital meat thermometer that works in just 3 seconds

Amazon
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer
$23

This waterproof digital meat thermometer will take the guesswork out of grilling — it takes just three seconds to produce an accurate reading on its large backlit screen. It has a handy temperature guide printed on it and a hole at the end so it can be hung for storage.

38

These highly rated stainless steel taco holders that can be placed on the grill

Amazon
ARTTHOME. Taco Holders (4-Pack)
$17

These taco holders come in a pack of four and have three slots each so that you can serve yourself and guests after completing your homemade creation. They’ll keep them upright when serving and also make it easier to grill or bake them because their stainless steel construction can withstand heat.

39

An adorable utensil rest that doubles as a steam vent

Amazon
OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest
$20

Made of food-grade silicone, this utensil rest can be easily cleaned by popping it in the dishwasher. Prop it on the side of any pot or pan and use the crab’s legs to set down your spoon or fork without having it drip on your counter. It can also be used to vent steam by holding up one side of a pot’s lid.

40

These fun light saber chopsticks that come in 13 different colors

Amazon
ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks
$10

Sushi nights will be even more fun with these light-up chopsticks. They come in 13 different bright colors, including one multicolored option, and are made of a BPA-free plastic that’s easy to clean. And since batteries are included, you can use them with your next meal.

41

A defrosting tray that can get food ready to cook 5 times faster

Amazon
Evelots Meat Defrosting Tray
$13

There’s no more waiting hours for your frozen steak, chicken, fish, and veggies to reach room temperature with this meat thawing tray. Its magic comes from its aluminum construction and it also has a nonstick silicone coating for easy cleaning. Defrost large, thick pieces of meat in as few as 30 minutes and smaller, thinner cuts defrost up to five times faster on its large surface.

42

These oven rack shields that can be trimmed to fit

Amazon
LeeYean Heat-Resistant Silicone Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack)
$8

Made of flexible silicone, this four-pack of oven rack shields are easy to pop onto any rod, including those in a toaster oven to prevent your skin from getting burned when reaching in to take out food. And if their length needs to be adjusted, they’re easy to trim to fit.

43

A pack of dual-sided shoe cleaner wipes that are convenient for travel

Amazon
Quick Clean Shoe Cleaner Wipes by Pink Miracle (12 Pack)
$10

Whether you’re wearing leather, vinyl, nylon, or rubber, these shoe cleaner wipes can free them of scuffs and grime. Use the smooth side to gently wipe and the abrasive side to buff out stubborn stains. Each in this pack of 12 comes individually wrapped so you can bring them wherever you go.

44

This collapsible popcorn maker that makes up to 15 cups

Amazon
Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14

Because of its unique shape, this silicone popcorn maker makes sure that no kernel goes unpopped or ends up burnt. It makes up to 15 cups of popcorn at a time to feed a whole crowd. When it’s time to store, collapse it down to just over 2 inches tall so it takes up hardly any space. It’s easy to clean, too: Just pop it in your dishwasher.

45

A Bluetooth headband that lasts for 10 hours per charge

Amazon
MUSICOZY Wireless Sleep Mask Bluetooth Headband
$20

Whether you want to get in the zone as you workout or listen to something calming to lull yourself to sleep, this Bluetooth headband will come in handy. It’s made of stretchy spandex and moisture-wicking nylon, and features a built-in microphone for taking calls. Plus, the battery lasts for over 10 hours at a time.

46

This soap-dispensing sponge holder that holds 13 ounces

Amazon
Aeakey Soap Dispenser
$9

Use this sponge holder to dispense the perfect amount of soap each time without drips. All you have to do is push down on the top tray. The nonslip base keeps it from moving around on your counter and it holds an impressive 13 ounces. It’s available in three colors in the listing and has earned over 12,000 five-star reviews.

47

A wall-mounted bathroom organizer with an automatic toothpaste dispenser

Amazon
iHave Toothbrush Holders
$20

In addition to having six designated spaces for toothbrushes and two mouthwash cups, this bathroom organizer also has a drawer and top shelf that can hold up to 11 pounds. It even has an automatic toothpaste dispenser. It’s installed via included adhesive strips that won’t damage your wall or leave behind a residue.

48

This padded back roller that comes in 3 sizes for an at-home massage

Amazon
Florensi Yoga Wheel
$39

Able to support up to 500 pounds, you can rest assured this back roller is sturdy enough for stretching and yoga work outs. It comes in three sizes in the listing (6, 10, and 13 inches) and is also available in a pack with all three. One reviewer wrote, “After using is for a week, I don't have back pain in the mornings and my sciatica is improving.”

49

An egg separator that keeps counters clean & goes in the dishwasher

Amazon
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Egg Separator
$7

By clamping this egg separator onto the side of any bowl or pan, you’ll have the perfect edge to crack your eggs and easily separate the yolk from the whites. And because you will no longer be cracking on the actual bowl or counter, your counter will be mess-free.

50

A solar-powered collapsible lantern that doubles as a phone charger

Amazon
LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern and Phone Charger
$50

Don’t go on your next adventure without this camping lantern that runs for 50 hours on a single charge. It’s completely waterproof and shatterproof, making it perfect for hikes and overnight camping. It’s also equipped with a USB port so you can use its power to charge your devices. When not in use, collapse it so that it’s easier to travel with.

