50 Strange Things Skyrocketing in Popularity on Amazon That Are So Damn Clever

You no longer have to sacrifice using your favorite tumbler on the go thanks to this adjustable car cup holder. A simple twist can extend the diameter so that large mugs and tumblers can all fit securely. One fan raved, “I absolutely love the fact that it has two places to place the screw so that it adjusts out or can sit directly above your cup holder. I was also really impressed with the quality of the materials, this thing is solid. Even with 40 oz of water in it it is not tippy.”