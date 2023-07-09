These 50 Strange Products Are Suddenly Getting Wildly Popular on Amazon

Looking to shop without breaking the bank? Check out this list of unique, affordable products that are getting so popular on Amazon right now. I’ll be the first to admit: Some of these items might seem a little strange at first. But don't be afraid to embrace the quirkier side of life — explore the unexpected yet practical wonders that await you on this list. They’re popular for a reason.

From home goods to skin care, add a touch of whimsy to your world with these useful, budget-friendly finds.

02 A back-of-your-seat car organizer with oh-so-many pockets Amazon Lusso Gear Back Seat Car Organizer $24 See On Amazon With four cup holders and 12 storage pockets, this back seat car organizer has you covered when it comes to organizing your car. Available in five colors to match any vehicle interior, it’s easy to install and keeps your car clutter-free. It even has a special pocket for an iPad to keep the kids entertained on long rides.

03 This electric can opener that opens cans with ease Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon This electric can opener is a convenient and safe solution for opening cans. With just two taps, it effortlessly cuts cans 360 degrees along the lid, leaving no sharp edges. The user-friendly and ergonomic design makes it helpful for people with gripping challenges or arthritis.

04 These lights that allow you to grill at any time of night Amazon Benicci LED Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Your grill is the star of any cookout, so give it the spotlight it deserves with these LED BBQ grill lights. The lights feature nine high-density LED bulbs for perfect meat grilling, while the flexible gooseneck allows for easy positioning. A strong magnetic base securely attaches to any metal surface. These versatile lights are not limited to grilling; they can be used for camping, reading, or attached to your car in case a tire needs changing.

05 A Bluetooth device that syncs your phone to your car radio Amazon GUANDA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Bluetooth FM Transmitter $30 See On Amazon Enjoy hands-free calling, voice navigation, and safe charging with this car charger adapter. Compatible with a wide range of devices, it transmits music on your mobile device through an FM preset frequency, while stereo sound is delivered via your vehicle's speaker. The advanced digital LCD display allows for easy navigation with a flexible gooseneck for optimal positioning.

06 This cutting board that is a total game-changer for food prep Amazon Brimley Bamboo Cutting Board $35 See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board allows you to conveniently chop and scrape ingredients into the attached containers, promoting a streamlined workflow and a clutter-free kitchen. The collapsible silicone containers come with snap-on lids for easy ingredient storage, and the cutting board has anti-slip silicone feet.

07 These chip bag clips that can also be used as paper clips Amazon Riveda Assorted Clips (30-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These versatile clips can seal chip bags and food packets, and they can even serve as paper clips for organizing documents or hanging out your washing. With a vibrant assortment of 10 beautiful colors, they come in a pack of 30. Made from durable steel and PVC, these clips are built to last, maintaining their shiny texture over time.

08 A water bottle that lies flat in your purse Amazon Memobottle Flat Water Bottle $31 See On Amazon The slim and compact design of this water bottle allows it to easily fit in pockets, handbags, or even be held while jogging. A stylish, practical alternative to traditional water bottles, it fits where other water bottles don’t. It’s made from durable, freezer-safe plastic and includes a stainless steel lid with a reliable silicone seal.

09 These magnetic clips that keep your cords in place Amazon Sinjimoru Magnetic Cable Clips (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If your desk is a rat’s nest of cords and cables, try these magnetic cable clips. Compatible with a wide range of USB cables, this package includes three magnetic cable holders and three pieces of adhesive tape for convenient installation. They securely hold USB cables, preventing them from dropping or becoming loose and tangled, and the 3M adhesive tape easily attaches to various surfaces, such as your desktop, wall, or car dashboard.

10 This attachment that makes your pet’s bath time a breeze Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Attachment $20 See On Amazon Make bath time easier with this two-in-one sprayer and scrubber for pets. Its ergonomic design and one-hand operation allow you to control water flow while massaging and scrubbing your furry friend at the same time. With adapters for shower spigots and garden hoses, it's versatile for indoor and outdoor use and features an 8-foot hose for ample reach.

11 A shelf you can attach to the side of your bed Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $30 See On Amazon No room for a side table? No problem. With its easy, no-tool installation, this bedside shelf serves as a versatile caddy tray, headboard shelf, or nightstand alternative. Built to last a lifetime, it comes in a range of stylish finishes and is capable of holding up to 35 pounds.

12 This environmentally friendly way to dispose of cooking oil Amazon FryAway Cooking Oil Solidifier (4-Packs) $10 See On Amazon You’re not supposed to pour oil down the drain, so what do you do with it? This convenient and hassle-free powder simplifies the process of oil disposal and works on any type of cooking oil. Simply sprinkle and stir it into hot oil, let it cool and solidify, then dispose of it with other organic waste.

13 A pet hair remover that actually works Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Keeping your surroundings hair-free has never been easier with this simple hair remover roller that pet owners rave about, giving it over 23,000 five-star reviews. There are no adhesives or sticky tape; just roll it back and forth on any surface to collect hair. When you're done, press the button, open the remover, and empty it out.

14 These cutting board mats that are color-coded Amazon Cooler Kitchen Bamboo Cutting Board Set (7-Piece Set) $40 See On Amazon Sized for the home chef, this set of six color-coded mats is perfect for preventing cross-contamination. They are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and feature a textured waffle-grip bottom that prevents slipping on most surfaces. With a non-porous and odor-resistant coating, their flexibility makes it easy to chop ingredients, then fold the mat and dump directly into a pan.

15 A notebook that can save your notes to the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $35 See On Amazon This 36-page reusable notebook is erasable so you can use it time and time again. Simply write down your notes or ideas using an included Pilot Frixion pen, allow 15 seconds for the ink to dry, then use the QR code in the bottom corner to instantly save your notes to an app. Once you're done, wipe away the ink with a damp cloth, and your pages are ready to be used again.

16 This stopper that keeps your champagne bubbly Amazon KLOVEO Champagne Stopper $24 See On Amazon For those who want to save some celebratory bubbles for later, this champagne stopper is the answer. It fits all standard bottles and is easy to use — the plastic nipple expands outward as pressure builds inside the bottle, creating a tight and secure seal that works whether the bottle is laid flat or stood upright. Releasing the seal is a breeze, even for those with arthritic hands.

17 A kit that has everything you need to hang up to 100 pictures Amazon Pickily Picture Hanging Kit (225-Piece Set) $13 See On Amazon Hang your favorite pictures, posters, and artwork with this complete assortment of picture-hanging hardware. With 225 pieces in various sizes and strengths, it supports weights from 10 pounds to 120 pounds. This kit includes nails, screws, picture hangers, steel wire, and even comes with a mini-gradient level.

18 This phone grip holder that easily detaches for wireless charging Amazon Sinjimoru Detachable Phone Grip $13 See On Amazon Smartphones keep getting bigger, but my hands stay the same size — a phone strap holder like this one provides a secure grip, preventing accidental drops when I use my phone with one hand. The durable silicone band doubles as a desk phone stand, and it can also be used as a tablet stand for iPads and other tablets.

19 A battery organizer that holds over 93 batteries in one place Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester $17 See On Amazon No more scrabbling around in the junk drawer for a fresh pair of batteries — this battery organizer has you covered. Whether you prefer to store it in a kitchen drawer, closet, or mount it on a wall in your garage or mudroom, the transparent lid provides quick visual accessibility, allowing you to easily identify the batteries you have and those that need replenishing. As an added bonus, each organizer includes a removable battery tester.

20 This wildly popular card game with over 16,000 5-star reviews Amazon Taco vs Burrito: The Card Game $20 See On Amazon With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this delightful, easy-to-learn card game is a hit with kids and adults alike. With a quick learning curve and gameplay that typically lasts 10 to 15 minutes, Taco vs Burrito is ideal for two to four players, making it a great choice for family gatherings or game nights with friends.

21 These reusable silicone lids that help reduce your reliance on plastic wrap Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Piece Set) $16 See On Amazon These eco-friendly reusable bowl covers provide an airtight, leak-proof seal that is perfect for storing meal preps, groceries, and leftovers. With seven different sizes, they fit a variety of containers, from small bowls to extra-large square dishes. Made from high-quality, food-grade silicone, they’re safe for use in microwaves, ovens, freezers, and dishwashers.

22 A screen door you can walk through hands-free Amazon Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $25 See On Amazon This magnetic screen door lets you enjoy fresh air and natural light while keeping insects and mosquitoes out. The middle seam is lined with 26 powerful magnets, enabling hands-free entry and exit. Made to withstand regular use, this heavy-duty mesh screen is easy to install and perfect for households with high traffic. It’s also kid and pet-friendly.

23 This handle that eliminates any excuses not to lower the toilet seat Amazon Lifty Loo Toilet Seat Handle (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Handle bathroom etiquette like a pro: This innovative toilet seat handle is designed to provide a clean and convenient solution for lifting and lowering the toilet seat. It comes with a thick 3M adhesive specifically designed for toilet seats with a curved bottom, so installation is a breeze.

24 A pen that makes your grout look good as new Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Limited White Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Sometimes elbow grease just doesn’t cut it; say goodbye to tedious scrubbing and hello to a fresh, clean appearance with this versatile grout pen. Perfect for the bathroom, kitchen, and any room with tiles, its water-based formula covers grubby grout stains, offering a non-toxic and long-lasting solution.

25 These incense sticks that make mosquitos buzz off Amazon Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Whether you're at home, camping, or enjoying a day at the beach, these mosquito-repellent incense sticks help keep bugs at bay. Made with citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils, these sticks are DEET-free, providing a safe and pleasant alternative. Each stick burns for up to three hours, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted outdoor time.

26 A bib that catches all your beard trimmings Amazon BEARD KING Beard Bib $13 See On Amazon Conquer the chaos of beard grooming with this beard hair catcher. With its suction cups that attach effortlessly to your mirror and its protective neck collar, it’s a breeze to set up and clean up. Keep your bathroom clean and free from clogged drains, and prevent itchy trimmings from falling down your front.

27 These detanglers that stop your sheets from getting twisted in the wash Amazon Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These innovative bed sheet detanglers prevent sheets from getting twisted and balled up in your washing machine and dryer, resulting in cleaner loads, balanced washers, and faster drying time with fewer wrinkles. No more wet items getting trapped in your sheets! Suitable for all washers and dryers, this product is easy to attach, stays in place, and doesn't wrinkle corners when used correctly.

28 A wallet that protects your cards from data theft Amazon Travando Slim Money Clip Wallet $30 See On Amazon Keep your essentials organized and protected with this sleek, functional wallet. It offers 11 card pockets and an outside notch for easy card access, plus it provides RFID protection, helping to prevent data theft. Made with a luxe faux leather lining, its slim dimensions mean it easily fits in your pocket.

29 This wedge pillow that lets you kick your feet up Amazon Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow $30 See On Amazon Whether you need knee, leg, foot, or back support, this wedge pillow is designed to elevate and provide the comfort you need for a restful sleep. Crafted with a 45-degree incline, it encourages proper blood flow while providing soothing comfort. The removable cover adds convenience and can be easily machine-washed.

30 A coffee maker that makes delicious cold brew at home Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon Start your mornings with a refreshing cup of joe that’s brewed to perfection overnight using this cold brew pitcher. Crafted with high-quality materials, including borosilicate glass, a silicone nonslip base, and a stainless-steel precision-cut filter, this pitcher is built to last. The dual silicone rings and tight-fit cap create an airtight seal, keeping your coffee fresh while it brews.

31 This power strip that quickly charges your USB devices Amazon Ceptics USB Power Strip $17 See On Amazon This neat pyramid-shaped power strip is ultra-portable, with the ability to charge up to five devices simultaneously. It has two USB inputs, one USB-C input, and three grounded USA inputs. Its design ensures high-speed charging for cell phones, laptops, tablets, and more, making it the perfect companion for convenient and efficient charging at home or on the go.

32 These sleek & chic silicone straws Amazon Flathead Products Silicone Straws (10-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Made from food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these eco-friendly (and kid-friendly!) straws are gentle on teeth and can be used for both hot and cold drinks. With their extra-wide diameter, they're perfect for enjoying thick beverages like smoothies and milkshakes. Cleaning is a breeze with the included dishwasher-safe cleaning brush.

33 A pair of gloves that have built-in flashlights Amazon RAK LED Flashlight Gloves $20 See On Amazon Let there be light! And exactly where you need it, with these flashlight gloves. Designed to provide seamless lighting with two super-bright LED lights, they offer up to 168 hours of continuous use. With an adjustable fit and soft, flexible material, these gloves make a useful gift for the outdoorsy, handy people in your life, offering convenience in various tasks such as car repair, camping, fishing, and more.

34 This fire starter kit that is a must-have for the outdoors Amazon Bushcraft Survival Ferro Rod Fire Starter Kit $18 See On Amazon Start a fire in any weather condition with this fire starter kit. It provides over 15,000 strikes and is made of a durable ferrocerium and magnesium blend. Lightweight and compact, this fire starter is perfect for backpacking, hiking, and camping.

35 These gloves designed for brushing your pet Amazon Pawradise Pet Grooming Gloves $25 See On Amazon These gloves gently brush, de-shed, and bathe your pet, making grooming much easier. Suitable for short, medium, and long hair, these gloves are perfect for cats, dogs, horses, and any hairy pet. The flexible and skin-friendly nubs provide a soothing massage for your pet while you brush them, simplifying your grooming routine and keeping your home hair-free.

36 A pen that does practically everything Amazon RAK 2-in-1 Multi-Tool Pen (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This multi-tool pen is built with an aluminum metal body, as well as an LED light — and it can withstand tough projects in home improvement, construction, electrical work, as well as DIY tasks. The integrated bottle opener adds convenience to the set, making it even more practical.

37 These travel towels that dry fast Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re backpacking, practicing yoga, or enjoying outdoor activities, these microfiber towels are the perfect companion. Lightweight and compact, they easily fit into the included carrying bag for convenient travel. Made from high-quality materials, interlocking stitching means they’re built to be durable and long-lasting. Plus, they come in four vibrant color options.

38 A book that will give you a leg up at your weekly trivia night Amazon Interesting Facts For Curious Minds $13 See On Amazon Discover a world of fascinating knowledge with this best-selling trivia book. Divided into 63 chapters by topic, each containing 25 concise and engaging factoids, this book offers a delightful mix of information to make you think and even laugh.

39 The fidget gadget to beat all other fidget gadgets Amazon DoDoMagxanadu Fidget Dodecagon $8 See On Amazon The humble fidget spinner walked so that the Fidget Dodecagon could build a rocket and fly to the moon. This cube features 12 sides that guarantee endless fidgeting possibilities. Gears, buttons, a joystick, switches, stress balls, and more — this gadget has it all, providing a range of sensory experiences to release tension and help you concentrate on your work or studies.

40 These temporary tattoo markers for washable body art Amazon BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers $30 See On Amazon Think you want a tattoo but aren’t quite ready to commit? With these temporary tattoo markers, you can create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days but still be easily removed with soap and water. The ink dries quickly, reducing smudges, and is water-resistant, ensuring your artwork stays vibrant.

41 A massage tool with 10 different specialized heads Amazon OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun $26 See On Amazon Unwind and recover with this portable deep tissue massager. It has 10 massage heads and 30 speed levels, designed to target knots and tension in various muscle groups. Its wireless design and rechargeable battery offer convenience on the go, while the smart LED display tells you the speed and battery percentage. Enjoy powerful yet quiet operation, so you can use it anywhere without disturbing others.

42 This s’mores maker you can use indoors Amazon Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker $28 See On Amazon Enjoy a tasty campfire snack without the hassle of a campfire with this s’more maker. This flameless heater eliminates the need for open flames, so you can have perfectly roasted treats every time without smoke getting in your eyes. The set includes roasting forks and convenient trays for easy sharing. Afterward, cleaning is a breeze with its durable and easy-to-disassemble design.

43 These silicone coasters that keep your wood from getting scratched Amazon MECOWON Absorbent Silicone Coasters (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Keep your furniture protected with this practical and easy-to-clean coaster set. These silicone coasters can be used alone or with felt inserts to prevent dripping caused by condensation, and they’re nonslip, nonstick, and shouldn’t scratch your table. Included is a top-grade iron holder for convenient storage, and they come in 14 colors. Cleaning is a breeze as both the coasters and inserts are dishwasher-safe.

44 A drawing tablet with a stylus that doesn’t require batteries Amazon XP-PEN Drawing Tablet $40 See On Amazon Ideal for online education, digital drawing, painting, sketching, and more, this drawing tablet is a compact and portable alternative to a traditional mouse. With its advanced battery-free stylus, you can draw and play without interruptions, resulting in quicker and smoother lines. The package includes the drawing tablet, stylus, replacement nibs, USB cable, and more.

45 This desk that hooks onto your steering wheel Amazon Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk $10 See On Amazon When you’re waiting in your car and have a snack to eat — or work to do — this steering wheel desk is ideal. Portable, durable, and lightweight, it's designed to hook easily onto your steering wheel, instantly creating an ergonomic table that's capable of holding up to 10 pounds. Great for eating takeout, catching up on work, or even doing your makeup, it can easily slip into your seat’s back pocket when not in use.

46 An emergency escape tool for your car Amazon RESQME Emergency Car Escape Tool (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Be prepared for car troubles with this emergency car safety tool. This compact keychain hammer is designed to help in car entrapment situations such as rollovers, fires, floods, or electrical failures. It features a sharp seatbelt cutter for quick and clean cuts, along with a heavy-duty tempered glass window breaker that resets after each use.

47 This waterproof case that lets you take photos underwater Amazon Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Partake in water sports of all kinds worry-free with this waterproof phone pouch. This IPX8-certified pouch offers superior protection against water, snow, dust, and sand, keeping your cell phone completely dry. It even allows for responsive touchscreen use, including face ID unlock and calling.

48 A wallet that attaches to your phone Amazon Gecko Adhesive Phone Wallet $15 See On Amazon No more searching for your wallet and exposing its contents to the world — use this adhesive phone wallet to keep your cards, ID, and cash close by. With extra security straps and super-strong adhesive, it has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, including one happy customer who wrote that it's “by far the absolute best brand I've ever used.”

49 This 5-in-1 multi-opener that works on more than just jars Amazon MEYUEWAL 5-in-1 Jar Opener $9 See On Amazon Never have your strength challenged by a pickle jar again. Designed with a firm grip and nonslip handles, these jar openers use physics to your advantage, making them ideal for weak hands. It fits many sizes of jars and has other useful appendages for handling various types of bottle caps, lids, and more.