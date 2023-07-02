65 Weird Things Under $35 on Amazon That Are Legit Fire

It couldn’t be easier to install these LED puck lights and lend your space tasteful lighting with no need for expensive wiring work. Three come in each pack and mount using either self-adhesive or screws which are both included. Powered by three AA batteries each, turn them on by simply tapping them or use the accompanying remote to set convenient automatic timers that range from 15 to 120 minutes. Place them under cabinets, along stairs, in hard-to-see closets, or wherever could use a bit of soft illumination.