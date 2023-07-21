If You Have a Messy Home, These Clever, Cheap Things on Amazon Will Be Life-Changing

With a long 52-inch handle that can reach under furniture, this upright broom is perfect for sweeping up all kinds of household messes. Even better, it comes with a dustpan that has built-in teeth — as you sweep the dust into the pan, the teeth work to clear away bits of hair and debris from the bristles. The dustpan is also designed with an angled rubber lip that ensures every bit of dust and trash makes it off the floor. The two pieces snap together for convenient upright storage.

Available colors: 6