If You Have a Messy Home, These Clever, Cheap Things on Amazon Will Be Life-Changing
Budget-friendly organizational solutions that can be on your doorstep in a couple days.
Whether you live alone or with housemates, it’s safe to say that we can all be a little messy sometimes — I certainly can. However, having a clutter-free living space just may have a positive impact on the way you feel about your day. That’s why I’m always looking for
clever home products that make tidying up the place easy and hassle-free. In fact, these genius organizing solutions may just end up changing your life — without putting a dent in your wallet. 01 This Compact Battery Organizer With A Built-In Tester
When your batteries are strewn about your drawer, it’s difficult to identify and grab what you need. But when you place them inside this
compact organizer, you can easily find any type of battery — and even test it to see if it’s still good. Designed with a transparent cover, the case clearly displays your battery collection, with 93 slots in total. 02 These Refrigerator Bins That Keep Your Food Tidy & Organized
This set comes with eight stackable
plastic bins, each of which can be used to hold a different type of food — use one for produce, one for jam and condiment jars, another for drink cans... and the list goes on. The transparent bins are designed with handles that make it easy to pull them out of the fridge and move them around. 03 A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Declutters Your Sink Area
Set up this
wall-mounted toothbrush holder next to your sink or in your shower. It gives you easy access to your toothbrush and your tube of toothpaste — there’s even room for a second toothbrush or tongue scraper. Choose from five finishes, including silver, gold, and matte black. 04 These Storage Bags That Are Easily Stackable
Got spare blankets, towels, or clothes that are filling up your shelves and drawers? Place them inside these
fabric storage bags — with their zip-top closures and dual handles, they can easily be pushed beneath your bed or stacked inside your closet. Not only do they keep your belongings free of dust, they also help keep everything organized for convenient access. Available colors: Black, Blue, Gray 05 This Double-Level Bathroom Caddy That’s So Easy To Install
Not only does this
double-level caddy provide plenty of room for your bathroom essentials, it also gives your space an elevated feel. Made of sturdy and sleek stainless steel, the pair of shelves couldn’t be any easier to install inside your shower or on your bathroom wall. Just use the included waterproof adhesive for mounting — no screws or drilling required. Available colors: Black, Silver, Rose Gold 06 These Clever Space-Saving Hangers That Store Your Clothes Vertically
Whether you have a large collection of shirts, sweaters, or jackets, you can free up so much space in your closet by using these
cascading hangers. Each one is designed with five slots that hold your conventional clothing hangers — once you’ve added your pieces, simply unhook one side from the closet rod to store the garments vertically. Available colors: Black, White, Mixed 07 Some Easy-To-Clean Oven Liners That Catch Drips & Spills
Save yourself from scrubbing the stubborn food residue off the bottom of your oven — these
nonstick fiberglass liners catch any drips of oil, batter, or sauce. Just cut one of the pieces down to size and place it beneath your oven rack. When you’re finished baking, remove the liner and simply rinse it off or toss it on the top rack of the dishwasher. 08 This Self-Cleaning Broom With An Extra-Long Handle (Plus A Dustpan)
With a long 52-inch handle that can reach under furniture, this
upright broom is perfect for sweeping up all kinds of household messes. Even better, it comes with a dustpan that has built-in teeth — as you sweep the dust into the pan, the teeth work to clear away bits of hair and debris from the bristles. The dustpan is also designed with an angled rubber lip that ensures every bit of dust and trash makes it off the floor. The two pieces snap together for convenient upright storage. 09 These Closet Shelf Dividers That Keep Your Belongings Neat & Separated
Compartmentalizing your items is an easy way to bring some tidiness back to your closet. These
shelf dividers allow you to keep your clothes, towels, bags, and other belongings in separate stacks. Shift them around as you please — each one stays upright, thanks to a slim base. And, since they’re transparent, you’ll barely even notice they’re there. 10 A Turntable That’s Great For Organizing The Pantry
Another place that could benefit from an organizing unit? Your pantry. This
rotating turntable has raised sides that keep your jars, cans, and boxes of food securely inside. Just spin the lazy Susan around to easily access dry goods, oils, or spices. Or, you can place it in the fridge to organize your produce, dressings, and drink cans. 11 The Mini Vacuum For Lifting Pet Hair Off Furniture & Carpets
Anyone who lives with a dog or cat is no stranger to stray hairs on practically every surface. This
handheld vacuum is an effective tool in your battle against pet fur, lifting tufts from your furniture and carpet with ease. It’s also great to have on hand for pet food spills, litter, and tracks of dirt along the floor. 12 This Sponge Holder That Also Dispenses The Perfect Amount Of Dish Soap
This handy
kitchen fixture serves two different purposes — it keeps your sponge off the bottom of your sink, and it also dispenses the perfect amount of dish soap. When not in use, the sponge rests in the tray, but all it takes is a single push to release a dollop of liquid before scrubbing. The transparent base allows you to see just how much soap is left before you need to refill. Available colors: Gray, Silver, White 13 A Sturdy Rack For Your Mop, Broom & Cleaning Supplies
You’ll find three rubberized slots on this
stainless steel wall rack, each of which can hold a broom, mop, duster, or another cleaning tool. Four metal hooks provide extra space for smaller items such as dustpans, brushes, and rags. The rack can be conveniently installed three different ways, depending on how much weight you’d like it to hold. 14 This Food Storage Bag Organizer That Makes Your Drawer Look So Much Nicer
It may be a small adjustment, but placing your zip-top food storage bags inside this
wooden organizer can make your drawer look so much tidier while cutting down on the bulk of cardboard boxes. With different slots for plastic baggies of all sizes, the unit allows you to grab what you need at a glance — each opening is labeled for your convenience. Available colors and styles: 7 15 The Space-Saving Charging Dock With 4 USB Ports
Perfect for households with multiple people, this
charging dock is equipped with four USB ports and a variety of short power cables that keep things tidy. A set of clear dividers keeps each device separate, so your smartphones and tablets won’t topple over one another while they power up. Need even more space? There’s also a six-port option available. Available colors and styles: 4 16 A Set Of Vacuum-Sealed Storage Bags That Compress Contents For Storage
One way to ensure your storage space isn’t going to waste? Invest in these
plastic bags that are designed with a valve for removing any excess air, compressing contents down by up to 80%. Fill them with spare pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, clothes, or any other items you want to pack away. You even get a travel pump, so you can shrink down the bags and stuff them into your suitcase while on vacation. 17 This Woven Basket That’s The Most Versatile Storage Tool Ever
What’s great about this
woven rope basket is that it has a pair of faux leather handles that enable you to tote it from room to room. That means it can serve as a laundry basket, a caddy for your cleaning supplies, a space for your rolled towels, a bin for dog toys, and so much more. Choose from a variety of solid hues and color-block neutrals. 18 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Your Belts, Hats & Ties
Designed with both shelves and drawers, this
hanging organizer provides plenty of storage space for your belts, hats, ties, scarves, and more. It attaches to your closet rod with a set of three metal hooks, so it’s easy to slide from left to right as needed. Some of the drawers include smaller slots inside, so you can keep accessories — such as socks or bandanas — separate. 19 These Wooden Drawer Organizers That Expand & Contract
Expanding from 17.5 inches to 22 inches, these
wooden dividers are designed to fit drawers in a range of sizes. Each one features nonslip rubber pads on either end, allowing the panel to stay in place without scratching up the drawer’s interior. Use them to separate cooking utensils in the kitchen, or socks and clothes in your dresser drawers. Available colors: Gray, Natural, White 20 A Trio Of Spacious Fabric Baskets With Foldable Sides
Not only do these
fabric bins offer a convenient spot for your clothes, blankets, and socks, they also fold down flat for compact storage when not in use. The front side can also be folded down while leaving the rest of the basket is intact, allowing you to grab anything you need without disturbing the rest of the pile. 21 This Adjustable Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Maximizes Space
Forks, knives, and spoons can quickly clutter up a drawer — this
bamboo organizer keeps everything compartmentalized. Not to mention, it has the ability to expand from 13 inches to 20 inches, adding on two extra compartments for longer serving utensils and tongs. 22 These Storage Bags That Conveniently Fit Under Your Bed
Clothes, spare blankets, pillows, and more can fit inside these
zip-up storage bags. Designed with a transparent window on top and handles on either side, each bag slides effortlessly under your bed. Your items will be protected from dust and dirt, but you can easily access them whenever you need. Available colors: Black, Gray, Java 23 These Over-The-Door Pocket Organizers For Toiletries, Cleaning Supplies Or Shoes
Instead of letting your soap, shampoo, and other toiletries clutter your shower area, store them inside these two
over-the-door pocket organizers. Or, use the organizers to store cleaning tools in the laundry room or shoes in your bedroom. Each one is designed with 12 transparent pouches that keep your items within arm’s reach. Available colors: White, Brown, Black 24 This Sleek Spice Organizer That Comes With 12 Glass Jars
Don’t let your spice collection overtake your pantry. This
rotating spice rack comes with 12 empty jars, so you can create a unified look among your seasonings. Each jar — as well as the organizer itself — is designed with stainless steel accents that add a sophisticated touch to your kitchen. Plus, a set of labels ensures you know exactly what’s inside each jar. 25 These Stackable Storage Baskets That Take Up Minimal Space
Ideal for narrow nooks and spaces, these
stackable baskets offer three tiers of storage for your toiletries. Add your washcloths, lotion bottles, and loofahs to the tower — the slim, minimalist design fits neatly in the corner of your bathroom. But you can also get creative — the baskets are also great for holding produce, condiments, or pantry items in the kitchen. Available colors: Black, White 26 This Wall-Mounted Rail For Your Pots, Pans & Cooking Utensils
Create a one-stop spot for your pots, pans, and cooking utensils by setting up this sturdy
metal rack. It comes with 15 movable hooks — altogether, they hold up to 22 pounds of weight. Mounting is hassle-free with the included hardware, so you can start storing your cookware ASAP. 27 The Apron That Attaches To Your Mirror & Collects Your Beard Trimmings
Hair trimmings scattered around the sink? Not anymore, thanks to this genius
beard apron. Designed with suction cups that attach to your mirror, the apron creates a hammock that catches any bits of facial hair that fall as you shave or clip. Then, all you have to do is remove the suction cups and shake the apron over the trash can. 28 These Versatile Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids
Perfect for holding your pasta, beans, nuts, and other dry pantry staples, these
food storage containers will keep your cupboards clutter-free. Each shatter-resistant bin is fitted with an airtight lid, ensuring maximum freshness. You even get a set of reusable chalkboard labels, so you can keep track of your items. 29 Some Waterproof Fridge Liners That Are Easy To Clean
When it’s time to clean your refrigerator, you can skip scrubbing the shelves— as long as you have these
waterproof liners in place. Featuring a textured, nonslip surface, the liners catch any spills, drops, and juices that may surround your food or beverages. Simply cut each piece to size from the 80-inch-long roll. 30 This Laundry Hamper With 2 Separate Compartments For Sorting
You’re likely to sort your laundry into separate loads anyway — why not do it as soon as you put your clothes in the hamper? This
fabric hamper is designed with two separate compartments, so you can toss your light clothes and dark clothes into either side. A convenient lid conceals your dirty laundry from view, while a set of handles allows you to effortlessly carry the hamper to the washer. 31 A Tiny Vacuum That Sucks Up Desktop Messes
Small enough to fit into your palm, this
desktop vacuum cleaner is perfect for suctioning up crumbs, paper scraps, and dust. The battery-powered cordless unit is surprisingly powerful — and its compact design makes it ideal for traveling to the office. There are also USB-rechargeable and wireless charging options. Try it on your kitchen table to clean up after-dinner messes, too. 32 These Adhesive Cable Organizer Clips That Straighten Up All Your Cords
These silicone
cable clips keep your charging cords from tangling around your desk, bed, or TV setup. They attach to most smooth surfaces with the included adhesive, so you can easily set them up wherever you need a little more order. You get three different sizes in a pack, so you can use them in multiple spots around the house. 33 This Hat Organizer That Attaches To Your Clothing Hanger
Keep your caps crumple-free and in good shape by attaching them to this
space-efficient organizer. It includes 10 metal clamps that secure to the tops of your hats, suspending them in your closet for easy access. The organizer itself attaches to any standard clothing hanger with a hassle-free Velcro closure. 34 Some Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps For A Mess-Free Sink
A half-closed tube of toothpaste can easily create a mess around your sink, which is why these
self-closing caps are so genius. Made out of flexible silicone, the caps allow for toothpaste to pass through when you squeeze, then close up again without any effort on your part. They’re designed to fit multiple tube sizes, and can be reused over and over again. 35 An Extremely Helpful Tool For Folding Stacks Of Shirts
When folding shirts, making an even stack is a lot trickier than it looks. This
laundry board is an incredibly useful tool that takes the guesswork out of folding — just follow the stencil to get crisp lines, every single time. With a little practice, you’ll be folding like a pro when laundry day comes around (and your dresser drawers will be much neater). 36 This Pet Food Mat That Keeps Splashes & Spills Off The Floor
If your pet is a messy eater, do yourself a favor and place their food and water bowls on this
silicone mat. It’s designed with raised edges that keep food and water spills from hitting your floors — all you have to do is rinse the mat off in the sink. There are multiple sizes to pick from, whether you have a small cat or a large hound. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors; 5 37 A Tiered Shelf That Fits Neatly Into Any Corner
What’s great about this
shelving unit is that it neatly fits into the corner of your room — making it ideal for areas that are tight on space. It offers five tiers for your candles, picture frames, houseplants, and other knickknacks. Assembly is straightforward and easy to complete in less than an hour. 38 A Spacious & Versatile Pocket Organizer That Hangs From Your Door
With three large bins, one file pocket, three small pouches, and four hooks, this
spacious organizer provides plenty of space for your belongings. It hangs over your door with a pair of metal hooks, making it easy to access your items at any time. Fill the organizer with towels, clothes, toiletries, gaming equipment, or whatever else needs a permanent home. 39 The Tabletop Shelf That Stores Your Records In Style
This wooden
tabletop shelf has space for up to 50 vinyl records, keeping them easily accessible while also giving you the chance to show off your music collection. Acrylic panels in the front and back keep the record sleeves from tipping forwards or backwards. Choose from vintage brown, contemporary black, and crisp white options. 40 This Remote Control Holder That Mounts To Your Wall
Tired of losing your remote control in between your seat cushions? This
