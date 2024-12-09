54 Genius Things Under $35 That Are Critical To Have in Your Home

Whether you own your home or rent, there are dozens of things that can quickly go wrong. We’re talking about fire risk, slipping and falling, and damage that can cost hundreds (or thousands) of dollars. That’s why we zeroed in on essentials that are critical to have in your home to help prevent all of the above and more. Of course, these must-haves can’t ward off every potential disaster, but they can help reduce the likelihood of dealing with some not-so-pleasant scenarios. So if you’re looking for smart ways to help enhance home safety and efficiency, keep reading.

01 Grippy rug attachments that help prevent tripping hazards NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper (4 Count) $17.99 See on Amazon These clever rug corner grippers are a great way to ensure your rug lies flat, thereby reducing the chance you’ll trip on a curled edge as you move about your space. The grippers have the perfect right-angle shape to fit securely on the corners of your rug and are held in place by a strong adhesive, but they won’t stick to your floor, so you can lift the rug for cleaning.

02 Mini fire extinguisher you can stash anywhere StaySafe Compact Fire Extinguisher $30 See on Amazon While you’ll still want to keep full-size fire extinguishers in your home, this compact fire extinguisher is a great option for stashing in drawers so that you’ve got a fire safety tool in every room. Unlike traditional options, this fire extinguisher can be activated with the push of a button — no levers or safety pins required. Better yet, it can be used on a variety of fires, from gas to oil to electrical.

03 Flexible dryer cleaning kit to help prevent appliance fires Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 See on Amazon This dryer vent cleaner kit is an essential for every home. The dryer attachment comes with a flexible gooseneck hose that allows it to bend into tight spaces, suctioning up lint and debris that can lead to an appliance fire. It even comes with a vent brush for sweeping away excess clogs, too. As a bonus, your machine will even run more efficiently, which can help cut down on energy costs. Available colors: 4

04 Handy shower drain accessory that stops clogs before they start TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bathtub Hair Catcher $12 See on Amazon There’s no need for an expensive plumber visit, thanks to this bathtub hair catcher. It’s shaped like a little mushroom and is designed to sit directly inside your drain. The perforated steel core ensures water can flow freely as it captures hairs, which wind around the center. When it’s full, just empty it out and you can keep reusing it.

05 Versatile emergency lights for when the power goes out Amerelle Emergency Lights for Home (2-Pack) $22 See on Amazon Stay ready for for any type of power failure, thanks to this two-pack of emergency lights for your home. The versatile lights can be used as small lamps, flashlights, or plug-in lights that you stick right in your socket. They’re rechargeable and offer up to seven hours of illumination.

06 Cushioned weather-sealing strip to prevent costly drafts Frost King Weather Seal $6 See on Amazon Whether you’re looking to keep hot or cold air from coming in through the edges of your windows, this weather seal is an affordable little tool that can help you do it. This weather seal is made from soft rubber foam, so it won’t damage your windows or doors. And, since it’s pre-treated with an adhesive, it couldn’t be easier to install. It’s designed to give you better better climate control so you can pay less in heating and air-conditioning bills as a result.

07 Convenient washing machine packets that keep your appliance clean Tide Washing Machine Cleaner (5-Month Supply) $11 See on Amazon A cleaner washing machine means cleaner clothes, so snag this washing machine cleaner for the easiest way to freshen up your appliance. The powder comes in pre-measured packets, so all you have to do is empty one right into the tub of your machine and run an empty cycle. Not only does it make quick work of eliminating buildup, but it also tackles the bacteria that causes bad odors, too.

08 Wi-Fi water leak sensors to fend off expensive damage Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor $30 See on Amazon Drips and leaks can lead to disastrous and expensive water damage, so catch small leaks before they become big problems with this Wi-Fi water sensor. All you have to do is place the sensor under a sink, near a dishwasher, or anywhere else that may be prone to leaks. If the sensor detects moisture, it’ll trigger the plug-in alarm and also send an alert straight to your phone.

09 Stylish faux candles that are totally flameless Eywamage Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $25 See on Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice ambience in order to prioritize home safety, and these flameless candles prove it. They look incredibly realistic thanks to the real wax poured into glass jars, but they feature flickering LED bulbs in lieu of open flames. For extra convenience, they even come with a remote control, so you can adjust the brightness and set the candles on timers.

10 Protective under-sink mat to shield your cabinet from damage Xtreme Mats Under-Sink Mat for Cabinets $35 See on Amazon Protecting your existing cabinetry just got easier thanks to this under-sink mat for cabinets. Made from sturdy, waterproof material, this flexible mat has a textured surface that gently raises your items up and away from the bottom of the cabinet in case of a dripping pipe or cleaning fluid spill. It also has raised edges to prevent overflow, and since it can hold an impressive 3.6 gallons of water, it can stand up to a serious pipe leak. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 2

11 Stick-on bumpers to stave off damage from cabinet doors & decor items Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (128 Pieces) $9 See on Amazon If your cupboard doors are constantly knocking into your walls and creating dings, you need these cabinet door bumpers ASAP. They’re made of soft silicone, so they can absorb blows while dampening sound and preventing damage — and you can even use them under vases or behind picture frames. Just stick them on with the included adhesive and watch as they disappear into the surface, thanks to the transparent design.

12 Adjustable downspout extension to draw water away from your home Ogutter Downspout Extension $16 See on Amazon If you’re concerned about foundation damage when rainy weather comes, just add this downspout extension to your existing gutter system and you can breathe easy. It has a flexible hose design that can be bent into a range of positions to bring water farther into your yard and away from your home’s foundation. And since it comes with all the necessary screws for setup, it’s easy to affix to your downspout. Available colors: 4

13 Grout sealant spray that prevents hard-to-clean staining FILA Grout Sealer Spray $17 See on Amazon Make caring for your flooring and other tiled surfaces a cinch with this grout sealer spray. The water-based formula not only shields grout from water damage, but also helps to prevent staining, ensuring your tile is easier to clean. Amazon user Meera Lee McEwen wrote, “Top-notch grout sealer! [...] It's incredibly easy to use, and the results are excellent. My grout now looks pristine and is well-protected against stains and moisture.”

14 Fan-favorite tool kit for tackling any job that comes up CARTMAN 39-Piece Tool Kit $23 See on Amazon No home is complete without this 39-piece tool kit, which helps ensure you’re prepared for whatever trials and tribulations befall your home. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, it comes with all the basics you’d expect, like a stainless steel hammer and a tape measure, as well as a whopping 20 bits and a screwdriver for all kinds of home repair projects. Better yet, the tools come safely stored in a convenient carrying case. Available colors: 4

15 Highly rated garage door lubricant to keep things running smoothly 3-IN-ONE Garage Door Lubricant $8 See on Amazon You’re bound to need this garage door lubricant sooner or later. Not only does this lubricant stop squeaking, but it can also help prevent rust, too. To apply, simply activate the spray feature to coat a large area or use the included straw for more precise application. It’s beloved by Amazon users, boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviewers weighed in.

16 Shock-absorbing stoppers for door handles & much more Strongest Home Door Handle Stopper (6-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Whether you’re tired of crashing toilet seats or swinging doors, these door handle stoppers are an easy way to help protect for your home from damage. Not only will they act as a buffer for loud slams, but the 2-inch bumpers will also help prevent wall marring and damage. Just stick these silicone pads in place and you’re good to go.

17 Lemon-scented tablets that clean your dishwasher for you Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6 Count) $9 See on Amazon Keep your dishwasher pristine and operating smoothly with this dishwasher cleaner. This cleaner takes the form of easy-to-use tablets, which you simply add to the detergent tray before running your dishwasher on an empty cycle. The formula tackles limescale and other buildup from the racks as well as the internal components like the pump and hoses.

18 Door draft stopper that keeps out the chill... & the heat Simply Genius Door Draft Stopper $25 See on Amazon The best part about this door draft stopper is how easy it is to set up — all you have to do is drop it in place to cover the gap between your door and floor, and it’ll block drafts and keep your space cozy. It’s filled with beads to give it weight and heft, and thanks to the braided loop handle, it’s easy to store when not in use. Use it to keep heat out in the warmer months, too. Available colors: 3

19 Gel mold remover for grout, caulk, & appliance seals ACTIVE Mold Stain Remover Gel Cleaner $14 See on Amazon This mold stain remover gel is excellent for tackling tricky spots, like the seal on your washing machine. Thanks to the precision tip and the thick gel consistency, it’s easy to apply and will stay in place as it gets to work. It works well on grout, caulking, and so much more, making it a versatile household cleaner.

20 Motion-activated stair lights that help you see where you’re going Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon While you can’t necessarily prevent all household accidents, you can take precautionary measures to help reduce their likelihood, like installing these wireless LED stair lights for extra illumination. These stick-on lights are motion activated and will power down after 30 seconds so as not to drain their battery. The warm white hue they emit is so soothing, too.

21 Zippered sleeves that help protect your cables from pets Wrap-It Storage Cable Sleeves (4-Pack) $16.99 See on Amazon Keep your power cords from curious pets by bundling them up in these cable sleeves. They wrap around several cords at once and have a zippered closure to hug them all in a protective sheath. The end result also creates a sleeker look and prevents tangling.

22 Adaptable socket tool that works with your drill, too RAK Universal Socket Tool $15 See on Amazon Tackle a wider range of repair jobs with fewer tools, thanks to this universal socket tool. It’s made from durable stainless steel and features adjustable pins inside that can adapt to fit a range of fasteners, so you never have to search for the exact right tool again. You can even fit it to your drill for use as an electric socket driver.

23 Magnetic stud finder so you can hang heavy items more safely The StudBuddy Magnetic Stud Finder $10 See on Amazon Make hanging heavy items a breeze with this magnetic stud finder. It doesn’t use batteries, instead relying on a powerful internal magnet to locate the screws in the studs. All you have to do is run it across your drywall or wood walls and wait for it to “stick” in place.

24 Thermal-insulated curtains for better temperature control Eclipse Kendall Blackout Curtains $15.99 See on Amazon Not only are these blackout curtains stylish, but they’re energy efficient, too. These drapes block up to 99.9% of UV rays, ensuring your space won’t heat up too quickly and force your AC to work harder. They’re great at decreasing drafts, too, and the blackout design will even block ambient light. Available colors: 22

25 Color-coordinated cable labels for easy organization Wrap-It Cable Labels (30-Pack) $15.99 See on Amazon Never wonder which cord powers which electronic device again, thanks to these cable labels. They’re made from durable nylon and secure around each cord with a hook-and-loop closure. Not only are they color coded for easy identification, but you can even write directly on them for extra organization.

26 Genius night-lights that won’t obstruct your outlet Dawnrise Plug-In Night-Lights (2-Pack) $25 See on Amazon These plug-in night-lights add a soft glow to your home that can improve visibility and safety. You can choose from two different warmth settings and sit back and relax as the auto sensors power them on at dusk and off at dawn. Most impressively, the built-in sockets ensure that you can use the night-lights without losing outlet space.

27 Protective cat shields that guard your furniture from scratches Stelucca Cat Shields (6-Pack) $27.99 See on Amazon Your furniture can represent a significant investment, so help protect it with these cat shields. These clear, flexible barriers come six to a set and can be trimmed into whatever unique shape your furnishings require. All you have to do is stick a shield directly onto your couch or chair and let it deter your cat from scratching.

28 Stretchy furniture leg protectors that help prevent scuffs & scraping Aneaseit Chair Leg Floor Protectors (16-Pack) $13.59 See on Amazon The stretchy design of these chair leg floor protectors will make them a versatile part of your home-care tool kit. Because of the flexible silicone construction, these protectors will expand to fit a range of table and chair leg shapes. And thanks to the felt padding on the bottom, they make for a smooth glide across your flooring, which will help prevent scratches and damage. Available colors: 5

29 Durable lock box that can even withstand fire SentrySafe Fireproof Lock Box $35 See on Amazon Keep your valuables as safe as possible with this fire-resistant lock box that’s perfect for personal documents, jewelry, and more. This sturdy case comes with a convenient carrying handle and a lock and key for privacy. Most impressively, it can withstand fire and temperatures up to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes.

30 Grippy pads to keep your furniture from shifting around CasterMaster Nonslip Furniture Pads (4-Pack) $13.99 See on Amazon Keep your home furnishings as stable as possible with these nonslip furniture pads that even work on items with wheels. The grippy rubber coasters prevent furniture legs from sliding around, which will help shield flooring from scratches and scuffs. They’re safe to use on carpet, hardwood, tile, and more.

31 Gutter guards to prevent house-damaging clogs EBaokuup Gutter Downspout Guards (8-Pack) $17 See on Amazon Keep your home downspouts clean and protected with these durable aluminum gutter guards. Designed to be used in addition to regular gutter maintenance, they can help prevent downspout clogs from leaves and debris, saving you both time on cleaning and costly repairs. They’re flexible and easy to install — no tools needed — and help ensure smooth water flow.

32 Knife sharpener that helps enhance safety while slicing & dicing KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpener $14 See on Amazon Dull knives are more dangerous to work with than sharp ones, so keep yours in good condition with this three-step knife sharpener. It features three slots that repair, sharpen, and polish blades to perfection in just seconds. It’s easy to use, thanks to the nonslip base, and comes with a pair of cut-resistant gloves, too.

33 Waterproof pet blanket that protects your furniture Bedsure Waterproof Pet Blanket $22.99 See on Amazon Keep your furry friend warm and your furniture protected with this cozy waterproof pet blanket. Featuring sherpa fleece on one side and flannel on the other, it’s super soft, durable, and reversible. It has a waterproof inner layer to guard against slobber and accidents, and it comes in 15 colors. Available colors: 15

34 Upholstery repair kit that’s easy to use & saves money, too kedudes Upholstery Repair Kit $12.49 See on Amazon Tackle tough upholstery repairs easily with this highly rated upholstery repair kit. It comes with two spools of heavyweight nylon thread, plus a variety of straight and curved needles. It works well on carpets, sofas, recliners, stools, and even leather items.

35 Pet stain & smell remover that actually works Puracy Natural Pet Stain Remover $18.99 See on Amazon Pet stains can quickly ruin carpet and upholstery, so eliminate them quickly with this no-rinse carpet stain remover. The formula is made from over 99% plant-powered ingredients designed to tackle spots, smells, and stains with ease. Just spray generously, let dry, then vacuum. Plus, it’s safe for use around pets.

36 Stainless steel cleaning kit that tackles fingerprints & smudges Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $17 See on Amazon Stainless steel is one of those things that’s nice to have, but a pain to keep clean — until, that is, this stainless steel cleaner kit came along. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 20,000 reviews, the three-piece set includes a spray, wipes, and a microfiber cloth, all specifically designed to clean, polish, and protect stainless steel. The pH-neutral formula removes fingerprints, dirt, and smudges — and even helps prevents future marring.

37 Cut-resistant gloves to help keep your fingers safe NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $12 See on Amazon Help keep your hands safe and protected while meal prepping with these cut-resistant gloves. Boasting a design that’s four times stronger than leather and 10 times stronger than steel, they keep your fingers safe from cuts and nicks whenever you’re using sharp kitchen tools. They’re also food safe and machine washable. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 3

38 A roller stamp to keep your personal info private Puracy Natural Pet Stain Remover $17 See on Amazon Keep your personal information just that — personal — with this identity theft protection roller stamp. It has a wide roller to cover lots of surface area and specially formulated ink to hide any sensitive data on paper in just seconds. The kit also includes six ink refills plus a bonus e-book on being proactive with identity theft solutions. Available options: 7

39 Bathtub mat that adds grip to a slippery surface MontVoo Nonslip Tub and Shower Mat $15 See on Amazon Give your shower or bath a safety upgrade with this nonslip bath mat. Available in five sizes and five colors, it has a nonslip backing for extra grip that helps keep you steady on your feet. Meanwhile, the textured, loofah-like surface adds cushioning while promoting drainage, so you won’t be standing in a puddle. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 5

40 Color-coded cutting boards to help prevent food contamination Aichoof Color-Coded Cutting Board Set $35 See on Amazon Keep things sanitary while you cook with this color-coded cutting board set that helps prevent cross-contamination. The set includes a variety of colored boards, each with an icon indicating the specific type of food it’s meant for: meat, fish, produce, and cooked food. The nonslip design and silicone corners keep everything in place while you chop.

41 A comprehensive first aid kit that makes preparedness fun Welly First Aid Kit (130 Pieces) $25 See on Amazon Be prepared for any bumps, bruises, or cuts that might come your way with this first aid kit by Welly. The tin box is packed with assorted bandages in fun colorful, designs, all of which are individually wrapped for easy access. You’ll also get other first-aid essentials like tape, ibuprofen, cleansing wipes, and ointments.

42 Moth traps to help fend off damage to your clothes Trap a Pest Clothing Moth Traps (16-Pack) $17.88 See on Amazon Prevent pesky moths from damaging your clothes with these moth traps. They’re super easy to use — just peel back the paper to expose the sticky side, then fold the trap to set it on a closet shelf or simply hang it on the rod. The unobtrusive design will take up minimal space.

43 Grippy tape that adds traction to slippery surfaces Lifegrip Anti-Slip Grip Tape for Stairs (60 Feet) $17 See on Amazon Make steps and walkways a bit safer in all weather conditions with this anti-slip grip tape. Made from durable material, it remains functional in extreme temperatures without cracking or peeling — so it can be used indoors or out. Just apply it like tape to stairs, ramps, curbs, and anywhere else you might need some extra grip. Available sizes: 17

Available colors: 5

44 Smart light bulbs that make it look like you’re home when you’re not Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Automated lighting is a genius way to help deter would-be intruders when you’re away from home and these smart light bulbs offer just that and more. Besides setting them on schedules, you can also turn them on and off from your phone from anywhere in the world with Wi-Fi. They can also be used to create a fun ambiance when you are home — you can toggle through millions of colors and even use voice control if you have a smart assistant.

45 Motion-sensor security lights for increased outdoor safety HMCITY Solar Motion-Sensor Security Lights (2-Pack) $22 See on Amazon Give yourself an added sense of security while home or away, thanks to this two-pack of solar-powered security lights. The lights operate on your choice of three lighting modes — motion-sensor activation, continuous lighting, and smart brightness control — and deliver wide-angle illumination. They’re waterproof and don’t require any wiring for installation.

46 Carbon monoxide detector that’s a must for every home Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 See on Amazon Relax at home knowing you’re protected from the hidden dangers of carbon monoxide, thanks to this carbon monoxide detector. It operates on the two included AA batteries, so you can rest assured it’ll work even if the power goes out. A green LED shows power, while an 85-decibel alarm and red LED signal the presence of carbon monoxide.

47 Diversion safe that looks like a dictionary KYODOLED Dictionary Diversion Safe $12 See on Amazon Keep your valuables quite literally hidden in plain sight with this diversion safe. The book safe features a combination lock to securely hide valuables like money, passports, and jewelry, while looking like standard reading and reference material on your shelf. Choose from nine styles including this classic dictionary nobody would question. Available styles: 9

48 Adjustable lock bar for more secure doors & windows AceMining Sliding Door Lock Bar $24 See on Amazon Enjoy added peace of mind in your home — or while traveling — with this door and window lock bar. The adjustable two-in-one security bar reinforces doors (including sliding doors) and windows with an expanding length of 21 to 46 inches. It can withstand up to 400 pounds of force — just prop it against a window or doorjamb for a secure fit. Available colors: 3

49 Garbage disposal cleaner that keeps things running smoothly Glisten Garbage Disposal Cleaner (4 Count) $4 See on Amazon Keep your kitchen garbage disposal functioning optimally and smelling fresh with this powerful garbage disposal cleaner. The foaming powder eliminates buildup and odors in kitchen sinks and drains, while the specialized foam scrubs the side walls, blades, and under the splash guard. It has a fresh lemon scent and can be used weekly for maintenance.

50 Drain clog removers that prevent unnecessary plumber visits Arctic Eagle Drain Clog Removers (3-Pack) $6 See on Amazon Treat pesky drain clogs yourself with this three-pack of drain clog removers. The set includes three 20-inch drain sticks, each with a flexible design and barbs along the length that grab hair and other debris. Simply insert into the drain, twist, and pull up.

51 Air purifier for cleaner air & fewer allergens Purivortex Air Purifier $30 See on Amazon Give your lungs some TLC with this air purifier. It captures up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron, including pollen, dust, smoke, and pet dander. Covering up to 880 square feet, it has easy-to-replace filters and operates silently while in sleep mode so as to not disrupt your rest. It’s also free of ozone, too. Available colors: 4

52 Meat thermometer that helps ensure your food is properly cooked ThermoPro Meat Thermometer $13 See on Amazon Now you can take the guesswork out of cooking with this accurate meat thermometer that helps ensure your foods are cooked through. It delivers precise temperature readings in just seconds, displayed on a backlit LCD screen. It’s also foldable and compact, and it even has a temperature chart on the back for various foods. Available colors: 2

53 An easy way to eliminate humidity & odors Arm & Hammer Moisture and Odor Eliminator (3-Pack) $24 See on Amazon Effortlessly reduce humidity and smells in your home with this three-pack of moisture and odor eliminators by Arm & Hammer. Just open them up to attract and trap excess moisture, which will help prevent any mustiness and mildew growth. Each 14-ounce tub lasts up to 60 days, depending on the temperature and the humidity levels in your home. Choose from fragrance free or scented options.