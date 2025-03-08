65 Weird, Clever Things for Men on Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing

Amazon’s virtual aisles are brimming with weird but totally awesome items that you’ll want to add to your cart. Whether you’re shopping for an unforgettable gift for a guy in your life or you’re simply looking for something that’ll change your daily life for the better, you’re in the right place. I’ve rounded up 65 products for men that span everything from brilliant meal-prep gadgets to useful DIY tools you’ll wonder how you did without. Every one of these quirky items is sure to make your routine a little better (and some might even make you laugh, too).

01 A weird-looking knife sharpener that works surprisingly well BulbHead Knife Sharpener $25 See on Amazon For the guy who likes to cook, sharp knives are a necessity. This unique knife sharpener features a duo of tungsten carbide arms that are designed to contour, hone, and polish blade edges. The sharpener works on all types of metal blades — including serrated and beveled.

02 Skull-shaped shredding claws that speed up meal prep OTOTO Meat Muncher Meat Claws (2-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Designed with a hardcore skull design, these meat-shredding claws feature ergonomic handles that help you pull apart food like chicken, pork, or even cabbage. The shredders are heat resistant, so they can be used on hot foods, and they’re dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

03 A floating keychain that bobs in the water Attwood Corporation Floating Key Chain $8 See on Amazon Perfect for anyone who likes fishing, boating, or other water-based activities, this floating keychain can be a lifesaver for keys. It comes in the shape of an orange buoy and, if it falls in water, it’ll bob and float until it can be retrieved.

04 A back scrubber that’s designed to exfoliate hard-to-reach spots Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Back Scrubber $19 See on Amazon This exfoliating cloth features straps that help you reach tricky areas like your back, and the unique material is designed to work with just plain water. The exfoliating cloth can efficiently remove dead or dry skin and help products like lotion and self tanner absorb more easily.

05 Buoy-shaped sponge brushes that will get bottles clean Genuine Fred Buoy Bottle Brush (Set Of 2) $10 See on Amazon Available as a set of two, these quirky bottle brushes look just like buoys and can make doing the dishes a little more fun (not to mention, easier). The oblong sponge is designed to fit into tight spaces such as water bottles and coffee tumblers, and the hanging loop on the end is perfect for storage.

06 Cute laptop camera covers for privacy when you need it HKDGYHON Laptop Camera Cover Slides (3-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These laptop camera covers feature an adorable panda design and are compatible with most types of computers and tablets. The cover helps to ensure privacy for off-camera meetings, and since it’s so thin, it won’t interfere with opening and closing your device. With three in a pack, each one installs quickly with the built-in adhesive and features a panel you can slide back and forth depending on when you need to use your camera.

07 A cozy fitted sheet with a convenient side pocket DREAMCARE Fitted Sheet With Side Pocket $17 See on Amazon These soft microfiber sheets come in multiple sizes and colors and have a convenient side pocket that’s perfect for small items like remote controls, phones, and eyeglasses. The sheets also have extra deep pockets and elastic corners for a snug fit, and they’re machine-washable for easy maintenance.

08 Stackable stick figure magnets that are so fun to use Toosunny Stick Figure Magnets (8-Pack) $11 See on Amazon This set of stick figures features durable magnets that can attach to metal surfaces like the fridge and hold up notes and paper. The stick figures have magnets on each arm and leg so they’re easy to pose and display. Plus they’re colorful and can add some fun to your space.

09 A bamboo cutting board with built-in drawers NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board $30 See on Amazon This bamboo cutting board is a game changer for anyone who wants to streamline meal prep. The water-resistant cutting board features a groove around the edge that’s designed to catch juices, and it features four plastic compartments for organizing food. The board also has a hole that makes it easy to chop and then transfer items right into a drawer.

10 A colorful fidget toy to keep hands busy Morf Fidget Worm Toy $18 See on Amazon Whether you’re sitting through long meetings or just need something to keep your hands busy, this colorful fidget toy is a fun and portable option. It can be collapsed, extended, and flexed, and it’s lightweight enough that you can toss it in your bag or desk drawer. Plus, it comes in your choice of several vibrant designs.

11 A packable emergency tent for the adventurer Go Time Gear Life Tent $20 See on Amazon These genius survival tents pack down super small and only weigh half a pound, so they’re easy to take anywhere. Available as a set of two, each one is designed to keep users warm and dry and can be set up between trees — they can even be used as a heat-retaining blanket. The tents also come with an emergency whistle for added peace of mind.

12 A seat gap filler for an easier commute Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $25 See on Amazon If you’re always losing things in between your car seats, this gap filler just might change your life (or at least your commute). It attaches to the seat belt, so it’ll move with the seat if you need to adjust the positioning, and the neoprene material is designed to expand to perfectly fill the space.

13 A stealthy water bottle that looks like a “Jurassic Park” prop Grupo Erik "Jurassic Park" Water Bottle $24 See on Amazon Whether you’re a fan of Jurassic Park or just enjoy the quirkier things in life, you’re sure to enjoy this Barbasol-inspired thermos. The double wall-insulated tumbler is designed to keep drinks hot or cold for longer, and the stainless steel construction is durable and rust-resistant. The tumbler is also leakproof and can hold 13 ounces, so it’s perfect for taking on the go.

14 Cleaning sponges that were made for sneakerheads SneakERASERS Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner (10-Pack) $12 See on Amazon These lightweight and portable cleaning erasers can remove dirt and scuffs from the bottoms of sneakers and other white-soled shoes. It features dual layers that are designed to remove grime and scuffs without the need for rough scrubbing. Simply add water to your sponge and it’s ready to use — no cleaning solutions necessary.

15 An extendable magnetic tool that can pick up fallen hardware CRAFTSMAN Magnetic Pickup Tool $6 See on Amazon This magnetic pickup tool is an incredibly useful way to grab dropped items like nails and screws when they fall out of reach. With a conveniently compact design, it features a pocket clip for easy carrying and a telescoping neck that can extend from 6 to 24 inches. The tool can also lift up to 2 pounds, so it can even handle heftier items.

16 A personal-size humidifier that’s easy to take on the go GENIANI Portable Cool Mist Humidifier $27 See on Amazon To stay comfortable at work or home, you can’t beat this portable cool-mist humidifier. You can choose from two misting modes to customize the room’s humidity level. Plus, the humidifier is compact and quiet, so it won’t disturb others. As a bonus, it even includes a night-light for overnight use.

17 Reusable cocktail picks in the shape of anchors Genuine Fred ANCHORED Cocktail Picks (6-Pack) $14 See on Amazon This anchor-shaped cocktail picks add some whimsical fun to your drinks. Available in a set of six, they are made from a durable chrome-finished zinc alloy. The picks are designed to hold garnishes like cocktail cherries or olives in place while also adding some style to your glass.

18 Wireless LED puck lights that are motion activated Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) $30 See on Amazon These battery-operated puck lights have a motion sensor that activates them only when needed, so they’re long lasting and convenient to use. Available as a set of six, the LED lights can be installed virtually anywhere with the included adhesive tape or hardware, and they’re moisture-resistant, so they’re even suitable for damp spots like bathrooms, garages, or basements.

19 A couch tray with plenty of slots for snacks & essentials Hitseon Couch Cup Holder Tray $28 See on Amazon This snack tray is equipped with multiple slots that are designed to hold cups, food, and devices while you lounge on the couch. Available in several colors, it is made from an attractive combination of silicone and wood, and it has nonslip pads on the bottom to keep everything steady. The tray also features a rotating bracket that’s ideal for holding a phone or tablet.

20 A wine saver & pump that looks like a skeleton OTOTO Spookelier Wine Saver Pump $15 See on Amazon This spooky wine pump creates a vacuum that’s designed to extend the shelf life of your favorite vino. It’s easy to use, and it also comes with three bottle stoppers equipped with whimsical bat wings that work on both cork and screw-top bottles. And the stoppers can be tossed in the dishwasher for quick cleanup (though the wine pump should be hand washed).

21 A genius apron that minimizes shaving mess BEARD KING Beard Bib Apron $10 See on Amazon This beard-trimming apron can be a game changer when it comes to maintaining a tidier sink. The apron is made from a smooth, static-free fabric that helps hair slide right off, and the suction cup hammock design catches clippings as they fall, keeping them out of the sink. The apron also has a hook-and-loop closure at the neck and a one-size-fits-all design, so it’s very versatile.

22 A funky meat thermometer in the shape of a devil OTOTO Hell Done Meat Thermometer $17 See on Amazon This thermometer ensures perfectly cooked meat — and might just make you laugh, too. The meat thermometer is designed to look like a cartoonish devil, with a head that pivots so you can find an easy-to-read angle. It produces quick readings in your choice of Fahrenheit or Celsius, and it comes with a protective, on-theme cover for the tip for safe storage between uses.

23 A pizza stone for perfect pies at home Heritage Pizza Stone $21 See on Amazon For novice and seasoned chefs, this ceramic pizza stone is the key to making restaurant-quality pies at home. It heats up quickly and helps crust stay crisp, not soggy. The stone is resistant to burns and grease stains, and it won’t produce smoke or off flavors. You can use it on the grill or in an electric or gas oven and, as a bonus, it comes with a pizza cutter.

24 A clip-on flash flight that you can take anywhere OLIGHT Clip-On Flashlight $32 See on Amazon This lightweight and waterproof flashlight features a convenient clip that can be worn on a shirt or hat, and it offers three levels of illumination for a variety of tasks. The light is easy to operate and recharges with the included USB-C cord, so you never have to worry about replacing batteries. And it comes in your choice of four colors.

25 Durable kitchen gloves that can prevent knife cuts NoCry Premium Cut Resistant Gloves $14 See on Amazon Available in multiple sizes, these durable gloves are made from cut-resistant material and are designed to protect hands when you’re using a knife. The gloves are made from a food-safe material that’s washable for easy maintenance, and they can be worn on either hand, so they’ll work for almost anyone.

26 A handy car trash can with a leakproof lid HOTOR Car Trash Can With Lid $9 See on Amazon This trash bin can keep the interior of your car tidy, thanks to its leakproof interior, clever lid, and adjustable design. The bin features adjustable straps that can secure it to headrests or the center console, and it has magnetic snaps that are designed to keep disposable liners in place.

27 A versatile writing tool that can be a pencil or a pen OLIGHT O'Pen 2-in01 Pen & Pencil $13 See on Amazon This two-in-one writing tool can easily switch back and forth between a pencil and a pen tip. It’s compact, so it’s perfect for taking on the go, and it comes with lead and ink refills for added convenience. And the body is made from lightweight aluminum, so it’s comfortable to hold, even for extended writing tasks.

28 A whimsical cheese grater in the shape of a sword PELEG DESIGN Gratiator Small Cheese Grater $15 See on Amazon As whimsical as it is practical, this sword-shaped grater can make quick work of prepping hard cheeses, nutmeg, and ginger. The tool can grate and slice foods with ease, and since it’s dishwasher safe, cleanup is also a breeze. The sword grater also has a comfy grip that’s easy on the hands.

29 A rubber-bristled brush that removes pet hair from surfaces with ease Vitazoo Pet Hair Remover Brush $10 See on Amazon If you have a furry friend, you probably already know how tough it is clean up fur. This handled brush is a quick and easy way to pick up hair and fur around the home. Designed with unique rubber bristles that grip onto loose fur, it is gentle on surfaces like carpets, upholstered furniture, and blankets and it can be cleaned easily with just running water.

30 An electric screwdriver that helps with DIY projects CRAFTSMAN 4V Electric Screwdriver Set $42 See on Amazon This electric screwdriver can speed up home projects and is also just incredibly easy to use. Equipped with hex and Phillips heads, it boasts 300 revolutions per minute (rpm) and a rechargeable battery, so you can take it on the go. Plus the tool features a simple one-button operation and a battery level indicator light.

31 Minimalist wall hooks that are both practical & stylish Felidio Wood Wall Hooks (4-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These modern beechwood wall hooks come in various hues and are finished with nontoxic and natural wood oil for an attractive look. The stylish hooks come with all the required hardware, and each one can hold up to 35 pounds so they’re ideal for even heavy items like backpacks and winter coats.

32 An under-sink organizer with plenty of storage space REALINN Under-Sink Organizer $35 See on Amazon With a unique L-shaped design, this storage rack can fit around things like under sink plumbing, maximizing your storage space. It features two tiers, including a sliding drawer on the bottom to keep items easily accessible. Assembly is quick (no tools required). And, since it’s made from durable steel, the rack can hold up to 50 pounds.

33 Kitchen scissors with a fun bat-wing design OTOTO Elizabat Kitchen Scissors $12 See on Amazon These bat-inspired kitchen scissors feature stainless steel blades that are designed to snip and cut all types of ingredients, from herbs to pizza crust. The scissors also have a serrated middle that can crack nuts and even open bottles. Plus the bat-wing handles are ergonomically designed to help prevent hand fatigue.

34 A sunglasses holder that clips to your car visor Yuoyar Sunglasses Holders (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Keep sunglasses close at hand while you’re driving with this magnetic holder. It’s designed to fit almost any type of car visor, and the magnetic flap is easy to operate with just one hand. The holder is made from high-quality and durable leather and the elastic and magnetic details firmly yet gently keeps sunglasses in place.

35 A roller stamp that blocks out confidential information Vantamo Confidential Roller Stamp $11 See on Amazon This roller stamp is designed to block out confidential information on documents, mail, and other printed materials, keeping your private data safe. The ink dries quickly and the stamp is compact and lightweight, so it’s super convenient to use. There are also ink refills available, so you can use the roller stamp over and over again.

36 Refillable paint pens for quick touchups Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Use these convenient fillable paint pens to make quick touch ups around your home. The pens can be filled with any type of latex paint and will keep the contents fresh for years. Available as a set of two, each one has a compact brush head for precise application and since they’re so lightweight, they’re easy to take from room to room.

37 A collapsible LED lantern that you can take on the go Kizen LED Camping Lantern $27 See on Amazon Toss this collapsible LED lantern in your backpack or toolbox for illumination on the go. It can be powered via USB or solar energy, and it also works as a power bank for phones. The lantern collapses down to the size of a hockey puck and features three light settings, so you can choose from high, low, or SOS mode.

38 This soft, high-pile bath mat for an elevated shower experience OLANLY Bathroom Rug $10 See on Amazon This soft chenille rug comes in dozens of sizes and colors and can make your shower routine a little more cozy. The rug is made from an absorbent and quick-drying chenille fabric, and it has a rubber backing for stability. It is also machine washable, so it’s a breeze to maintain and keep clean.

39 A travel-friendly shaker bottle that mixes up protein drinks Promixx FORM Protein Shaker Bottle $13 See on Amazon This portable shaker bottle is a convenient way to mix protein shakes and take them on the go. The leakproof bottle features a soft-touch mouthpiece and has an agitator that works to mix protein powder with your liquid of choice. The bottle has a slim design to easily fit in bags and cup holders, and the plastic is BPA-free.

40 An “air fryer” tray set for perfectly crispy foods in the oven Gotham Steel Air Fryer Tray (2 Pieces) $18 See on Amazon This wire basket and tray helps to get food crispy in the oven without the need for oil or butter — or a separate air fryer. The basket has a raised design to assist with heat circulation, and both pieces feature a nonstick surface for ease. The coating is nontoxic and heat safe and the set can go in the dishwasher for super easy cleanup.

41 This funky multi-tool that comes in so many designs UST Tool-a-Long Multi-Tool Carabiner $8 See on Amazon Attached to a handy carabiner, this multi-tool comes in dozens of fun designs, including dogs, a Sasquatch, and a trout fish. The tool features an assortment of implements, depending on the style you choose, with options like a hex wrench, file, bottle opener, ruler, and flat head screwdriver. The carabiner makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or belt loop, and the whole tool is TSA compliant, so it’s perfect for travel.

42 An exercise dice set that can mix up your fitness routine SPRI Exercise Dice $12 See on Amazon This exercise dice set is a fun option for getting in your daily workout while keeping things varied. The six-sided dice feature an oversize, soft-foam design and come in a pack of two — one features different workouts on each side, while the other has different time lengths or rep numbers. And they even come with their own mesh carry bag for convenient storage.

43 A line-a-day journal that’s easy to use Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book $17 See on Amazon This line-a-day journal is a manageable option for anyone who wants to keep a regular writing practice. The hard-backed book is designed to encourage users to write one line a day for five years. And it features conveniently dated pages and a satin ribbon bookmark to help keep your place.

44 A portable power bank that weighs less than 8 ounces Anker PowerCore Portable Charger $13 See on Amazon This portable charger is a quick and convenient way to keep devices powered up, anywhere. The lightweight but durable power bank is incredibly fast and can power up an iPhone to 50% in just a few minutes, according to the brand. It charges via a built-in USB-C cable and features two-way charging. Plus it’s compatible with a wide assortment of devices.

45 A portable air compressor that can keep your tires filled AstroAI Portable Air Compressor $32 See on Amazon This portable air compressor is a convenient way to inflate car and bike tires whether you’re at home or on the road. It features programmable inflation that lets you set the desired pressure, and it will automatically shut off at the predetermined threshold. The compressor also includes a backlit screen and an LED light that makes it easy to use in dim light.

46 An all-in-one hair & body wash with an invigorating scent Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser, 10 Fl. Oz. $24 See on Amazon This versatile body and hair wash is infused with soothing botanicals like juniper, rosemary, and eucalyptus and is designed to energize the senses while also streamlining your shower routine. It’s free from potentially irritating sulfates and is designed to be used on both the hair and the body, so you can cut down on product clutter in your shower.

47 A totally odd tea infuser that looks like a rooster Genuine Fred COCK-A-DOODLE BREW Silicone Tea Infuser $15 See on Amazon For the tea drinker who likes to keep things a little weird, this rooster-shaped infuser is both practical and funny. The silicone tool features a compartment for tea leaves and has arms that are designed to grab on to the rim of your mug. Roosters aren’t your thing? There are plenty of other animal shapes available, too, including a hedgehog, cat, and a pig.

48 A customizable foot rest that makes sitting more comfortable StepLively Foot Rest $20 See on Amazon This adjustable foot rest can make office work or gaming much more comfy. It features two layers that can be disconnected to adjust the height. Made from high-quality foam, it’s covered in a removable, machine-washable cover for easy maintenance. And the bottom of the foot rest is nonslip to keep things stable.

49 A collapsible trunk organizer that can keep your car tidy Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $20 See on Amazon This sturdy car organizing bin features multiple compartments and mesh pockets and can hold everything from groceries to emergency supplies. The bin features steel-tipped latches that connect to car anchor points and keep everything in place. And the water-resistant construction helps to minimize messes. When you don’t need it, it folds flat for ease.

50 A versatile veggie chopper that speeds up meal prep Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $20 See on Amazon This handy kitchen tool makes quick work of chopping up fruits, vegetables, and hard cheeses and can really streamline meal prep. The manual food chopper features multiple interchangeable plates that can slice, chop, shred, and grate, so there’s an option for every recipe. Plus the durable finger guard and BPA-free design help to keep you safer.

51 A travel-friendly steamer to keep clothes wrinkle free HiLIFE Steamer $28 See on Amazon This portable steamer is compact enough that you can take it on the go and enjoy freshly pressed clothes anywhere. The 700-watt steamer can produce steam for up to 15 minutes at a time, and it has a generous 240-milliliter water capacity. The steamer also comes with a nine-foot cord for easy access.

52 A cool, insulated mug that looks like a favorite camera lens STRATA CUPS Camera Lens Coffee Mug $16 See on Amazon This insulated mug has plenty of useful features, like a wide mouth, a leakproof lid, and an included stainless steel spoon — and, since it’s designed to look like a camera lens, it’s also just really cool. The mug holds over 13 ounces of liquid, so it’s ideal for coffee, tea, soups, or even smoothies, and it comes with two lids, so you can choose to sip or keep things tightly closed.

53 Wooden tongs that help remove items from the toaster OTOTO Bernie Bunny Toaster Tongs $13 See on Amazon These bunny-inspired wooden tongs are easy to use and are ideal for removing hot items from the toaster or for serving appetizers. The tongs are made from solid beech wood and have an ergonomic handle that’s easy to grip. They’re also heat-resistant, so they’re perfect for the kitchen.

54 Plug-in night-lights that add illumination wherever you need it Loftie Plug-In Night-Lights (3-Pack) $35 See on Amazon These warm, gentle plug-in night-lights are great for bathrooms or hallways and feature an automatic dusk to dawn sensor, so you never need to worry about turning them on or off. They come in a pack of three, so there’s enough for multiple rooms.

55 A set of solid colognes that smell great & are perfect for travel Viking Revolution Solid Colognes (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon This compact set of solid colognes is perfect for anyone who wants an easy way to smell good no matter where they are. The alcohol-free cologne set includes four unique scents, like clary sage and sandalwood, and each one is packed in a travel-ready tin that you can take almost anywhere.

56 A unique portable lamp with an LED bulb Outlery Portable LED Lamp $14 See on Amazon This portable LED lamp can be used as a bedside night-light or as a lantern, giving you plenty of versatility. With a lightweight design, it features a large brass handle to make transport easy. The lamp is also rechargeable, so it works without batteries or electricity, making it especially useful during camping or power outages.

57 A sleek clean/dirty magnet for your dishwasher MIMILU Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet $10 See on Amazon This clever dishwasher magnet features a slider that helps you keep track of whether the dishes are clean or dirty. It has a strong magnet that works with most dishwasher doors, but it also comes with double-sided adhesive for non-magnetized appliances. The slider magnet is easy to use, and it’s waterproof and durable, so it’ll last for years.

58 A portable label maker that doesn’t need ink Nelko Mini Label Maker $30 See on Amazon Label anything, anywhere with this lightweight and portable Bluetooth-connected label printer. It uses thermal technology, so no ink is needed, and the rechargeable battery allows for wireless operation. The compact label maker connects to a phone app so you can access many different templates and create labels for everything from tax files to school supplies.

59 Convenient stickers that soothe shaving nicks with aloe & witch hazel NICK FIX Stickers (72-Pack) $9 See on Amazon These protective aloe-infused stickers are designed to help soothe nicks and razor burn on your skin, whether you’re at home or traveling. The transparent stickers are easy to apply and don’t leave behind any residue. Plus, they’re lightweight and travel friendly; just toss them in a bag and take them anywhere.

60 A bamboo tray that secures to the arm of your couch Shamrock Home Bamboo Tray for Couch $35 See on Amazon If you love to enjoy snacks or even a meal while watching TV, this bamboo tray can make things a whole lot easier. Available in seven finishes, it features long legs, sturdy clamps, and nonslip rubber grips for extra stability. The tray is designed to accommodate all types of couch arms and can easily fit a standard dinner plate.

61 A convenient magnetic pouch that’s perfect for running Running Buddy Magnetic Buddy Pouch $19 See on Amazon This magnetic pouch is handy accessory for running, walking your dog, or other activities where you need to travel light. The pouch is designed to be attached to a waistband and has a chafe-free design, with a simple yet strong magnetic closure. Plus it’s made from a durable fabric that can keep items like cash, keys, or even dog treats clean and dry.

62 A silicone cover that protects glass stovetops while adding more counter space XiFEO Electric Stovetop Cover $20 See on Amazon Available in multiple colors and sizes, this silicone cover can protect your glass stovetop from scratches, spills. and stains in between use — while also turning it into useable space. It’s designed to accommodate the majority of induction cook tops, and it works especially well as a dish drying mat or a trivet for hot dishes. The mat also has raised ridges, high edges, and a waterproof design, so it can keep spills contained.

63 An attractive folding comb that’s perfect for beard grooming on the go Viking Revolution Folding Beard Comb $10 See on Amazon For anyone who likes to make sure their beard is always on point, this portable sandalwood comb is a must-have. The foldable comb comes with a case that makes it easy to take on the go, and it’s made of high-quality sandalwood that’s both attractive and effective at taming hairs. The comb also makes a great accessory when it’s time to apply beard oils or balms.

64 A portable stand that’s designed for Nintendo Switch HORI Compact Nintendo Switch Playstand $13 See on Amazon Give your Nintendo Switch a hands-free resting spot with this adjustable stand. It features two prongs for stability, vented holes for temperature control, and a nonslip silicone base to keep it in place. The stand can be folded up to take on the go and you can choose from three different angles to get the ideal view.