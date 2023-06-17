The 50 Coolest, Most Clever Things for Your Home Under $30

No matter how long you’ve been settled into your home, there are always clever tools and gadgets you can add to make your life easier. The hidden gems on this list are just as useful as they are budget-friendly. Each one is less than $30 and will quickly prove itself to be worth every penny, whether you’re looking for something to make cooking a bit easier, keep your garage in order, or make your space more comfortable. Scroll on to see what’s actually worth the money.

01 A Cactus-Shaped Portable Fan with a 14-Hour Run Time Amazon BEISHIDA Desk Cactus Fan $23 See On Amazon At less than 4 inches wide and 7 inches tall, this desk fan can be taken just about anywhere. Its sturdy base can sit neatly on your desk, but it can also keep you cool sitting on the patio or in any other room of your home. It features three speeds of operation, rotates 80 degrees, and can last for 14 hours on a single charge.

02 These Highly Rated Stainless Steel Skewers to Upgrade Your Grill Amazon LANNEY Kabob Skewers (12-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These durable stainless steel kebab skewers are a more eco-friendly way to grill kebabs and there’s no worrying about splinters in your food or burning skewers. The ergonomic handles make them easy to rotate and the set comes with 10 skewers that are 17 inches long and two that are 14 inches long, as well as a bag to store them in.

03 A Surge-Protected Power Strip Tower with a Retractable Cord Amazon GLCONN Power Strip Tower Surge Protector $29 See On Amazon Eliminate messy wires hanging from every outlet in your office with this power strip tower. It has 10 three-prong outlets and four USB ports — all of which have built-in surge protection. And to make things even neater, the power cord is retractable from within the base to avoid the eyesore of a too-long cable.

04 These Dishwasher-Safe Grill Mats to Keep Food from Sticking Amazon YRYM HT Nonstick Copper Grill Mats (5-Pieces) $9 See On Amazon If your food ever sticks or falls through the bars on your grill, you’ll want to grab these grill mats that cost less than $10. This pack comes with five mats that can be cut to any size. And because they’re dishwasher-safe, they’re easy to reuse. Plus, the set comes with two silicone brushes so you can spread your favorite sauces and keep your hands clean.

05 A 2-Pack of Wine Aerators That Improve the Flavor of any Bottle Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon By injecting oxygen into each pour, this two-pack of wine aerators actually enhances and improves the flavor of your bottle. They also allow you to pour with precision to prevent dripping. One fan wrote, “Do the job well without taking up lots of room in my drawer!!”

06 These Genius Wooden Toaster Tongs to Prevent Burns Amazon OTOTO Bernie Bunny Toaster Tongs $15 See On Amazon Avoid burning your fingers every time you make toast with these rabbit-shaped tongs. They’re made of beech wood so you’ll have a non-slip grip and they can also be used as tongs for a charcuterie board or for appetizers for guests. The tongs can stand independently when not in use to stay clean as well.

07 This $20 Privacy Screen That Doesn’t Block the Breeze Amazon LOVE STORY Charcoal Privacy Screen Fence Cover $20 See On Amazon If you love making use of your outdoor area but wish it was a bit more private, add this easy-to-install balcony privacy screen to your cart. It’s made of weatherproof materials that provide 90% shading while still allowing the breeze to pass through; all you have to do is pull the zip ties through the durable aluminum grommets. It’s 3 feet tall and 10 feet in length and comes in lots of different sizes and colors within the listing.

08 A Pack of Reusable Toaster Bags to Keep Your Appliances Clean Amazon YOOCOOL Non Stick Reusuable Toaster Bags (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Although they may look like paper, these reusable toaster bags are actually made from a fiberglass blend that allows them to be washed and reused up to 50 times each. They can be used to heat sandwiches, pastries, calzones, and more in the toaster, toaster oven, grill, traditional oven, or microwave up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Your appliances will stay clean and the bags are free of PFOAs and BPA.

09 Some Silicone Strainer Spoons That Can Mash, Mince & Whisk Amazon LW&GG Multifunctional Cooking Spoon Strainers $11 See On Amazon In addition to being able to drain liquid without dirtying a large colander, these multi-functional cooking spoon strainers can also be used to separate and whisk eggs, mash softer foods, mince garlic, scoop rice, and more. Plus, they’re made of food-grade silicone that’s heat resistant up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

10 A Set of Absorbent Towel Balls That Look Like Decor Amazon Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon Made of super absorbent microfiber material, these pair of towel balls will quickly dry your hands to keep counters and floors neat and dry. They have durable loops for convenient hanging and almost look like decor on the wall. A blue-toned pair is also available within the listing.

11 A Non-Slip Trivet That Comes in Fun Shapes Amazon OTOTO Scaredy Cat Trivets for Hot Dishes $19 See On Amazon Made of thick and durable silicone, this non-slip trivet will keep your pots and pans from sliding around and will protect your counters from burn marks. And to make cooking a little more enjoyable, it comes in several different animal-shaped designs in the listing, including a grizzly bear and lion.

12 This Set of Storage Straps That Can Hold Up to 50 Pounds Amazon Wrap-It Storage Heavy-Duty Straps (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These storage straps come in a six-pack with three different sizes that can be used to hang hoses, cords, and more. Each one can hold up to 50 pounds so you can stow your tools or sports equipment on the wall to free up floor space; hang them from their durable metal grommets.

13 A Drip-Free Utensil Rest That Comes in Tons of Colors Amazon Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad $9 See On Amazon You’ll have less cleaning up to do after cooking when you make use of this handy utensil rest. By having a designated spot to keep your spoon, spatula, and other kitchen tools, you’ll prevent sticky drips from collecting on your countertop. Its raised edges keep liquids from spilling out and the silicone material is safe to clean in your dishwasher. Choose from tons of colors and two sizes within the listing.

14 These Fan-Favorite Meat Claws for Easier Shredding & Carrying Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $12 See On Amazon Made of strong metal, these meat claws can rip through brisket, chicken leg, chicken breasts, and more. It’s an easy way to shred your meat and make a delicious sandwich in just minutes. Plus, the wide handles are comfortable to hold as you work and can be used to lift slippery and awkward cuts of meat. They can be placed on the top rack in the dishwasher for cleaning.

15 This Drill-Powered Scrubber Set with 35,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon At less than $10, this drill-powered set of four power scrubbers can completely transform your bathroom by effortlessly scrubbing tile, porcelain, tubs, showers, and more. Their nylon bristles won’t scratch surfaces and the set comes in six different varieties within the listing for uses outside the bathroom. The set comes with three different brush heads and an extended-reach attachment so you can reach various corners and tight spots with ease.

16 A Ceiling Fan Duster That Extends Up to 47 Inches Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See On Amazon The detachable handle on this budget-friendly ceiling fan duster can be extended between 27 and 47 inches so that you’re able to reach fans in almost any room. The microfiber head is made of thousands of fluffy fibers that trap dust, reducing allergens. Best of all, it can be popped off and put in the washing machine to be used again.

17 An Ingenious Beard Bib to Keep Your Counters Clean Amazon Beard King Beard Bib $12 See On Amazon To keep cut hair from clogging your drain or making a mess of your bathroom counter, slip on this beard bib that suctions onto the mirror. If you get interrupted, you can fold and hang it from the suction cups to keep everything from falling. When you’re done, simply guide everything into the trash and fold it down into the pouch for storage.

18 A Cutlery Cleaner Brush That Makes Dishwashing Faster & Safer Amazon Joseph Joseph Cutlery Scrub Brush $9 See On Amazon The unique wraparound design of this cutlery cleaner brush has multiple functions. It keeps your fingers away from sharp edges and scrubs both sides of your knives, forks, and spoons at once. Plus, the outer surface is textured for a firm grip. It can stand on end or resting over the edge of your sink to drain.

19 These Flexible, Bright Flashlights with Magnetic Bases Amazon Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon Coming out to just $7 each, you’ll definitely get lots of use out of these magnetic flashlights. They have nine high-density LED bulbs that can cast a bright white light just about anywhere you need thanks to their flexible goosenecks. Secure the magnetic base to your car when working on repairs or on the grill when your cookout goes late. They even come with the six AAA batteries needed to power both of them.

20 This Gadget That’ll Make Your Freezer More Efficient Amazon YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon To neatly store your leftovers and homemade sauces, these food block makers can form them into perfect rectangular blocks. Your freezer will be more organized and it will be easier to find what you need. Each block can hold approximately 2 cups of liquid. A version that holds 6 cups is also available in the listing.

21 A Handy Colander Spoon to Make Meal Prepping Easier Amazon OTOTO Mamma Nessie Colander Spoon $17 See On Amazon This is not your ordinary ladle; this quirky colander spoon is made of durable silicone to resist heat and it can stand independently on your counter between uses. It can be used to fish out pasta, meats, and veggies with ease — and without breaking out a full colander. Several sizes and non-draining versions are available within the listing, as are several different colors.

22 This Oven Rack Push Tool with a 4.8-Star Overall Rating Amazon INFRAOVENS Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool $10 See On Amazon At 11 inches long, this fan-favorite silicone oven rack push tool keeps your hands a safe distance from the hot racks of your oven, air fryer, or grill. It has hooks on either side so you can push or pull without needing to rotate the handle. And it’s made of durable silicone that resists heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

23 Some Rug Corners to Prevent Curling Indoors & Out Amazon NeverCurl Rug Gripper (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If curled corners are ruining the aesthetic of your home or you constantly find yourself putting your rugs back in place, these rug corners will save the day. The four thick rubber pieces adhere to the bottom of your rug to keep it from sliding and lifting. And because it’s weatherproof, it can be used outdoors as well.

24 This Rotating Shower Mirror That Won’t Get Foggy Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $18 See On Amazon To avoid covering your counter in shaving cream and trimmed hair, use this shower mirror to do your grooming while in the shower. It has a strong suction cup and rotating base that allows you to move it 360 degrees. It remains fogless for a clear view and you can hang your razor from the bottom hook for your convenience.

25 This Wireless LED Light That Can Be Put on a Timer Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light $10 See On Amazon This wireless battery-powered LED light can be put nearly anywhere with the included adhesive tape or screws. Stick it inside your closet or underneath your kitchen cabinets for a better view of your cutting board when cooking. It projects a warm white glow that can be tapped on and off or put on a timer for up to two hours.

26 A Soap Dispenser Set To Keep Your Counters Drip-Free Amazon OMAIA 4-in-1 Soap Dispenser Set $25 See On Amazon This soap dispenser set with a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon will give your kitchen counter a much-deserved upgrade. It comes with a sponge holder that injects dish soap with just a press, a sleek hand soap dispenser that holds 10 ounces, and a silicone base that won’t slip or slide.

27 This Glass Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Set with Built-In Measurements Amazon Belwares Bottle Dispensers (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Made of shatterproof glass, you can keep this oil and vinegar dispenser set out at all times. The smaller bottle holds 10 ounces while the larger one holds 18. They both have wide openings that make them easy to refill and non-drip spouts. Plus, the top has a built-in measuring cup so you can see exactly how much you’re pouring.

28 A Set of Adhesive Shower Caddies That Can Hold 15 Pounds Each Amazon KINCMAX Mesh Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Made of durable stainless steel, this pair of mesh shower caddies will resist scratches and rusting so that you won’t have to replace them any time soon. Despite the fact that they use an adhesive strip with hooks for a tool-free installation, they are strong enough to hold 20 pounds. Two matte color options are available within the listing, as well as a shiny silver.

29 This Rotating Utensil Holder with a Removable Divider Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $17 See On Amazon Each of the six finishes that this stainless steel kitchen utensil holder comes in (ranging from bright turquoise to matte black) is completely fingerprint-proof. In addition to making your counter look better, it will make cooking easier and help tidy your kitchen drawers. It spins with ease and comes with a removable divider that can be used to organize tools by type.

30 An Adjustable Soap Dispenser That’s Hands-Free Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon To prevent the spread of germs, add this automatic soap dispenser to your bathroom or kitchen. It detects motion and releases an amount of soap that depends on how close your hand is to the sensor (the closer your are, the less soap you get). And because the container holds 17 ounces, you won’t have to refill it very often.

31 These $7 Flat Tongs That Let You Flip Food with Ease Amazon JXHAPY Stainless Steel Kitchens Tongs $7 See On Amazon Durable enough to resist rusting and bending, these stainless steel tongs will find lots of uses in your kitchen. They offer a non-slip hold on meats, fish, grilled sandwiches, and more. Because they have slots in the center, any excess grease will be drained as you lift or flip your food.

32 This Compact Ring Toss Game That’s Easy to Set Up & Simple to Play Amazon Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game $14 See On Amazon Everyone will want a turn at this compact ring toss game during your next gathering. It’s easy to learn and quick to set up. The durable wood can withstand being outside, so hang it anywhere that’s convenient. The board on this game is 8 inches across and larger versions are available in the listing if you have more room.

33 A Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Half the Storage Space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $13 See On Amazon With strong clamps on either side and flexible construction, this silicone strainer can be clipped onto pots and pans of any size so you don’t have to transfer food back and forth. Its nonstick grip will keep your pasta, veggies, or fruit from falling out, and it will take up less room in your cabinet compared to a regular colander.

34 A Fun Utensil Rest That Also Releases Steam from Lidded Pots Amazon OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $20 See On Amazon When placing this silicone utensil rest on top of your pot or pan alone, it will hold a cooking tool to prevent drips from ending up on your clean counters. But when placed under the lid of a pot or pan, it can be used to release steam. No matter what you use it for, its food-grade silicone can be popped into the dishwasher for fast cleaning.

35 These Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths That Can Be Reused 100 Times Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10 Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you want to be friendlier to the environment and your wallet, pick up this 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths. They can be reused up to 100 times each, making each one the equivalent of about 15 rolls of paper towels. Use them wet to wipe away spills or dry to scrub away stains and grime. They can be used on marble, wood, glass, stainless steel, and more without leaving scratches.

36 A Citrus Toilet Spray That Reviewers Say Eliminates Odors Amazon Angry Orange Deodorizing Spray $15 See On Amazon Made with natural oils including tea tree, clove, and lemongrass, this toilet spray can actually destroy odors instead of just masking them. It’ll leave behind a subtle citrus smell whether you use it in the bathroom or on your shoes and gym bag. “It [...] completely eliminates restroom odors. It doesn't take much product for it to work, so it lasts a good amount of time,” wrote one reviewer.

37 Some Self-Draining Soap Dishes That Will Stay in Place Amazon Happitasa Silicone Kitchen Sink Organizer Tray (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon This set of two durable and non-slip silicone soap dishes will stay exactly where you place them and their ridges will keep your soap from sliding off while the built-in spouts drain excess water. Because it comes in a two-pack, you can use one for your soap and one for your sponge to truly organize your kitchen.

38 These Airtight Vacuum Storage Bags with 24,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags $30 See On Amazon A hand pump is included with this 10-pack of vacuum storage bags so you’ll have everything you need to store extra pillows, bedding, or out-of-season clothing. After sucking out the air with the pump and reducing the volume of the contents by 80%, the triple-seal turbo valve will keep it all locked in. It’s also great for traveling. These are medium-size bags and other sizes are available within the listing.

39 A Stainless Steel Grill Topper for Jalapeño Poppers & More Amazon Cave Tools Jalapeno Corer Tool Grill Topper $24 See On Amazon If you love a good bacon-wrapped date, cream cheese-stuffed jalapeno popper, or anything else that needs to be kept upright while cooking, this grill topper can help make the process easier. The tray has 24 slots that can be filled and it sits in your oven or on your grill. Plus, your purchase gives you access to a digital recipe book with 25 delicious ideas.

40 A Budget-Friendly Bidet Attachment That’s Fast & Easy to Install Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Water Sprayer $28 See On Amazon For an elevated and more hygienic cleansing, take a few minutes to install this budget-friendly bidet attachment that has a universal fit. It features a retractable spray nozzle and the pressure can be adjusted from the side panel. Each piece is made of durable plastic that won’t rust and will blend in with your toilet.

41 A Contoured Tool to Safely Clean Your Grill Up to 500 Times Amazon CharGon Ultimate Grill and BBQ Cleaning Tool $20 See On Amazon Made of durable wood and sturdy stainless steel, this grill cleaning tool has a sharp blade that is firmly secured with rivets and contoured to wrap around each rod. You’ll be able to easily scrape off grime without worrying about shedding dangerous metal bristles. It has been performance tested to last for 500 cleanings.

42 This Highly Rated Fridge Deodorizer That Combats Fridge Smells Amazon OTOTO Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s coming from a cut onion or your leftovers, this fridge deodorizer can take care of any unwanted smells. All you need to do is pour in baking soda, pop the mushroom-cap lid back on, and let it absorb the odors. Because it’s made of heat-resistant silicone, it’s safe to put into the dishwasher.

43 This 6-Port Charging Dock & Cord Set to Minimize Clutter Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Dock $29 See On Amazon This charging dock comes with seven short cables (three Lightning, three micro-USB, and one USB-C) that won’t get tangled or take up too much space. Each port is separated by a plastic divider that can be removed in order to support larger devices. It is also available in black within the listing and in a four-port model.

44 This Magnetic Meat Smoking Guide with a 4.6-Star Overall Rating Amazon Cave Tools Meat Smoking Food Magnet Sheet $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re making ribs, brisket, chicken, turkey, or even fish, this meat-smoking guide has tips and tricks to impress everyone with your smoking skills. It gives you the recommended smoking temperatures you want for tender, flavorful meat and the internal temperatures you need for safety. And because it’s magnetic, you can conveniently keep it on cool surfaces of your grill, smoker, or on your fridge. A larger version is available in the listing.

45 A Plug-In Bug Trap That Doesn’t Use Insecticides Amazon Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap $18 See On Amazon This clever plug-in bug trap uses a UV LED light to attract flying insects to a sticky glue trap that is hidden inside (also keeping the dead bugs out of sight). It can protect up to 400 square feet and can be reused by simply replacing the glue card; two come with your purchase.

46 A Versatile Masher That’s Dishwasher Safe (& Fun to Use) Amazon OTOTO Space Masher Potato Masher $17 See On Amazon With strong silicone blades that can mash avocados, fruit, ground meat, and more, this potato masher is as versatile as it is fun. The unique rocket design is lightweight and when it’s time to clean, you can just stick it in the dishwasher. It can also be used to muddle fruit and herbs for drinks.

47 This Universal Socket Adapter for DIY Projects Amazon RAK Universal Socket Tool (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Your toolbox will not be complete until you have this socket adapter. You’ll no longer need to dig around searching for the right fit. This piece has 54 individual steel spring pins that transform to the exact shape, size, and fit you need. You’ll be glad you have it around when you start your next home improvement project.

48 This Collapsible Popcorn Popper That Makes Enough for a Crowd Amazon HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon This popcorn popper can make (and hold) enough popcorn for a crowd — 15 cups. It evenly distributes heat so that kernels don’t end up burned or unpopped and it’s also designed with built-in handles, making it easy to transport from the microwave to the couch. And because it’s made of BPA-free silicone, you won’t have to worry about it shattering if dropped.

49 A Meat Injector Kit with 3 Different Sizes of Needles Amazon Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Marinade Meat Injector Kit $18 See On Amazon To season and apply marinade like a pro, add this meat injector kit to your cart. The set comes with three needles so you can season everything from large turkeys and roasts to a simple chicken breast. Each piece is made of high-quality stainless steel, so the entire kit can be placed in the dishwasher.