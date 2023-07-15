65 Cool Things for Your Home on Amazon That Are Insanely Cheap

Tricking out your space — so that it looks great, feels comfortable, and doesn’t cause you unnecessary stress — is actually cheaper to do than you might think. In fact, these cool things for your home all ring up at a budget-friendly price, and since they’re all available on Amazon, you don’t have to spend time and effort going from store to store (or hopping from site to site). Whether you’re looking for ways to add lighting to dark nooks, organize drawers and cabinets, or upgrade the comfort of your bed, you’ll find some amazing home improvement ideas here.

01 This 5-Pack Of Spring-Loaded Clips That Organize Cables Amazon Lamicall Cable Clips (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Never lose your charging cord again with these cable clips. They come five to a pack and feature spring-loaded chambers that allow you to secure cords of varying widths with ease. Just peel off the protective layer on the back and stick the adhesive clip wherever you want it.

02 A Trippy Mushroom Night Light To Illuminate Your Path Amazon Rienar Mushroom Night Light $6 See On Amazon Just because something is practical doesn’t mean it has to be boring, and this mushroom night light proves it. Featuring three LED bulbs tucked under whimsical mushroom caps with accent leaves and stems, this night light plugs right into your AC outlet. The bulbs are even color changing for a trippy effect, too.

03 The Honeycomb Drawer Insert That Adds Instant Organization Amazon Kocuos Honeycomb Drawer Organizer $14 See On Amazon If your dresser drawer is basically just a tangled ball of socks and underwear, try this honeycomb drawer organizer. It’s simple to use: Just cut the trays to your specifications, lock them into place with the buckle closures, and insert directly into your drawer to create individual cells for sorting clothes and accessories. Available colors: 12

04 This Cushy Mattress Pad That Won’t Get Too Hot Amazon Bedsure Cooling Mattress Pad $23 See On Amazon You can score a better night’s sleep on the cheap with this cooling mattress pad that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Made from breathable microfiber, this pad is specifically designed to increase air circulation so it won’t get too hot. It has a soft, quilted top stuffed with plush filling and secures in place with an elastic hem. Available sizes: Twin — California King

05 A Snap-On Drawer For Anyone Serious About Their Eggs Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer $19 See On Amazon Real egg lovers will appreciate this refrigerator egg drawer which helps protect your protein better than softer cardboard containers can. The gliding track clips underneath your fridge shelf, while the sliding drawer pulls outward with storage for up to 18 eggs. It doesn’t require any special tools to install, and is a great way to save on shelf space.

06 The 2-Tier Basket Organizer That Neatens Up Cupboards & Countertops Amazon Simple Houseware Sliding Basket Organizer $25 See On Amazon Nab this basket organizer to straighten up pretty much anything in your kitchen or bathroom. Made from durable metal with a brushed, perforated finish, this organizer features two sliding drawers with cutout handles for easy opening. Since it stands just over a foot high, it will fit in a variety of spaces, from countertops to cabinets. Available colors: 5

07 A Sleek Shelf That’s Perfect For Displaying Your Vinyl Amazon KAIU Wall-Mounted Record Shelf $19.06 See On Amazon Turn your affinity for music into decor with this floating record shelf. This handsome shelf is made of sturdy oak and can be installed easily with two included screws. The slanted shape and squared-off niche at the bottom create the perfect slot to properly angle your albums for display. Available colors: 2

08 This Funny Gadget That Holds Your Spoon Amazon OTOTO Agatha Kitchen Spoon Rest $20 See On Amazon Inject a little humor into your cooking with this spoon rest. This witch-shaped rest is made of BPA-free silicone and easily snaps onto the edges of pots and pans. It has a hollow slot through which to slip your spoon, ensuring it hovers above your dish and doesn’t drip all over your countertops. Available colors: 2

09 The Simple, Multipurpose Hook Your Bathroom Needs Amazon MARMOLUX ACC Bathroom Hook $12 See On Amazon Install this bathroom hook and you’ll have a practical storage solution that also looks sleek and sophisticated. Made from stainless steel with a matte black finish, this hook is dual-sided, so you can store double the loofahs, towels, or anything else. The hardware you’ll need to secure it in place comes included. Available colors: 3

10 A Minimalist Laptop Stand For Ergonomic Working Amazon Office Owl Laptop Stand $17 See On Amazon Get your home office set up and in order with this laptop stand. Made from lightweight and durable aluminum, this stand props up your computer at an ideal angle to reduce neck strain. The frame of the stand is lined with rubber to ensure your laptop stays in place and doesn’t slide around.

11 This Compact Dock For Charging Multiple Devices At Once Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station $37 See On Amazon Keep your gadgets organized and fully juiced up with this USB charging station. Whether you’re powering Apple or Android products, this station is up to the task since it features micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning cables. You can be sure your devices will stay upright and supported as they charge, thanks to the convenient, clear partitions.

12 The Space-Saving Paper Towel Holder That Installs In A Snap Amazon Taozun Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder $10 See On Amazon If you don’t have a ton of free counter space, get this paper towel holder you can install under a cabinet or directly on a wall. It couldn’t be easier to install, either: Just peel off the backing and stick the adhesive base anywhere you want it. Give it a day to cure, and you’re ready for paper towels at your fingertips. Available colors: 3

13 A Convenient Pen That Rescues Old Grout Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon For grout that’s stained beyond repair, try this grout pen for an instant freshening up without any scrubbing. It works just like any other marker. Just press the tip down to activate it, then trace the grout line to leave behind a pleasing light beige hue. It will deliver up to 150 feet of grout coverage.

14 These Absorbent Fuzzy Balls That Replace Boring Hand Towels Amazon Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon Who needs regular hand towels when you can shake things up with these fuzzy ball towels instead? Made with highly absorbent threads, these unique towels help to dry hands quickly by easily reaching between fingers. They come with fabric loops for easy hanging, too.

15 An Adjustable Wrap Organizer To Neaten Up Your Kitchen Amazon YouCopia WrapStand Kitchen Wrap Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon If you’re ready to stop tossing wraps and foils haphazardly into a drawer, reach for this wrap box organizer instead. It features four wire shelves on either side, allowing you to store up to eight boxes at once. Better yet, the heights of the shelves are adjustable, so you can customize the dimensions to better fit your storage needs.

16 These Accent Lights That Level Up Countertops & Shelves Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Score under-cabinet lighting at a budget price with this pack of LED puck lights. These bulbs are ideal for adding some sophisticated accent lighting in any spot you’d like to brighten up. Since they’re battery powered, they don’t require any special wiring. Just stick them on with the included adhesive and tap them to power them on or off.

17 These Oversized Ice Cube Trays For Cocktails That Don’t Get Watered Down Amazon Zulay Extra-Large Ice Cube Molds (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping a whiskey on the rocks or a festive refresher, these extra-large ice cube molds make it more exciting — and melt more slowly to prevent dilution. The set comes with two different trays: one for spherical ice balls and one for oversized cubes. Just add water and gently peel back the flexible silicone tray to release your ice. (And yes, the sphere tray comes with a funnel so you won’t mess up filling it).

18 A Helpful Rack To Keep Your Water Bottles From Rolling All Over The Place Amazon YouCopia Water Bottle Organizer $15 See On Amazon Neaten up your kitchen with the help of this water bottle organizer. It features two tiers, allowing you to store up to six water bottles at once. The bottom of the base comes equipped with convenient rubber feet to ensure it stays in place, and the top shelf tier is adjustable, allowing you to store bottles of multiple widths.

19 The Unique Doormat Made From Sturdy Coconut Coir Amazon SliptoGrip Natural Coir Doormats $25.99 See On Amazon When it comes to greeting guests and bidding them farewell, this doormat does all the talking — and you can also choose from a variety of other styles. The color-block design in tan and black is sure to blend in with a variety of entryways. It’s made from coconut coir to trap debris from shoes, and features a nonslip rubber backing.

20 This Genius Mount That Turns A Tablet Into A Wall Display Amazon elago Tablet Wall Mount $17 See On Amazon Whether you want to easily control app-based smart home devices, watch TV from the shower, or have a cooking tutorial play in the kitchen, this tablet wall mount can help you do it. The screws you need to install it come included, and the soft silicone bumpers ensure your device won’t get damaged as you nestle it in place or remove it. The bumpers are aligned in such a way as not to obstruct the buttons on the side of your device, too. Available colors: 3

21 An Ultra-Slim Cart Perfect For Organizing Narrow Spaces Amazon SPACELEAD Slim Storage Cart $27 See On Amazon Add extra storage — even in tight places — with this slim cart. Available in neutral colors like black and gray, this cart comes with wheels that rotate 360 degrees for easy maneuvering. It features four tiers of shelving, plus additional hooks along the sides for hanging extra items. The cart measures just 5 inches wide on its narrowest side, ensuring it can fight into tight spots. Available colors: 3

22 This Lazy Susan Organizer That’s Perfect For Snacks Amazon Mind Reader Snacker Supreme Organizer $32 See On Amazon Be the kind of person who always has snacks at the ready with this rotating organizer. It stands 14 inches tall and features two levels of storage, with the top level featuring 12 separate compartments perfect for storing smaller items like granola bars. Just give it a gentle spin for easy access to whatever you need. Available colors: 3

23 An Attractive Mini Bookshelf That Sits On Your Desk Amazon YGYQZ Small Desktop Bookshelf $33 See On Amazon For keeping a handful of books neatly organized, this small desktop bookshelf does the trick in style. It’s comprised of two adjustable pieces that slide closer together or farther apart to create internal compartments of customizable sizes. The perforated, carved design makes it as eye-catching as it is practical. Available colors: 6

24 The Insulated Mugs That Keep Your Beverages Temperature Controlled Amazon FineDine Insulated Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping, tailgating, or just enjoying a drink by the fire, you’ll want these insulated mugs to keep coffee or tea warm. They’re made from stainless steel with a brushed finish, and come with convenient lids to prevent spills. Not only do they keep hot beverages hot, they keep chilled beverages ice cold, too. Available colors: 13

25 These Clever Magnets With The Look Of Push Pins Amazon Power Pins Push Pin Magnets (50-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Evoke some serious nostalgia with the help of these push pin magnets that help secure items to your fridge. The pack comes with a whopping 50 magnets in a range of bold hues, making them a bargain for the price. Just one of these extra-strong magnets can hold up to 11 pieces of paper secure.

26 The Steamer Basket To Help You Cook Up Expert Dumplings & Veggies Amazon Prime Home Direct Bamboo Steamer Basket $29.88 See On Amazon If your cooking mainly consists of boiling water for pasta, broaden your horizons with this steamer basket. Made from organic bamboo, this two-tier steamer comes with lots of useful accessories, like chopsticks, a ceramic dish for sauces and condiments, plus 50 steamer liners. Because it’s just 10 inches wide, it’s easy to store, too. Use it for dumplings, gyoza, and veggies.

27 A Space-Saving Utensil Bin That Keeps Drawers Neat Amazon Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Organizer Tray $9 See On Amazon When you don’t have a ton of drawer space to spare, opt for this wallet-friendly cutlery organizer. Instead of storing utensils side by side like traditional organizers, this one has a unique stacked design where each of the four tiers is nested beneath the one before it to save horizontal space. To help you keep track of which type of utensil goes where, there are helpful icons etched on the side of each compartment.

28 This Insect Trap That’s A Safer Alternative To A Bug Zapper Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 See On Amazon Traditional bug zappers aren’t safe to use inside your home, but this indoor insect trap is. It catches winged creatures with three different mechanisms: First, it draws bugs near with the UV light, then it sucks them inside the chamber with a fan, and finally, it keeps them trapped inside with the glue board. Just replace the glue sheet when it’s full. Available colors: 2

29 An Elevated Fruit Basket With Double The Storage Amazon ANTOPY 2-Tier Fruit Basket $26 See On Amazon If you’re big on fresh produce, this two-tier fruit basket is here to store your farmers market haul and then some. Featuring a metal frame and attractive wooden handles, this basket has an open design for plenty of airflow. It even features two banana hooks at the top for hanging your favorite potassium-packed fruit. Available colors: 4

30 The Outlet Extender That Comes With A Bonus Shelf Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Shelf Extender $17 See On Amazon Increase your powering capabilities with this outlet extender. Plug it in and enjoy five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port. On top, there’s even a convenient shelf perfect for storing your phone as it charges, or even for propping up a tablet or portable speaker. It also acts a surge protector to keep your power supply smooth and steady.

31 This Unique Hair Catcher That Works Shockingly Well Amazon TubShroom Revolutionary Hair Catcher $13 See On Amazon The TubShroom’s unique design allows hair to wrap around the cylindrical base without interrupting the flow of water down the drain. For this reason, it’s a great addition to any shower, effectively catching strands of any length. Removing the hair couldn’t be any easier, too. Just slide the wrapped hair over the bottom of the TubShroom and toss it in the trash. Available colors: 6

32 A Set Of Knee Pads That Makes Gardening & Household Chores Easier Amazon NoCry Home & Garden Knee Pads $12.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re digging out weeds in your garden or scrubbing the tub, protecting your knees is a great idea. These EVA foam knee pads offer just the right amount of cushioned support, and the stretchy elastic straps ensure the most comfortable fit. The next time a household chore requires you to get on your knees, you’ll want these pads handy. Available colors: Black, Green, Gray

33 This Classic Cast Iron Pan You’ll Keep For Years To Come Amazon Fresh Australian Cast Iron Skillet $29.99 See On Amazon A cast iron pan will prove its use over and over again — you can fry up eggs, bake cornbread, sear fish, and so much more. The nonstick skillet comes pre-seasoned, so you can begin using it right away. Its durable construction ensures you’ll be able to use it for years to come — it may just become an heirloom piece. Available sizes: 10 inches, 12 inches, 12.5 inches

34 A Folding Step Stool That Always Comes In Handy Amazon Greenco Folding Step Stool $20 See On Amazon When you need to reach something on a high-up shelf, dust off the top of your refrigerator, or hang a picture on the wall, you’ll likely need a step stool — and this one is sturdy, easily collapsible, and wallet-friendly. It holds up to 300 pounds, and features a set of rubber dots that create an anti-slip surface. When folded, the stool has a built-in handle for easy portability. Available colors: 5

35 This Laundry Detergent Holder That Saves You From Heavy Lifting Amazon Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder $14 See On Amazon Lugging out the heavy laundry detergent bottle every time you run a load is exhausting — which is why this ingenious holder was invented. It tilts your detergent bottle at the perfect angle, so the liquid readily flows out into your cup. Plus, a built-in drip tray catches any accidental spills before they hit your floor. Available colors: 9

36 A Set Of Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives In A Sleek, Transparent Holder Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (7 Pieces) $29.99 See On Amazon Featuring sharp blades made of stainless steel, this knife set is great to have in any kitchen. Even better, the five knives can all be stored inside the included holder made out of transparent acrylic. Unlike a traditional knife block, this allows you to easily see which knife is which. Plus, you get a bonus knife sharpening tool that keeps your blades in tip-top shape.

37 This Tiered Shoe Rack That Keeps Your Sneakers, Boots & Loafers Organized Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack $19 See On Amazon If you’re constantly looking around for that other sneaker, you may want to set up this tiered rack in your entryway or closet — you’ll never misplace your shoes again. The rack features a sturdy metal frame and 600-denier polyester shelves, allowing you to store anywhere from 12 to 20 pairs of shoes. Available colors: Bronze, Gray, White

38 A Laundry-Drying Rack That Fits Right Over Your Door Amazon Greenco Over-The-Door Drying Rack $14 See On Amazon Perfect for compact spaces, this over-the-door rack allows you to dry your laundry without taking up precious room. It’s designed with three tiers — each is made of breathable polyester mesh that encourages airflow. The metal hooks are placed directly onto your door, allowing the unit to be suspended with ease. You can even set it up over your shower curtain rod in the bathroom.

39 This Over-The-Sink Colander For Compact Kitchens Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over-Sink Strainer $17.99 See On Amazon Expanding to fit over most sinks, this colander is a great space-saving solution for compact kitchens. Use it to rinse off produce, drain pasta, and even dry off cups and utensils. The evenly spaced holes at the bottom allow water to flow through while keeping any food behind. Choose from neutral gray and black as well as shades like bright yellow and teal. Available colors: 6

40 The Charming Coasters That Form A Cactus Statue Amazon Sirensky Cactus Coasters (5-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This set of six lightweight coasters creates a whimsical cactus statue when not in use, adding an element of fun to any coffee table. When you do want to use the coasters, however, disassembly is so easy — just separate them. There are five green pieces and one natural cork piece that serves as the “soil” for the plant.

41 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Protect Your Hands During Meal Prep Amazon NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $11 See On Amazon Cutting your fingers while slicing produce or meat is no joke — these thick gloves ensure your hands are safe while you prep your ingredients. Made of a cut-resistant material infused with fiberglass, the gloves are hard-wearing and meant to withstand heavy use. Plus, thanks to the addition of spandex, they offer a secure, snug fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 This Shower Curtain With Pockets For Ready-Made Storage Amazon N&Y Home Shower Curtain With Pockets $17 See On Amazon Small bathroom? No problem. This waterproof shower curtain is equipped with nine pockets that hold your shampoo, conditioner, loofah, and other toiletries. Since the pouches are made out of mesh, they encourage airflow — so you can even place a damp item inside to dry. Plus, the polyester curtain is machine washable, making regular maintenance a breeze. Available colors: 4

43 A Wall-Mounted Rack For Your Pots & Pans Amazon Greenco Wall-Mounted Pot and Pan Rail $13 See On Amazon Featuring 15 movable metal hooks, this wall-mounted rack makes it easy to keep your pots, pans, whisks, and spatulas on hand. Its streamlined, minimalist design looks great in any kitchen, and it couldn’t be any easier to set up. The durable metal body can hold up to 22 pounds in weight, so feel free to load on your utensils and cookware.

44 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Creates A Cool Flame Effect Amazon LIMENAMICS Essential Oil Diffuser $30 See On Amazon Not only does this essential oil diffuser fill your room with a fragrant mist, it also creates a cool flame effect that makes any room feel instantly cozier. Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oil blend to the tank, then adjust the settings using the included remote. Ultra-quiet and compact, the diffuser also has seven flame color options and the ability to shut off via timer.

45 This Wireless Doorbell That’s Fully Customizable Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $16 See On Amazon With over 50 chime sounds to pick from, this wireless doorbell can be customized to fit your home. Plus, you can toggle between multiple volume settings to personalize your experience even further. With a 1,000-foot range, it’s easy to set up with the included adhesive pads — no screws required. Choose from a wide range of hues, including crisp white, neutral beige, and even lime green. Available colors: 11

46 An Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Feels So High-Tech Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $21 See On Amazon Gone are the days of struggling to pop that cork out of your wine bottle. This electric wine opener makes the process seamless — all that’s required of you is the push of a button. Designed with a sleek stainless steel body, the rechargeable unit also happens to look nice sitting on your counter.

47 These Thoughtfully Designed Hangers That Keep Your Collars From Stretching Out Amazon Zober U-Slide Hangers (20-Pack) $24.99 See On Amazon Thanks to their signature “U-slide” design, these clothing hangers hold your garments without stretching out their collars. A rubberized edge prevents your shirts from slipping onto the ground, while a pair of small hooks are perfect for holding thin, delicate straps. You’ll also find a built-in bar for holding ties and scarves. Available colors: Gray, Pink

48 This Abstract Clock That Spells Out The Time In Letters Amazon Sharper Image Light-Up Electronic Word Clock $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a clock that also doubles as a conversation starter, look no further than this word-based clock from Sharper Image. Rather than indicate the time in numbers, this abstract piece uses letters that light up throughout the day. There are two finishes available — one is lustrous copper while the other is a contemporary matte black. Available colors: Copper, Black

49 A Duster That’s Designed To Clean Your Ceiling Fan Blades Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See On Amazon It’s easy to forget to clean your ceiling fan blades, but once you get this extendable duster, it’ll become a task you won’t mind doing. The pole stretches from 27 inches to 47 inches, allowing you to reach your fan with ease. Plus, the fluffy duster’s donut-shaped design cleans both sides of the blade with one swift motion.

50 This Compact Trash Can That Catches Food Scraps While You Cook Amazon Tiyafuro Counter Trash or Compost Bin $24 See On Amazon This compact trash can is perfect for catching food scraps, paper towels, and other bits of trash while you cook. It can hook over your cabinet door, rest beneath your sink, or even mount to your wall. No matter where you place it, you’ll always be steps away from a convenient place to toss your garbage. Hot tip: It also makes for a fantastic compost bin. Available colors: White, Blue, Gray

51 A Lightweight Blanket Made Of Ultra-Cooling Bamboo Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $28 See On Amazon Bamboo is known for its excellent cooling properties — it’s the key fiber in this lightweight blanket, wicking away sweat and allowing for plenty of airflow. Featuring a soft waffle weave, the blanket feels great against the skin and offers relief to hot sleepers. Choose from calming shades of gray, blue, green, and purple. Available sizes: 4

52 These Airtight Food Storage Bins That Tidy Up Your Cupboard Amazon Simply Gourmet Airtight Food Storage Containers (3-Pack) $34.80 See On Amazon Instead of sorting through half-used, open boxes of food, try adding your pantry essentials to these airtight food storage containers. You also get a set of chalkboard labels and a chalk pen, so you can easily label the contents of each bin. Use one for flour, another for sugar, another for rice or beans — the possibilities are endless.

53 This Wine Chiller Stick With A Built-In Pourer Amazon Vinenco Wine Chiller Stick Set $14 See On Amazon Keep that bottle of white chilled to perfection with this cooling stick. One end freezes solid, ensuring the temperature of your wine is right where you want it to be. The other acts as an aerator and pourer, infusing each glass with the optimal amount of oxygen. You also get two other helpful goodies: a foil cutter and a bottle stopper.

54 A Metal Towel Rack That’s Sturdy & Easy To Mount Amazon SODUKU Towel Rack $21 See On Amazon With the included installation hardware, it’s easy to mount this metal rack to your wall and begin using it immediately. It has six tiers that effortlessly hold rolled-up towels in your bathroom — or you can use it in the kitchen to display your bottles of wine. The streamlined, simple design looks great in any space. Available colors: 5

55 This Hanging Closet Organizer That Adds So Much Storage Space Amazon Zober Hanging Closet Organizer $22 See On Amazon With multiple compartments and pull-out drawers, this hanging organizer adds so much storage space to your closet. Fill it with your belts, hats, scarves, and any other items that are currently strewn about your dresser or floor. Since it attaches to your closet rod with a set of metal hooks, it’s easy to slide to the left or right as needed. Available colors and styles: 4

56 The Organizing Rack That Supports Heavy Pots & Pans Amazon MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet $23 See On Amazon To hold your heaviest pots and pans, you need a sturdy rack that’s easy to adjust. Look no further than this metal organizer — it’s designed with thick wire shelves that support all types of cookware. You can install it horizontally in your cabinet or vertically on your countertop, so your pieces are always within arm’s reach.

57 These Over-The-Door Organizers For Your Baseball Cap Collection Amazon Perfect Curve Hat Organizers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you’re sporting baseball caps on the regular, having a designated spot for them will make your life so much easier. These over-the-door organizers each feature nine hooks, allowing you to store up to 18 hats at once. Place the straps side by side on one door, or split them up in different locations in your home. Available colors: Black, White

58 A Table Lamp With A Wireless Charger & USB Ports Amazon Kukobo Table Lamp With Wireless Charging $34 See On Amazon Say goodbye to desk or nightstand cord clutter and say hello to this table lamp with built-in wireless charging. This super handy light also has an extra AC plug in the base as well as additional USB ports — perfect if you’re looking to power up multiple devices. The lamp has a clean, modern design, with a natural-looking lampshade that softly diffuses light.

59 A 3-Tier Storage Unit You Can Use So Many Ways Amazon Uncluttered Designs Stacked Baskets $24.99 See On Amazon Need extra storage space but don’t know where to get it? These stacked baskets have a small footprint but offer three tiers of space — perfect for toiletries in the bathroom, produce in the kitchen, or desk supplies in your home office. Choose from two colors: black and white. Available colors: Black, White

60 This Clever Way To Store Your Glasses, So You Can Always Find Them Amazon IndiaBigShop Glasses Stand $10 See On Amazon Keep your specs where you can always find them — on this conversation-starting glasses holder. Made from mango wood, the sturdy stand holds eyeglasses and sunglasses secure. Simply place it on your desk, bedside table, or entryway console. Available styles: 3

61 An Adjustable Reading Light That Adheres To Your Wall Amazon Koopala LED Wall Light $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading in bed or on the sofa, this angle-adjustable light can help shed a little light on things. Designed with blue light-blocking, eye-protective technology, it has three brightness levels for easy customization. The 3-inch light is rechargeable — simply remove it from the magnetic base and plug it in to juice it up.

62 The Modern Terrarium You Can Hang On Your Wall Amazon Mkono Wall Terrarium $12 See On Amazon Need some greenery in your home but don’t have much space for it? This wall terrarium is the answer. The unique, modern planter affixes to any wall, and features “test tubes” that are perfect for growing hydroponic plants or displaying flower stems. Don’t want to hang it? You can also set it up tabletop. Available sizes: 2

63 This Adhesive Rack For Keys, Umbrellas & Dog Leashes Amazon soclim Adhesive Key Rack $15 See On Amazon Have a hard time locating keys and other essentials before heading out the door? You can create a place for keys, umbrellas, and dog leashes — without drilling into the wall — with this adhesive rack. Made from durable stainless steel, it has a matte black finish for a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

64 A Motion-Sensor Shower Light That Doesn’t Need Wiring Amazon BIGMONAT Motion-Sensor Shower Light $20 See On Amazon Practically sudsing up in the dark? This motion-sensor shower light adds some much-needed illumination — and since it’s battery operated, it doesn’t require any complicated wiring to install. It turns on automatically when activity is detected, then turns off 20 seconds after motion has ceased. Use this anywhere else you need some extra light, too.