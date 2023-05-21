50 Cool Things for Your Home That Are So Freaking Cheap on Amazon

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade the look and function of your home but don’t want to spend a ton of money, Amazon has a bunch of unique items that range from super useful and practical to fun and a bit quirky. They’re all budget-friendly and are small touches that pack a huge punch. Plus, they’re all quick and easy to use, and reviewers are impressed by how much they’ve improved their day-to-day living.

To enhance your home in ways that won’t break the bank, just keep scrolling.

01 A set of wall shelves to make your books look like they’re floating Amazon Eapele Floating Book Shelves (4-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Create the illusion of floating books along your wall with these clever shelves that feature a bottom panel designed to hide inside your book cover — making it look like there’s nothing underneath. The durable metal shelves can hold up to 15 pounds each, come in either gray or white, and would look great in practically any room. Colors: 2

02 This tissue box cover to elevate the look of your bathroom Amazon mDesign Metal Square Tissue Box Cover $19 See On Amazon Add a fancy touch to an ordinary box of tissues with this metal tissue box cover. It features a smooth finish with rounded edges and an open bottom that fits easily on top of standard tissue boxes, and it has a rust-resistant finish that can withstand humid bathrooms. Colors: 7

03 A set of clear bins to organize basically everything Amazon Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re storing toiletries, makeup, office supplies, or kitchen utensils, these clear plastic bins are a versatile organizational must-have. The stackable set includes 25 bins in four different sizes and a sheet of rubber feet you can stick to the bottom of the bins to help keep them in place. Sizes: 9 x 6 x 2 inches (3 pieces), 9 x 3 x 2 inches (6 pieces), 6 x 3 x 2 inches (8 pieces), 3 x 3 x 2 inches (8 pieces)

04 These jars to keep your bathroom necessities looking nice & neat Amazon AOZITA Apothecary Jar Dispenser Set (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Keep your daily bathroom essentials neat and organized on your vanity with this four-pack of plastic apothecary-style jars. The 10-ounce size is great for holding cotton swabs, flossing picks, or other bathroom accessories, and they even come with four clear pre-printed labels for popular bathroom items and four blank white labels you can write on.

05 A set of wooden hangers with rubber grips to keep your clothes from falling off Amazon Zober Wooden Shirt Hangers (10-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Upgrade the look and functionality of your closet with this set of wooden shirt hangers that feature rubber grips to keep your clothes in place. The hangers are made from durable lotus wood and have notches in the arms that are helpful for holding thin straps, plus 360-degree chrome hooks for easy hanging. Colors: 3

06 This sink caddy that attaches to your faucet for easy sponge storage Amazon LONIN Over Faucet Kitchen Sink Caddy Organizer $12 See On Amazon Create a designated spot for your brushes and sponges with this stainless steel sink caddy that fits over your faucet to save space. The elevated design allows cleaning tools to dry quickly — reducing odors and mildew on your counter — and it has an adjustable design to fit most kitchen faucets.

07 An herb garden starter kit with seeds, pots, & soil Amazon Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit $27 See On Amazon For an easy way to elevate your meals, this herb garden seed starter kit provides everything you need to grow fresh herbs inside or outside your home and includes organic cilantro, parsley, thyme, and basil seeds. Plus, you’ll get four starter jute pots, soil pods, and other essentials for your culinary garden.

08 This snap-on strainer that takes up way less space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon This convenient snap-on strainer is less than half the size of a traditional colander and fits almost any size pot, pan, or bowl. It’s made from heat-resistant and BPA-free silicone, snaps tightly onto the sides of your pot with strong clips, and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher without taking up a ton of space. Colors: 4

09 A faucet splitter that’s a must-have for gardening Amazon Flexi Hose 2-Way Garden Hose Connector $14 See On Amazon Get more use out of your outdoor spigot with this splitter that’ll enable you to hook two hoses up to one faucet. The unit fits securely on all standard 0.75-inch spigots and garden hoses and each side has a valve that’ll let you shut off the water flow if needed. Plus, the outputs are spaced far enough apart to accommodate timers. Styles: 2-outlet, 4-outlet

10 This fun ring toss game for your patio Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $38 See On Amazon Add a little entertainment to your outdoor or rec space with this popular tiki ring toss game that hangs easily from a wall, post, or tree. Players take turns trying to swing the ring onto the hook and whoever gets it wins. The board is made of sturdy bamboo material and even has a built-in bottle opener. Sizes: 3 | Styles: 9

11 An extendable drawer organizer for your kitchen, office, or garage Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer $17 See On Amazon Keep your utensils, tools, or office supplies neat with this extendable drawer organizer. It has six to eight compartments, depending on how far you extend it, and fans love the deep sections and luxe bamboo material, with one fan writing, “This organizer works so nicely and offers such a refined look to my kitchen drawer.” Sizes: 4

12 This set of magnetic shelves for your kitchen Amazon Carwiner Refrigerator Magnetic Spice Rack & Paper Towel Holder $28 See On Amazon Utilize the space on the side of your refrigerator with the help of these magnetic racks to hold your spices, condiments, or kitchen tools. The set includes four racks with strong magnets to keep them in place, and each one can hold up to 11 pounds. Plus, a magnetic paper towel holder is included to free up some counter space. Sizes: 4

13 A wireless doorbell that comes in 10 colors Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $26 See On Amazon If you don’t have a doorbell or you’d like to upgrade your current one, consider this wireless doorbell that’s easy to set up and includes over 50 chime options. The doorbell has a range of up to 600 feet, comes in various colors to match your decor, and includes everything you need for installation. Colors: 10

14 These large storage bags that are great for blankets & sheets Amazon Zober Jumbo Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $16.99 See On Amazon Instead of throwing your extra blankets, sheets, and clothing haphazardly on a shelf, pack them away nicely in these large storage bags with a clear top so you can see what’s inside. The bags have sturdy handles on the sides for easy lifting, a zippered top, and are made from breathable material that’ll keep dust and bugs out. Colors: 2

15 A space-saving tool organizer with spots to hang your drills Amazon ZEAKOC Power Tool Organizer $40 See On Amazon Keep your power tools and supplies neat and easily accessible with this tool organizer that hangs conveniently on the wall. It features three shelves with screwdriver and hammer slots, plus a drill rack that can be mounted separately, and it’s all made out of strong carbon steel with a rust-resistant top coat.

16 These storage cubes that fold flat when not in use Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $22.98 See On Amazon These folding storage cubes are not only handy for using inside cube shelves, but they’re also great for closet or playroom storage as well. Each one measures 11 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall, has handles on the front and back for easy carrying, and includes a removable bottom layer for added stability. Colors: 9

17 A cable organizer to keep your desk a little neater Amazon INCHOR Cable Clips Cord Organizer (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon This inexpensive cable organizer will help keep cords from getting tangled and make your desk look a little nicer. Five slots can accommodate all kinds of cables, including ethernet, USB, and power cables, and it can attach to either the top or side of your desk via an included 3M adhesive pad. Colors: 4

18 This helpful dishwasher sign to reduce confusion Amazon cinch! Dishwasher Clean/Dirty Magnet $12 See On Amazon Reduce the chances of mistaking a clean load for a dirty one with this clever dishwasher magnet that can be flipped around as needed. It will even stick to non-magnetic dishwashers with the help of an included adhesive magnet which you can attach to your dishwasher door.

19 A board that helps you perfectly fold shirts every time Amazon BoxLegend Folding Board T-Shirt Folder $17 See On Amazon Do you ever wonder how department stores get their shirts folded so perfectly? Enter this T-shirt folding board that has earned over 32,000 ratings on Amazon. It helps create clean, crisp lines and professional-level folded shirts, comes in four colors, and may even help save space in drawers and while packing. Colors: 4

20 These cactus hooks that’ll add a unique touch to your space Amazon MyGift Wall-Mounted Brass-Tone Metal Cactus Coat Hooks (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These unique cactus hooks will add some fun style to your pad and can be used for everything from hanging coats in your entryway to towels in your bathroom. Each gold-tone hook measures about 7.75 inches tall and mounting screws are included for easy installation.

21 A set of light-up hanging shelves for a decorative glow Amazon RICHER HOUSE Artificial Ivy LED-Strip Wall Hanging Shelves (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Add a natural element to any room with these hanging shelves featuring strands of faux ivy and LED light accents. The two wooden shelves measure 17 inches wide and can hold up to 20 pounds each. The tiny lights are battery-operated (not included) so there aren’t any cords to plug in, and they’re great for displaying real plants, photos, or other decorative items.

22 These 360-degree rotating hooks to hang utensils, tools, & bathroom accessories Amazon SHBaizoy Under Cabinet Hooks (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Make it easier to find the tool or utensil you’re looking for with this set of rotating hooks that adheres conveniently under your cabinets or shelves. With multiple uses throughout your home, including the kitchen and bathroom, each of these rotating hooks can hold six items and has a weight capacity of up to about 4.5 pounds.

23 A set of mason jars that makes it easy to store your favorite foods Amazon Paksh Novelty Glass Regular Mouth Mason Jars (4-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Grab a set of these versatile mason jars and use them to store and preserve berries, veggies, sauces, and dry goods. Each of the 16-ounce jars features a standard mouth opening that’s easy to fill and clean and comes with self-sealing lids. Plus, the jars can be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

24 This 2-tier lazy Susan for instant organization Amazon Greenco Lazy Susan Organizer $23 See On Amazon This lazy Susan organizer makes it easier to find spices, condiments, or other items you’re looking for and is small enough to fit nicely inside your cabinet. Each of the brushed stainless steel shelves features a raised edge to keep items from falling off, and the bottom has a nonslip base to keep it in place. Dimensions: 10.5 x 6 inches (diameter x height)

25 An incredibly accurate scale designed for coffee lovers Amazon Coffee Gator Kitchen Scale $40 See On Amazon Designed with coffee lovers in mind, this digital scale helps precisely measure grounds for a consistently good cup of espresso, with one fan writing, “This Coffee Gator scale is always crisp and certain; and I really appreciate tenths of a gram capability.” The backlit screen makes early-morning readings a little easier, and it’s also great for general kitchen use as well.

26 This cleaning tool organizer for your mops & brooms Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Instead of piling your cleaning tools in a corner, keep them neat and easily accessible with this wall-mounted organizer. It features five slots for hanging mops, brooms, and rakes and six hooks for hanging dustpans, hand brooms, dusters, and small tools. It also comes with all the mounting hardware you’ll need.

27 These stylish caddies for extra storage in your shower Amazon AKTECKE Corner Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished you had more storage space in your shower, consider this set of corner shower caddies that can hold up to 40 pounds each and include spots for your loofah, toothbrush, and razor. The shelves attach securely to your shower wall using the included adhesive hooks and are large enough to accommodate big bottles.

28 An under-the-sink organizer for your cleaning products Amazon Appolab Sliding Under Sink Storage Organizers $24 See On Amazon Use this under-sink organizer with a sliding drawer for easier access to the products in your bathroom or kitchen. It measures 12.6 inches tall to fit in most cabinets, has hooks on the side for towels and brushes, and can even be used to organize snacks, with one reviewer writing, “I put one under the sink [...] and another on the counter for my everyday food items.” Dimensions: 15.5 x 8.5 x 12.6 inches (length x width x height)

29 This over-the-door caddy to store your ironing essentials Amazon Whitmor Wire Over The Door Ironing Caddy $11 See On Amazon Finding a convenient place to store your iron and ironing board can be a challenge but this over-the-door ironing caddy keeps them easily accessible. Two adjustable hooks can accommodate various styles of ironing boards, a sturdy metal hook keeps it securely on your door, and it can hold most standard-sized irons.

30 A mosquito net that’s both practical & decorative Amazon EVEN NATURALS Mosquito Net Bed Canopy $21 See On Amazon Whether you like its practical purpose or its decorative potential, this mosquito net will help keep you bite-free and add a regal look to any bedroom. The net is made of a soft yet durable mesh to help keep bugs out, has a cord at the top for easy hanging, and is large enough to accommodate all sizes of beds.

31 These glass bud vases in a cool wooden stand Amazon XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium With Wooden Stand $14 See On Amazon This vintage-style terrarium has earned over 10,000 reviews and is a cool way to display cut flowers, propagate new plants, or even try hydro gardening. It features three hanging glass bulbs housed in a minimalist wooden frame and is the perfect size for your office desk or coffee table.

32 A kitchen scale with over 139,000 reviews Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $14 See On Amazon This best-selling kitchen scale is great to have on hand for recipes that use precise food weights or anytime you want to measure your ingredients. The sleek stainless steel scale has an easy-to-read LCD display and provides readings in a variety of units to suit your needs. Choose from five colors and several size and style options.

33 This quick egg cooker that can boil, poach, & make omelets Amazon BELLA Rapid Electric Egg Cooker & Poacher $15 See On Amazon Speed up your morning breakfast routine with this rapid egg cooker with a seven-egg capacity. In addition to making easy soft, medium, and hard-boiled eggs, it also comes with trays to poach and make omelets. An indicator light and auto-shutoff let you know when they’re done, and it takes up very little counter space, measuring less than 7.5 inches wide. Colors: 4

34 An elegant glass decanter to elevate your home bar Amazon Paksh Novelty Capitol Glass Decanter $33 See On Amazon This stylish decanter is a fancy way to stash your favorite liquor, and it’s made from thick, durable Italian-crafted glass. It has a square-shaped stopper with a rubber seal, a 23.75-ounce capacity, and sloped sides for a comfortable grip. A weighted base keeps it steady, and it would go well with any glassware or bar setup.

35 This set of matching, self-watering planters for a cohesive look Amazon GARDIFE Self Watering Planters (Set Of 5) $21 See On Amazon This set of five matching planters is a great way to display your indoor or outdoor plants, and they have a self-watering feature for lower maintenance. Each planter is a different size and has a contrasting terra cotta color at the bottom, and they have holes at the base for easy drainage. Sizes: 3 | Colors: 3

36 A luxurious bath mat that feels so nice to walk on Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mats $25 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat boasts over 44,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to its soft, plush feel, with one fan writing, “Probably the most luxurious feeling bath mat I’ve owned.” The mat features a super absorbent yet quick-drying material, has a grippy nonslip bottom, and is available in a range of colors and sizes to fit your space. Sizes: 8 | Colors: 22

37 This bamboo stand for hands-free use of your phone or tablet Amazon Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Wooden Cell Phone Tablet Stand $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re following a recipe, watching a show, or video chatting with a friend, this bamboo phone and tablet stand gives you a hands-free way to view. The stand has a thoughtful cable notch in the bottom so you can charge your device while using it, and it’s compatible with almost all smartphones and tablets and has ventilation in the back to help keep your device cool. Styles: 3

38 A set of string lights with photo clips to display your favorite memories Amazon Dopheuor Photo Clip Copper LED String Lights $13 See On Amazon Add a warm glow and a personalized touch to your space with these cool string light photo clips. Each clip along the 7.2-foot string has an attached LED light to illuminate the photo and create a cozy ambiance, plus there are two lighting modes to choose from (twinkle and steady), and the wire string can be shaped and molded if desired. You’ll need three AA batteries (not included).

39 These copper mugs for fancy mixed drinks Amazon Estilo Handcrafted Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (Set Of 4) $32 See On Amazon Make yummy drinks and cocktails in these Moscow mule mugs that have been handcrafted from copper and stainless steel. Each one holds 20 fluid ounces and has a comfy rounded sipping edge. You’ll get four mugs in the budget-friendly set, making them an inexpensive way to elevate your barware.

40 An electric mug warmer to keep your coffee, tea, & hot chocolate warm Amazon VOBAGA Electric Coffee Mug Warmer $20 See On Amazon Enjoy hot coffee all the way to the last sip with this electric mug warmer that has three heat settings ranging from 104 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. The warmer has an auto-off function after four hours if you ever forget to turn it off, plus a residual heat indicator so you know if it’s still hot. There’s no cup included, but it can be used with most flat-bottomed mugs.

41 This monitor stand with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating Amazon AboveTEK Premium Acrylic Monitor Stand $50 See On Amazon Elevate your monitor for a better view with this acrylic stand that leaves plenty of room underneath for your keyboard. Many reviewers love the quality of this stand, with one fan writing, “When I first opened it I was amazed by how thick, well made, smooth and sturdy this piece was.” Plus, the clear construction blends in seamlessly with your desk. Dimensions: 20.4 x 8 x 3.5 inches (length x width x height)

42 A marble mortar & pestle set for guac, pesto, & more Amazon Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set $32 See On Amazon Use this mortar and pestle for freshly ground herbs and spices, or to make yummy guacamole, salsa, and pesto. Both pieces are made of 100% natural marble, and the mortar has a 2.1-cup capacity for a variety of dishes. The pestle has narrow and broad ends and the mortar is reversible with large and small bowls, depending on how you flip it.

43 This clay bear that keeps your brown sugar soft Amazon Brown Sugar Bear Brown Sugar Saver & Softener (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Prevent hard clumps of brown sugar from forming with this clay bear that you soak and place inside the jar or bag to promote optimal moisture levels. It’s completely food-safe and reusable, and can even turn already-hardened brown sugar soft again, with one reviewer raving, “In less than an hour that hard rock of brown sugar was once again flowing like sand.”

44 A 5-in-1 kitchen tool that may be the only one you’ll ever need Amazon Joseph Joseph 5-In-1 Slotted Uni-Tool Spatula $10 See On Amazon This kitchen tool can replace five others with its all-in-one design that serves as a spatula, spreader, cutting tool, and slotted and solid spoons. The dishwasher-safe tool is made of durable nylon, and one reviewer wrote: “This is all I use, to the point that I'll usually manually wash it instead of putting it in the dishwasher just to make sure it's available the next time I'm cooking.”

45 This battery organizer with a tester to see how much juice is left Amazon The Battery Organizer Case $18 See On Amazon Get rid of those half-empty packs of batteries with this battery organizer that’ll keep them neat and easy to find. Not only can it fit 93 batteries in various sizes, but it also includes a tester so you can check if they’re still good or not. The clear top lets you easily see what you have, and it’s water-resistant to protect your collection. Colors: 6

46 A magnetic whiteboard to track chores & household duties Amazon Cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Chore Chart $24 See On Amazon Split up the household duties and make sure chores get done with this dry-erase chart that can cling to your fridge. It comes with six dry-erase markers in varying colors and has 20 rows for jobs and seven columns for each day of the week. There’s also an easy-clean surface that won’t leave streaks or stains. Colors: 2

47 This flameless lighter that recharges via USB Amazon Power Practical USB Candle Lighter $24 See On Amazon Swap flammable fluids and lighter refills for this electric lighter that charges with the included USB cable. Instead of a flame, the rechargeable lighter uses plasma technology to produce an electric arc that lights candle wicks, stoves, and campfires. Plus, it’s also moisture-resistant, windproof, and odorless. Colors: 3

48 A set of LED strip lights to create an illuminated glow behind your screen Amazon Power Practical LED Lights for TV $39 See On Amazon Create a dramatic glow from behind your computer or TV screen with these light strips that can change 15 different colors. The strips plug into the USB port of your device, attach to the back with the included adhesive, and come with an LED remote to adjust the brightness and color. Choose from three lengths to accommodate your device. Sizes: Large — XX-Large

49 This record holder to safely keep your collection Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re a long-time fan or are just getting your collection started, this wooden record holder is a stylish way to store your vinyl. Ridges in the bottom of the stand hold up to 50 records, and acrylic plates on each end help keep them in place. Choose from eight finishes, including walnut, natural, and white. Colors: 8