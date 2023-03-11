Of All the Cheap Home Improvement Products on Amazon, These Have the Best Reviews

Able to hold up to a shocking 10,000 pounds, these furniture risers can be used in several ways around the house. Lift your bed to create more storage space underneath or your couch to make it a more comfortable sitting height — they can also be used with desks and chairs. This pack comes with four pieces that each provide a two-inch height boost but they can also be stacked together for an even higher lift. The anti-skid pad and bottom will keep things from moving around or scratching your floors.