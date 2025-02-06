The wait for a new season of Severance wasn’t easy, but Apple TV’s sci-fi spectacle is officially back and better than ever. Season 2 didn’t miss a step, bringing fans back into the eerie world of Lumon Industries and teasing a handful of head-scratching mysteries. Theories abound regarding the true nature of our heroes’ “mysterious” and “important” work, the plan for Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) — aka Mark Scout’s (Adam Scott) missing wife — and much more. For every question answered, another trippy development takes its place. Severance’s latest episode gave audiences plenty to chew on, and that’s only set to continue with Episode 4, ominously titled “Woe’s Hollow.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode of Severance, from its release date and time to its potential plot.

Mr. Milchick is “tightening the leash” on the severed floor. Apple

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date?

New episodes of Severance are released every Friday. Season 2 Episode 4 drops on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 7.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time?

While Severance’s release schedule has been relatively consistent, its release time has been a bit harder to lock down. Most Apple Originals premiere at midnight, but Severance Season 2 has quietly occupied a primetime slot. Episode 4 will likely be available to stream at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST on Apple TV+, which is quickly becoming the new norm for popular streaming shows.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 4?

Episode-specific trailers of Severance are few and far between, as preserving the show’s central mystery takes precedence. Apple did drop a very brief teaser for Episode 4 on X, teasing a “new corporate acronym” — ORTBO — that could inform the plot.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 4?

As with sneak peeks, Apple doesn’t offer much by way of plot synopsis for new episodes. Episode 4, “Woe’s Hollow,” will see the Macrodata Refinement team traversing “unfamiliar terrain.” According to Apple’s official synopsis, Mark and Helly will also explore their feelings, while “Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.” There’s also the little matter of Mark’s reintegration procedure: how will that affect his time at Lumon, and his relationship with Helly? There should be a lot of ground to cover, especially with suspicions mounting about Helly’s true nature.

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

Severance Season 2 contains 10 episodes, each premiering weekly until the season finale on March 21. This season will be just a bit longer than Season 1, which ran for nine episodes. That all but guarantees more intrigue — and perhaps more mysteries — to explore this time around.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Apple hasn’t officially renewed Severance for a third season, but Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson are keen to continue the story either way. Erickson told Variety that “a lot” of Season 3 is already mapped out — though “a lot could still change” — so the ball is in Apple’s court now.

Severance Season 2 Episode 4 premieres February 7, 2025 on Apple TV+.