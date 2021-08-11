Look: New image of Venus released from double spacecraft flyby

It’s been a busy 33 hours for the planet Venus with interplanetary visits from not one but two spacecraft.

On August 9 and 10, the Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo swung by the scorching hot planet to assist the spacecraft on the remaining part of their trips to their two main targets.

The historic double flyby was not only a means of gravitational assist — but it also offered scientists an unprecedented opportunity to observe Venus’ atmosphere from different locations at the same time.

The Solar Orbiter has been traveling through space for nearly a year to reach its flaming destination, the Sun.

The mission is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency aimed at answering some of the unresolved mysteries about our host star:

What drives solar wind?

How does the Sun’s magnetic field affect solar activity?

How does the star influence the Solar System, including our own planet?

It will take the spacecraft about two years to reach the Sun, using gravitational boosts from Earth and Venus along the way.

The spacecraft made its first flyby of Venus in December 2020.

Meanwhile, BepiColombo, a European-Japanese joint mission, is scheduled to reach Mercury by 2025.

BepiColombo is designed to transform our knowledge of Mercury by studying the planet's surface to identify its composition and geological history, as well as measuring its magnetic conditions.

The spacecraft waved its first hello to the planet Venus in October 2020, and its latest encounter was the third of nine flybys.

The first image from the 2020 flyby of Venus by the BepiColombo Mercury mission. ESA

But on Monday and Tuesday, both spacecraft exchanged pleasantries with Venus about 33 hours apart.

First up was Solar Orbiter, which flew by Venus on August 9 with a closest approach of 7,995 km at 04:42 UTC. A day later, BepiColombo flew by Venus at 13:48 UTC at an altitude of 550 kilometers.

The maneuver uses the gravitational pull of Venus to adjust the spacecraft's speed slightly and set them on the right trajectory towards their respective destinations.

Shortly after its encounter, an image was released from the BepiColombo flyby:

This image was taken at 13:57 UTC by the Mercury Transfer Module’s Monitoring Camera 3 on BepiColombo, when the spacecraft was 1573 km from Venus. ESA

It’s about more than just a planetary gravitational assist. Both Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo’s also collected data on the magnetic and plasma environment of Venus from different locations.

The data is valuable for upcoming Venus missions such as NASA’s DAVINCI+ and VERITAS, respectively studying the planet’s atmosphere and geological history. ESA’s Venus orbiter EnVision will launch in the 2030s.

NASA launched a mission to study Venus in 1989 with a satellite named Magellan.

Although scientists don’t know a lot about Venus, in 2016, NASA computer models of Venus suggested it might have had a habitable surface temperature and shallow water-filled oceans for up to 2 billion years.

In September 2020, scientists found traces of a biosignature gas typically associated with life on Earth. Whether or not it is an indication that there is some form of life on Venus is still unclear, but follow-up observations of the planet are needed.