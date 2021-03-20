earthbound
The search for alien life is bigger than ever thanks to huge investments in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, a big focus on finding Earth-like worlds outside our solar system, and current and future international missions to intriguing places in our own home star’s pantheon of planets and moons.
But we still only have one place we know for sure where life can be found: here on Earth. But thankfully, there are some life forms we share our planet with that give us clues to environments life could survive on other worlds.