Passant Rabie

earthbound

6 extreme living things that could help us find aliens

Shutterstock

The search for alien life is bigger than ever thanks to huge investments in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, a big focus on finding Earth-like worlds outside our solar system, and current and future international missions to intriguing places in our own home star’s pantheon of planets and moons.

Pixabay / Obelixlatino

Suzuki et al. 2020,

But we still only have one place we know for sure where life can be found: here on Earth. But thankfully, there are some life forms we share our planet with that give us clues to environments life could survive on other worlds.