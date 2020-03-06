To prepare for life in space, astronauts are starting to grow their own food

For gastronomy, space truly is the new frontier.

Astronauts currently survive on pre-packaged, frozen meals topped up every few months via space delivery service. But as space agencies start to visualize long-duration missions to planets millions of miles away, then a stable source of fresh food — grown, and eaten in space — could help sustain us.

Luckily, you don’t need large plots of land to grow your own. In fact, all you need is a small, warm chamber with pink, LED lighting, tucked away on a spacecraft floating 254 miles above Earth.

In a study published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, scientists describe the first crop of red romaine lettuce grown onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The fruit of astronauts' labors gives space lettuce the green light as not only safe to eat, but just as nutritious as Earth lettuce.

Astronauts Scott Kelly and Kjell Lindgren enjoying freshly grown lettuce while floating in microgravity onboard the ISS. NASA

"The ability to grow food in a sustainable system that is safe for crew consumption will become critical as NASA moves toward longer missions. Salad-type, leafy greens can be grown and consumed fresh with few resources,” Christina Khodadad, a researcher at the Kennedy Space Center, and lead author of the new study, said in a statement.

Cream of the crop

The lettuce was planted on the ISS in May, 2014, as part of an experiment called Veg-01. In the experiment, pillows of seeds were watered and cared for by crew members of Expedition 39.

The lettuce was grown in a collapsable and expandable unit placed on the ISS. NASA

Red romaine lettuce of the 'Outredgeous' cultivar was grown in the Vegetable Production Systems, nicknamed Veggie, a oven-like appliance. It features a flat panel light bank, which includes red, blue, and green LEDs. The blue and red wavelengths are used for plant growth, mixing to produce a pinkish, purply hue, while the green allows crew members to observe the plants.

The crops were left to grow for 33 days, before being harvested and sent down to Earth for analysis and to ensure they were safe to eat. In August, 2015, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center finally gave the okay for the astronauts onboard to enjoy this unusual harvest.

Expedition 44 crew members got to taste half of the greens, sending the other half to Earth for further chemical and biological analysis.

Space lettuce versus Earth lettuce

As part of the experiment, scientists here on Earth grew their own batch of lettuce within the same Veggie chambers, keeping same temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels as would be found on ISS.

The researchers then examined both samples of the crop, comparing the level of nutrients.

Space lettuce passed the test: It was free of disease-causing microbes and just as nutritious as its Earth counterpart, despite having been grown in a microgravity environment and exposed to more intense levels of radiation than on Earth, according to the study.

The lettuce grown onboard the ISS had a similar composition to its terrestrial counterpart, but in some samples, the space lettuce actually out-did the Earthly crop. Some of the ISS samples were richer in essential nutrients, including potassium, sodium, phosphorus, sulphur, zinc, and phenolics, which have antiviral, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. The two crops had similar levels of antioxidants.

The researchers also examined the microbial communities growing on the lettuce, and found that both space and Earth grown lettuce had the same level of diversity of these microbes. This came as a surprise — the scientists had though that space-grown lettuce might harbor an unique microbial community.

Neither sample carried any harmful bacteria that could affect human health, either.

Harvest season

The successful cultivation of fresh produce on the ISS is a game changer for future space travel.

Not only is having fresh greens more nutritious for the astronauts, providing them with more vitamins and nutrients, but it also means that a sustainable source of food in space is possible.

Astronaut Steve Swanson harvesting some of the lettuce. NASA

“The International Space Station is serving as a test bed for future long-duration missions, and these types of crop growth tests are helping to expand the suite of candidates that can be effectively grown in microgravity,” Gioia Massa, project scientist at Kennedy Space Center, and co-author of the new study, said in a statement.

The new findings could also improve the way we grow food down here on Earth, as rising temperatures and water scarcity pose a threat to our ability to cultivate crops using traditional farming methods.

“Many of the lessons NASA is learning with Veggie could be applied in urban plant factories and other agriculture settings where light is provided by electrical light and water conservation is practiced,” NASA said in a statement in 2015.

The green-fingered astronauts are now turning their attention to other fare: Future experiments are designed to grow small fruits, like peppers and tomatoes. Space salad, anyone?