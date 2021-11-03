NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test: Launch date, mission goals, and asteroid impact

In the 1998 disaster film Armageddon , NASA calls on a reluctant Bruce Willis to help save Earth from an asteroid the size of Texas that would have wiped out the human race. Back in the real world, our preparedness for a similar impact is not all that much better.

The last time the Earth suffered a catastrophic asteroid impact was around 66 million years ago, and some scientists believe that our planet is due for another one.

While it’s hard to predict the probability of an asteroid hitting the Earth, it seems like an event one should be prepared for just in case, which is why NASA is gearing up for the ultimate test: launching a spacecraft to crash into a mini-moon in order to shift its orbit.

What is NASA’s DART?

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will test out kinetic impactor technology as a way of deflecting an asteroid.

The mission will send a spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos, an 800-meter wide rock with its own 170-meter wide moon known as Dimorphos (formerly known as Didymoon).

The Didymos pair are separated by just over a kilometer, with the primary body rotating once every 2.26 hours while the tidally locked moonlet orbits the main body once every 11.9 hours. Naidu et al., AIDA Workshop, 2016

The pair became popular on Earth when they had a close encounter with our planet on May 25, and were deemed a potentially hazardous asteroid despite maintaining a safe distance of about 3.2 million miles away from Earth.

Although Didymos was later deemed unthreatening, its close distance to Earth and its binary nature made it a primary candidate for the DART mission.

The DART spacecraft will crash into the mini-moon and watch to see how that impact affects the moon’s orbit around its larger companion.

This sounds like risky business, messing with a nearby asteroid like that. But NASA assures that this mission will pose no threat as the impact is designed to bring Dimorphos’ orbit closer to the larger of the two asteroids, and the impulse of energy is too low to make a significant change to its orbit.

The point of the test is to see if intentionally crashing into an asteroid will cause it to shift its orbit.

Can NASA stop an asteroid?

NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on these flying rocks to assess their threat to Earth.

NASA's Near Earth Object program puts together a list of asteroids that swing by our Solar System, and calculates the likelihood of an impact with Earth for each of them over the next 100 years.

A potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroid known as 1998 KN3 zips past a cloud of dense gas and dust near the Orion nebula. NASA/JPL-Caltech

No known asteroid larger than 140 meters has a significant chance of hitting Earth for the next 100 years, but only about 40 percent of those asteroids have been found as of October 2021, according to NASA.

Some asteroids are notoriously difficult to spot like the football field-sized 2019 OK that was discovered a day before its close encounter with Earth.

The asteroid came within about 40,000 miles of the Earth’s surface on July 24, 2019.

But if 2019 OK was headed straight for Earth, our space programs would not be ready for it.

A recent NASA simulation revealed that scientists would need at least five years to come up with a plan on how to deflect an asteroid headed towards Earth.

When will DART launch?

The DART mission is much needed in order to enhance asteroid defense systems.

The launch period for DART opens on November 24 at 1:20 a.m. Eastern, and the impact itself is scheduled for sometime between September 26, 2022 to October 1, 2022.

The European Space Agency is then scheduled to launch its Hera mission in the year 2024, and catch up with Didymos by 2026.

The spacecraft, along with its two CubeSats, will run detailed surveys of the asteroid pair, focusing on the crater left by the DART spacecraft’s impact, in order to observe the changes in the asteroid.

Until then, NASA better keep Bruce Willis standing by.