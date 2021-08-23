In the absence of a time machine , astronomers turn to asteroids, comets, and other primordial bodies to trace the origins of our Solar System.

During an upcoming NASA mission, currently scheduled for an October lift-off, a spacecraft called Lucy will be the first to visit a fleet of primordial bodies trailing behind Jupiter. It will launch on the Atlas V 401 rocket.

These rocky bodies are known as the Trojan asteroids — two swarms of rocky bodies associated with Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. One group leads ahead of Jupiter, and the other trails behind. The primordial squad formed from the same ancient material that formed the outer planets of the Solar System more than 4 billion years ago — this is why NASA calls them “time capsules.”

NASA wants a closer look, so it's sending Lucy to explore. These asteroids, gravitationally bound to Jupiter, are believed to contain clues necessary for deciphering and illuminating the history of the Solar System and the origin of life on Earth.

During the revolutionary mission, the spacecraft will:

Map the surface geology of asteroids and determine their relative age

Map the color and composition of the asteroids, looking for organic materials

Determine the mass and density of the asteroids

Look for accompanying satellites and rings

When does the NASA Lucy mission launch?

As of August 23, 2021, the goal is to launch Lucy on October 16, 2021 — the first opportunity for launch. For now, the goal is to launch it at 6 a.m. EST.

However, it’s possible it will be sent up any time during the 23-day launch window. Every morning during this period there will be a one-hour opportunity to launch. It will lift off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In July, the spacecraft arrived at Kennedy Space Center and was put in a cleanroom to being its final preparations for launch.

How can you watch the Lucy mission launch?

It will be streamed online via NASA TV. Here’s the full schedule for NASA TV.

Depending on Covid-19 restrictions, it’s also possible people can watch in person from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What is the Lucy mission timeline?

The mission is estimated to take 12 years.

In 2025, Lucy’s first stop will be a small Main Belt asteroid called Donaldjohnson. Donald Johnson is an American paleoanthropologist who co-discovered “Lucy,” the name given to Australopithecus afarensis fossils unearthed in Ethiopia in 1974.

A NASA diagram showing Lucy’s orbital path. NASA

Between 2027 and 2033, Lucy will fly past seven Trojan asteroids. According to NASA: “No other space mission in history has been launched to as many different destinations in independent orbits around our Sun.” During this time, the Lucy spacecraft will complete six independent orbits around the Sun.

After this portion of the mission, Lucy will float through space — indefinitely. It will travel between the Trojan asteroids and Earth’s orbit for “at least hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years,” NASA reports.

Why are Trojan asteroids important?

The Trojan asteroids orbit the Sun in two main groups, one that leads ahead of Jupiter and another that follows behind.

The first Trojan asteroid was spotted on February 22, 1906, by German astronomer Max Wolf. Eight months later, another German astronomer, August Kopff, discovered a second asteroid followed by a third discovery in February 1907.

By the year 2017, astronomers had identified more than 4,800 Trojan asteroids accompanying Jupiter in its orbit.

Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids have been stable over the entire age of the Solar System, around 4.5 billion years. As the gas giant planet orbits the Sun, its asteroids either move closer to or further away from Jupiter.

But Jupiter isn’t the only planet with Trojans trailing ahead and behind it: In 1990, an asteroid later named Eureka was discovered around Mars and eight more were found since then.

Since 2001, 24 Trojan asteroids were discovered around Neptune.

An artist rendering of the Trojan asteroids accompanying Jupiter. NASA

Asteroids formed from the leftover material that formed the bodies of the Solar System.

Trojan asteroids have been gravitationally trapped in Jupiter’s orbit since the very formation of the Solar System, so they serve as a time capsule of the planets and the Sun’s early history.

Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids are also in the outer Solar System. Because of this, they can likely inform scientists of how other planets, including Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, formed.

Studying asteroids can also help scientists understand the origin of life on Earth. Scientists believe that water and other biological material may have made their way to Earth by way of these rocky bodies millions of years ago.

What are the Lucy mission goals?

NASA first selected Lucy in January 2017 as the first mission to explore the Trojan asteroids.

The mission is named after the fossilized human skeleton that was found in 1974. Although the human skeleton’s scientific name is AL 288-1, she was dubbed as Lucy after the Beatles song, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

While the fossil Lucy revolutionized what we know about the origin story of humans, the Lucy mission aims to help us piece together a different origin story: one of the entire Solar System.

Lucy’s instrument pointing platform (IPP) will carry four instruments for remote-sensing science. NASA

The spacecraft is over 46 feet long. Most of its body is made up of massive solar panels, each almost 24 feet, that will power the spacecraft through its journey.

Over its 12-year mission, Lucy will study seven of the mysterious Trojans and one asteroid from the asteroid belt, which is located roughly between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars. The mission aims to determine the mass and density of each asteroid and determine their origin material.

Lucy will study the surface composition, physical properties, and geology of the Trojan asteroids at close range.

Lucy: A message to future humans

Because it is expected the Lucy spacecraft will float on for thousands, if not millions, of years, it contains a plaque carrying a message to future humans.

This is the plaque attached to the spacecraft. NASA

Etched onto the plaque is a diagram of the positions of planets during October 2021.

The messages on it are a range of proverbs, quotes from poets, musings from scientists, and thoughts from activists. The languages included are English, Spanish, Turkish, and Polish.

Statements made by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono are all there — fitting for a Lucy mission. Starr puts his message most simply:

“Peace and Love.”