Inverse Daily: The latest on the Space Force 🛰

My friends have a sign outside of their window that says, “Hi neighbors. What are you streaming?” The other day, as they people-watched from the window, someone shouted Tiger King, Netflix’s new documentary series, in response to their sign. Another recommended Park Chan-wook’s Handmaiden — an erotic, visually arresting psychological thriller. Over at Inverse, we’ve also put up a virtual sign and asked for your streaming recommendations.

Here are some of the responses we received so far: Babylon 5, Acorn TV, The Irishman, Season 2 of Altered Carbon, the Marvel movie series there’s 24, so this will keep you busy!), Cheers, Hunger Games, Lost, and Breaking Bad. Many people recommended Star Trek, so I can confidently say that Inverse readers are Trekkies. 🖖

Here’s what one of our readers has to say about Netflix’s cyberpunk thriller Altered Carbon: “Altered Carbon is a great show, combining science fiction and detective/mystery genres with some excellent acting to boot. Warning to those who find screen violence off-putting: there's plenty of violence in these. I've only started watching the anime Altered Carbon: Resleeved, but it appears to be well-drawn and interesting.”

Do you have more to add? Let us know what you’re watching here. You might want to put up a sign to let your neighbors know, too.

Even on four legs, cave bears stood taller than a human, lurking in limestone caves and possibly serving as a muse for humans’ earliest art. Despite their terrifying size, scientists speculate that cave bears were actually vegetarians.

Being herbivorous changed the bears' physiology, a new analysis shows. They evolved to have enlarged sinuses, which caused their skull to change shape. As a result, cave bears' skulls weakened to the point that even chewing caused a ton of stress. That, paired with humans hunting them and environmental changes, eventually led to cave bears' extinction, the new research shows.

It wasn't so long ago that the Space Force was the subject of many running jokes, but since its founding in December, we haven't heard many updates from the military branch. Well, now we have an update. The Space Force has announced something called the “Space Fence” is now operational. The Space Fence is a radar system that can detect smaller objects in orbit than we've been able to detect before to protect national security and commercial assets.

In 1997, scientists announced that it was time to add a new species of human to the family tree: the Homo antecessor. We know from the remains of six of these ancient humans found in Spain that they lived about 800,000 years ago. But scientists are still in search of more answers about these hominids, including the answer to who exactly these humans are to us?

According to a new analysis of an ancient tooth, in which scientists successfully retrieve the oldest human genetic data to date with a molecular method called palaeoproteomics, these humans belonged to a *sister* group to the Neanderthals, the Denisovans, and Homo sapiens. This finding is contrary to the theory that Homo antecessor are the common ancestors that anatomically modern humans and Neanderthals split from.

The tooth itself is between 772,000 and 949,000 years old, and belonged to a face that, going by skull fragments, looked strikingly modern.

