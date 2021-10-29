SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon: Date, time, and how to watch NASA's next launch

NASA’s next crewed fligh t to the International Space Station is scheduled for lift-off from the Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early morning hours of October 31.

The Crew-3 mission will fly atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket — but you can watch it soar from the comfort of your own home here on Earth. Here’s everything you need to know about the Crew-3 mission and how to watch the launch.

As the name implies, Crew-3 is the third crewed launch of NASA’s Commercial Crew program, in which the space agency works with private space companies like SpaceX to ferry people and cargo between Earth and the ISS.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance sits atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in preparation for the Crew-3 mission to the ISS. NASA

SpaceX, with its Crew Dragon spacecraft, is the only operational commercial crew provider at this time, giving it quite an edge on the competition. Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft could eventually be part of the Commercial Crew program in 2022 — if the company resolves technical problems with the Starliner craft and manages to conduct a successful orbital test flight for safety.

When does NASA Crew-3 launch?

The Crew-3 launch is currently scheduled to take off no earlier than 2:21 a.m. Eastern on October 31, 2021.

The precise launch time could change before or on the day, however, as factors as mundane as bad weather and as troublesome as technical issues can always put a hold on the launch until they are resolved.

NASA tends to give updates on launch schedules ahead of time. You can keep up with the agency’s schedule via the official Commercial Crew Twitter, too.

How to watch the Crew-3 launch

NASA has a full slate of programming around the Crew-3 launch, its journey to the ISS, and its eventual meet-up with the space station.

The agency will broadcast pre-launch preparation and the actual Crew-3 launch from 10 p.m. Eastern October 30 on the NASA webpage, NASA TV, the NASA app, and on the space agency’s YouTube channel.

Viewers can stay tuned to see the Crew-3 dock at the space station, expected to occur in the early hours of the following day, Monday, November 1.

What is NASA’s Crew-3 mission?

Crew-3 is an ISS crew rotation mission. After reaching orbit on October 31, the Crew-3 capsule will dock with the ISS almost 24 hours after it launched from Earth on November 1. It is supposed to deliver four astronauts to the ISS for a six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Crew-3 mission will fly in a brand new Crew Dragon capsule produced by SpaceX and dubbed Endurance.

This isn’t a straightforward changing of the guard, however. The Crew-3 astronauts will replace those on the Crew-2 mission, but these astronauts will not return to Earth until later in November. The Crew-2 mission astronauts will also use a different Crew Dragon capsule to make the journey home — the Crew Dragon Endeavor.

Why is there a new Crew Dragon?

Crew Dragon capsules are designed to be reusable for at least five flights but require refurbishing between each mission, and SpaceX’s fleet initially consisted of just two spacecraft.

The Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor is currently docked at the ISS, having carried the Crew-2 mission to the space station in April. It will return to Earth in late November.

The most recent flight of the Crew Dragon capsule Resilience was Inspiration 4, the first all-civilian orbital space flight in August.

Endurance is the first of two new spacecraft SpaceX is adding to its fleet, with a fourth Crew Dragon vehicle expected to fly sometime in 2022.

The Crew-3 astronauts ahead of their October 31, 2021 mission to the ISS. SpaceX

Who is part of NASA’s Crew-3 mission?

The Crew-3 astronauts include: