Tips for social distancing til 2022

If Covid-19 had an official glossary, words like “quarantinis” and phrases like “flattening the curve” and “Zoom call” would all be included. But if there is one phrase that defines the zeitgeist of 2020’s global pandemic, perhaps it’s “social distancing.”

Now that we’ve gotten used to the term, we might as well settle into the practice. With scientists suggesting we'll be intermittent social distancing until about 2022, Americans will have a lot of time to fill. Luckily, isolation doesn't mean you can't broaden your horizons — some new skills may be just what you need to go the distance.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss key social distancing strategies as America settles into a “new normal” in the wake of Covid-19.

Our first story examines the strange middle ground between quarantine and regular life. As governments begin to "reopen" the country, scientists say that life won't be normal in the short term, possibly not even until 2022. In order to make it to that future, models suggest we'll have to “intermittent social distance” — toggling between switching the practice "on" and "off.”

Our second story looks at how to bide your time until we make it to this “new normal.” With the help of some essential at-home tips, you can make the best of your socially distant existence by sharpening your skill set and staving off boredom.

