The science behind your (anxious, lonely) state of mind

The mental health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are hitting people of all ages, with the latest research finding that three in 10 Millennials feel lonely either “often” or “always.”

Lockdowns, social distancing, and economic strains have added an unhealthy dose of anxiety to our already stressful lives.

If you’re feeling particularly isolated and on edge, science says it may not be a personal shortcoming, but rather a natural disposition — and there’s an explanation for it in our brains.

While scientists may not have a solution just yet, they can finally offer some explanation — which is a good start.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss what newly identified patterns of brain activity says about why some people are more prone to anxiety and loneliness.

Our first story is about the latest research explaining why lonely people feel so isolated from those around them. Highlighting a phenomenon known as the “self-other gap,” researchers say loneliness may not necessarily be a consequence of your circumstances but rather your own state of mind.

Our second story attempts to explain why some people are more susceptible to anxiety than others. With the help of a strange new study on marmosets, researchers narrowed in on a clear neurological reason some of us are prone to panic while others remain calm.

Read the original Inverse stories:

Where to find us:

—