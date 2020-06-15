The Abstract Podcast
New stress research reveals relaxing tips
In this episode, we provide research-backed tips for managing work and stress in the age of Covid-19.
The first half of 2020 has been a torrential stress storm that Americans are working harder than ever to weather.
The extra shot of Covid-19 mixed into our already hectic work lives combined with social unrest has turned us into a cocktail of stress and anxiety.
However, there are scientific steps you can take to alleviate all kinds of mental and physical pressure if you’re over-stressed, overworked — and over it already.
In this episode of The Abstract, we explain how the latest research provides key tips in managing work and stress in the age of Covid-19.
Our first story is about how to deal with life’s daily diet of stress. With an extra serving of a global pandemic on our plates, new research says you can better cope with the barrage of stressors life hurls at you by incorporating two strategies into daily life: proactive coping and mindfulness. The key is to balance "plans for the future with living in the moment.”
Our second story looks at a new downside of working long hours. With research adding hypothyroidism to a growing list of health risks, scientists have reached one conclusion that might be particularly helpful in warding off extra work: ”Free time should be free time.” As we adapt to new job schedules, the question now becomes: How does working from home put us at risk for work-related health complications?
Read the original Inverse stories here:
- Psychologists recommend combining 2 strategies to combat daily stress
- A new downside to working long hours should encourage you to log off
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to The Abstract wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- Follow Emma Betuel on Twitter
- Follow Sarah Sloat on Twitter
- Follow Inverse on Twitter
- We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos
—
Right now, facts and science matter more than ever. That's part of the reason for The Abstract, this all-new podcast from the Inverse staff that focuses exclusively on science and innovation. Three new episodes are released a week, and each covers one theme via two related stories. Each features audio of original Inverse reporting, where the facts and context take center stage. It's hosted by the Tanya Bustos of WSJ Podcasts. Because we're Inverse, it's all true but slightly off-kilter. It's made for people who want to know the whole story. —Nick Lucchesi, executive editor, Inverse