New stress research reveals relaxing tips

The first half of 2020 has been a torrential stress storm that Americans are working harder than ever to weather.

The extra shot of Covid-19 mixed into our already hectic work lives combined with social unrest has turned us into a cocktail of stress and anxiety.

However, there are scientific steps you can take to alleviate all kinds of mental and physical pressure if you’re over-stressed, overworked — and over it already.

In this episode of The Abstract, we explain how the latest research provides key tips in managing work and stress in the age of Covid-19.

Our first story is about how to deal with life’s daily diet of stress. With an extra serving of a global pandemic on our plates, new research says you can better cope with the barrage of stressors life hurls at you by incorporating two strategies into daily life: proactive coping and mindfulness. The key is to balance "plans for the future with living in the moment.”

Our second story looks at a new downside of working long hours. With research adding hypothyroidism to a growing list of health risks, scientists have reached one conclusion that might be particularly helpful in warding off extra work: ”Free time should be free time.” As we adapt to new job schedules, the question now becomes: How does working from home put us at risk for work-related health complications?

