Healthy body hacks

TAfter three seasons in isolation, a "quarantine 15," and hundreds of Zoom calls later, pandemic fatigue has finally taken its toll. (We get it.)

And at present, there’s no immediate end in sight. Adjusting to a new life of remote working, homeschooling, and extreme isolation during Covid-19 will continue to wreak havoc on our mental and emotional health —not to mention our bodies.

Between the strange coronavirus dreams keeping us up at night, to the uncertain future weighing on our mental health, the pandemic has us feeling 10 years older and 20 pounds heavier.

If your body needs a reset, quarantine may be the perfect time to learn about the latest biohacks breaking new ground in the health industry.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss new scientific methods to stay healthy and reverse aging.

Our first story is about a type of exercise that may reverse aging’s effect on essential muscle stem cells. Offering new hope for any damage done to your muscle tissue, research says engaging in aerobic exercise can help rejuvenate old cells into behaving more like young ones — opening the door to new benefits above and beyond the prevention of age-related diseases in the process.

Our second story is about how the active ingredient in one fungus can reset your body’s clock in record time. Essentially adjusting our circadian rhythm, the compound can reboot our sleep and wake cycles, allowing our biological clocks to run smoother — proving new drastic and quick bodily resets are possible.

