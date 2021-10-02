If fall’s crisp, cool weather makes you want to be better about getting your daily steps in, you’ll be glad to know the target may actually be lower than you think. One study found that 7,000 steps (not 10,000) is enough mileage to reap serious health benefits. Now all you need is one of the best men’s fall jackets to keep you warm and comfortable in the process so you’re prepared to take the scenic route.

Since fall weather is nothing if not variable, there are plenty of options here for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Some jackets are lightweight for warmer days, others offer more heavy-duty protection — all are stylish. And when the weather is really unpredictable and a layering strategy is what’s called for, know that a few of the offerings below pair nicely together.

You’ll also want to decide whether you’re looking for something casual or more tailored. On the casual end of the spectrum, you’ll find cotton twill and denim, along with classic windbreakers and fleece. A good leather jacket, on the other hand, can be dressed up or down, while sharper options include peacoats and the “007” trench.

From bombers to puffers and everything in between, here are 13 stylish fall jackets for men on every budget.

1. This denim jacket that’s a real workhorse

A classic denim jacket is no less essential than jeans when it comes to casual staples, and Levi’s denim remains a byword across the board. This modern jean jacket includes a smidge of spandex so it can move with you wherever the day takes you. Amazon shoppers especially loved how the pockets were incredibly spacious inside and out, with two for your hands and a nice deep pair inside. Some reviewers noted that this jacket runs a hair slim, and advised sizing up if you plan to layer. “The weight of this jacket is the same as a medium-to-heavyweight pair of jeans,” one reviewer reported. “The jacket has no inner liner - just the denim outer shell. It's suitable for a cool summer night or warmer spring/fall day. It's lightweight enough to wear indoors in an air conditioned building.” Another noteworthy feature: options for eco-friendly “waterless” colorways with reduced industrial footprints.

Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

2. An insulated faux leather jacket with a detachable hood

This faux leather jacket can be dressed up or down and comes with built-in options for more warmth, so you’re guaranteed to get a ton of use out of it. On days you need extra layers or a sportier feel, zip the optional fleece hood into place. This jacket is plenty insulated on its own, though, with waterproof, windproof polyurethane and a thick quilted lining (that comes in multiple weights, by the way). You can choose from ultra-thick and medium-thick options within the listing. A ribbed knit collar and storm cuffs work to keep out drafts. With five secure pockets total, you’ll have plenty of room to stash the essentials no matter where you’re headed. “The jacket itself looks great and is solidly built,” a reviewer praised. “I went with the less heavy version and it's still quite warm and completely windproof -- perfect for cold fall weather.”

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3. A high-quality fleece for the trail and beyond

The Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 is an outdoorsy fleece jacket you can style casually or take to the gym. Columbia’s proprietary fleece comes in a mid-range 250-gram weight, making it one of the most versatile fleece jackets you could own. It performs optimally both as outerwear or as part of a more advanced layering system. Elastic cuffs and a drawstring hem block the wind, while two zip pockets keep your belongings securely stashed. With over 20,000 fans and a nearly perfect overall rating on Amazon, it’s already a go-to for many because of its durability. “Probably the best fleece I have owned,” one shopper reported. “Warm, soft and extremely comfortable. Great on its own when there’s a bit of a chill or as a soft layer underneath a waterproof coat for when it’s cold/wet.”

Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 6X (select regular and tall)

4. This best-selling puffer that packs down small

For days that start out chilly and end up sweltering, this lightweight puffer jacket pulls out the warmth when needed and packs down tight into a matching stuff sack. It’s also a great option for keeping in your car trunk, backpack, or carry-on — and, at under $40, it’s priced for stocking up. A water-resistant shell protects its synthetic down insulation which, unlike the real stuff, will keep you cozy even if you get caught in the rain. The narrow elastic cuffs and hem help keep out drafts, and two zippered pockets are set into the seams for sleek storage. “Exceeded my expectations in all categories,” one shopper declared. “I would say the temp range is from 20-45 degrees with fairly minimal layering/under garments, but that will depend on just what you wear underneath.”

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5. This rugged suede bomber with a sherpa lining

Levi’s sherpa bomber serves up an imitation leather jacket with an aviator-cool look that’s a little more rough around the edges than moto styles. Notable details include a warm sherpa lining and snappy shoulder epaulets with a stand collar and ribbed cuffs. The faux deer leather is naturally water-resistant, and it comes with seven pockets total (both inside and out) with secure zippers to accessible flaps. It looks smart with dark denim and a button-down shirt but isn’t too fussy for some trail activity with hiking boots. “Jacket is LEGIT,” one fan raved. “This is built like a high quality leather jacket without the genuine leather price tag. The construction is superb, smooth zippers, the faux leather feels soft and smooth and not in anyway cheap. Seriously a great faux leather jacket. I'm super impressed!”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X (regular and select tall)

6. A utilitarian cotton field jacket

A rustic-casual option, the field jacket is a lightweight yet practical layer for fall. This one is built with a breathable 100% cotton twill shell and a slick satin lining that adds an extra layer you’ll appreciate on crisp mornings, plus the snap placket over the zipper blocks gusts of wind if it’s blustery. Five exterior pockets — two for your hands, plus a pair on the chest along with a secure zip pocket — and one inside the chest make for plenty of storage. “It looks great and it's as well made as anything else you'd find in a decent store. It's light, it's not supposed to be a winter coat, it's an early fall/spring sort of weight,” a reviewer noted. “What I needed was a nice light jacket to go out in that looks good and doesn't feel or look cheap. I was super happy from the moment I put it on.”

If you’re looking for a field jacket with a more intrepid flavor, also check out the Legendary Whitetails’ Journeyman shirt jacket with a plaid flannel lining. It’s another fan-favorite on Amazon.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7. This no-frills athletic hoodie with a massive cult following

An athletic hoodie is a laidback staple that can be worn by itself or with other picks on this list. And this Hanes Full-Zip Eco-Smart hoodie has a pretty incredible 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 72,000 reviews, with fans raving about the softness and sturdy quality. Its cotton-polyester blend is partially made from recycled plastic for eco-friendly appeal, and it’s also wildly soft with a peach-skin fleece backing. “I like a nice, warm, plain hoodie with classic lines to throw over my workout clothes and go,” one reviewer wrote. “I have plenty of fitted styles and fancier ones, but I always reach for these because they are easy and comfy, they wash well and I don’t worry about ruining them (they are also cheap enough to replace when you do [...]”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8. This water-resistant jacket with light insulation

Lightweight yet warm and water-resistant, Columbia’s Utilizer jacket is a cozier version of the windbreaker. The nylon shell repels moisture while a layer of insulation keeps away the chill, and the additional micro-fleece lining is just plain comforting on brisk days. Adjustable Velcro cuffs control how much ventilation you get, and two zippered hand pockets, plus another zip on the chest, were made for traveling light. “Nice light, spring/fall casual jacket,” one reviewer commented. “It’s warm when it was cold and windy and raining the other day, and it’s waterproof, but not so heavy as to be too hot with milder temperatures outside.”

For a hardier alternative, consider Columbia’s Bugaboo II: a three-in-one jacket that’s fully waterproof, reflects body heat, and features a zip-out fleece liner.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9. A crisp golf jacket in seemingly every color

London Fog’s golf jacket is a lightweight, business casual layer that you can wear almost anywhere. The extra roomy shoulders are designed to accommodate a swing, allowing for a fuller range of motion that anyone can appreciate. The brushed microfiber is lined with mesh to promote airflow without compromising the shell’s weather resistance, and snap cuffs plus elastic panels on the sides help create a streamlined, draft-proof fit. If you’re into secure storage, this one features three interior pockets to keep valuables close at hand, plus a zippered pair on the outside and some welt pockets for your hands. (That’s seven pockets, if you lost count.) “I bought it for spring and fall use, as well as the occasional crisp summer nights. It is perfect for that use,” a fan wrote. “It has even kept me very dry in rain, including some pretty heavy downpours.”

Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large (select big and tall)

10. A tailored trench for looking sharp

An urbane option that’s longer yet relatively lightweight, a trench coat keeps you covered on damp days in classic James Bond style. This affordable trench nails British heritage details, from its gun flap and epaulets to the double-breasted buttons and faux leather buckled belt. (Before you ask, yes, there are pockets — two on the side.) Its cotton-poly blend blocks both wind and water with a lightweight lining in matching fabric. Although it won’t win any prizes for warmth, it’s an indispensable longer jacket that can be worn casually or taken business class, and it won’t make you sweat under fall layers. “Love the feel of the material. As for thickness in the winter you will certainly need to layer up, but for any other time it will be great. Love the length, and fit,” a fan summed up.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11. A polished double-breasted peacoat

If you’re headed into the office or on a nicer date, you’ll want a jacket that’s up to dress code. The peacoat is a tailored option that keeps you warm, and it even makes jeans feel sharp. This one is made from a budget-friendly wool blend lined with quilted satin for extra warmth, and it has an inner breast pocket for securing essentials. “Impressed by the fit and finish, plus the buttons are stitched well,” one discerning fan noted. “It's very stylish, especially with the double breasted style, which also complements the single & double breasted suits I wear for work. I plan on ordering two or three more of the same coat in different colors.”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12. A sweater jacket with pockets

The full-zip sweater jacket is a dressier version of the hoodie you can wear alone or layer as needed — for example, to bulk up that golf jacket. In a wide-ribbed knit with a spiffy stand collar and cuffs, it won’t look like your grandpa’s cardigan. A blend of cotton with acrylic keeps you comfortably warm indoors and out, and there’s a convenient set of pockets on the side. “If you’re wearing casual or dress slacks, it will look great. If you’re wearing jeans, it will look great,” a shopper praised of its versatility.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13. This lightweight cargo jacket with a hood

Because sometimes simple is better, this lightweight hooded jacket is a go-to fall top-layer with no bells or whistles and a price tag that’s hard to pass up. The cotton-poly shell is lined with a snap placket over the zipper to keep wind out, and a sturdy drawstring hood and adjustable Velcro cuffs work to keep you comfortable. “Was going to use it on the weekend for general purposes and things [where] I didn't care if I got it dirty or messed up, because of the price,” a reviewer wrote, adding, “I was amazed at the great quality. It is now my light weight work jacket.”