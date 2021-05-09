It’s no secret that the clothing we wear has a significant impact on both our self-perception and how others perceive us. Whether you’re hoping to boost your career success, or simply feel better on a day to day basis, upgrading your wardrobe is a scientifically-proven first step in the right direction. There’s one wardrobe staple that always instills and projects confidence: a great denim jacket. The best men’s denim jackets are made from high-percentage cotton blends or 100% cotton fabrics and have button closures for a classic look.

Fabric is the first thing you’ll want to consider when shopping for a denim jacket, since this will determine the look and feel of your new outerwear. A jacket that’s 100% cotton needs to be broken in, so it may feel a little stiff at first, but it will also conform to fit your body the more you wear it. On the flip side, denim fabrics made from only cotton can sometimes stretch out and lose their shape. Denim made from a high percentage of cotton blended with polyester or elastane will have a little bit of stretch, which means you can skip the break-in period, and it retains its shape even after lots of wash and wear — but it won’t feel the same as 100% cotton denim.

Next, think about the style of denim jacket you want. Trucker jackets are the most common silhouette and usually have a button closure, a classic lapel, and a hip-length, relaxed fit. Some trucker-style denim jackets also have additional features like warm linings and distressed detailing. If the standard denim jacket isn’t your style, you can also find options that double as a sport coat, or that feature knitted sleeves for a more athletic look.

If you’ve been looking for a perfect denim jacket for ages and haven’t fallen in love with one yet, check out this list of the 10 best men’s denim jackets you can buy on Amazon.

1. The classic Levi’s trucker jacket

The Levi’s trucker jacket is a classic for a reason, and it has over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon to prove it. Made from a 98% cotton fabric blended with a touch of elastane, it has a rugged look and feel with just enough stretch to make it comfortable from day one. This jacket has a button closure on the front and an adjustable waistband so you can customize the fit. “Fifty years ago, this was the classic denim jacket for guys...as it still is today,” wrote one fan. It comes in over 35 different colors and washes, so you’re sure to find the perfect one. It can be machine-washed, though many wearers prefer not to wash their high-quality denim.

Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A denim jacket with distressed detailing

This distressed jean jacket is made from a blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester that’s a little stretchier than your typical denim jacket, which makes it both extra comfortable and easy to toss in the washing machine. This jacket features a slim-fit silhouette, button closure, and an adjustable waistband. “The jacket is comfortable soft and just looks great not to mention ample pockets, I have it in my closet now and can't wait to break it out again, I'm even planning on getting the white and red,” wrote one fan. It comes in 16 different colors and washes, with different levels of distressing. It can be machine-washed on cold with like colors.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3. This 100% cotton Wrangler denim jacket

A Wrangler denim jacket is another timeless piece, and this unlined version is made from 100% cotton, so it will have a stiff and rugged feel that can withstand years of use. After you break it in, it’s likely to become your favorite piece of clothing. It has a relaxed fit designed for layering and freedom of movement, and the button closure is finished with brass for an elevated look and feel.

“I have worn jean jackets over the years for actual work, not fashion,” wrote one reviewer. “Thus, I look for my jean jackets to have room in the upper back, shoulder, armpit, and chest regions so that I can freely move, unrestrained. I also look for the denim to be thick and tough so that it won't easily tear if it snags on something [...] I 100% recommend this Wrangler jean jacket!” Since this jacket is made from 100% cotton, you can toss it in the wash, if you want.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

4. This distressed jacket with a warm sherpa lining

This sherpa-lined denim jacket will keep you warm even when the temperatures drop, and it’s a nice alternative to bulkier outerwear. It has a cotton-based denim outer and a polyester fleece lining that’s finished with brass button closure, and the collar can stand up to protect your neck from the wind. “Absolutely love this jacket,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I have gotten tons of compliments on it and I have barely had it for a week.”

The sherpa-lined version is machine-washable and comes in four different washes. There’s also an option that comes with a removable faux-fur collar and faux-leather detailing for a completely different look.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

5. This rugged jean jacket that comes in big & tall sizes

This big and tall denim jacket is a worthy addition to any wardrobe thanks to its soft-yet-rugged construction and stylish, relaxed fit. It’s made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend denim, and features a classic button closure and adjustable waistband. It has a slightly longer length than most trucker-style jackets, making it ideal for wearers who are over 6 feet tall. On top of all that, it’s also machine-washable.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Large Big — 8X-Large Big

6. A washed-denim Members Only jacket

Yes, the iconic Members Only jacket comes in denim. Unlike the other options on the list, this jacket has a zip closure with a snap-shut throat latch and shoulder epaulets. It has an interior pocket to stash your smaller valuables, and the retro stonewashed denim outer is also water-resistant. “Amazing gift for my fiancé. He wanted one of these for forever now,” wrote one reviewer. This jacket can be tossed in the wash. If you’re looking for more of a classic polyester-cotton Members Only jacket, you can score one of those on Amazon, too.

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 5X

7. This laidback denim jacket with knitted sleeves

This denim jacket with knitted sleeves has a more fashion-forward look than typical jean jackets thanks to the rib-knit sleeves and integrated hood. It’s constructed with a blend of cotton-based denim and soft acrylic fabrics that makes this a great option for transitional seasons when the temperature can be unpredictable. “A seriously AMAZING jacket/hoodie. It looks and FEELS amazing. Insanely warm too somehow,” wrote one fan. It has a classic button closure, and the drawstring hood is adjustable to keep out the wind and rain. It can also be machine-washed.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8. This denim jacket that has a blanket lining

If you work outside in the colder weather (or just like being warm), this blanket-lined denim jacket from Wrangler is a solid choice. It has a classic trucker silhouette, featuring a brass button closure, ample pockets, and a relaxed fit. It’s made from 100% cotton denim with a corduroy collar and reinforced stitching on the front pockets. One reviewer wrote, “This is a great denim jacket. I’ve loved my unlined Wrangler Denim Jacket for the past twenty five years, and still wear it. But I decided I wanted to have a warmer version for cold nights or days. I ordered this jacket and I was really happy with the blanket lining.” This jacket is also easy to care for, since it’s fully machine-washable.

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 38 — 50

9. This classic trucker-style jacket from Calvin Klein

This Calvin Klein denim jacket offers a refined take on the trucker jacket. It’s made from soft 100% cotton denim with a button closure and accent stitching, while the CK logo on the front and back patch both elevate the look. “I really like this jacket, it's a dressier option compared to Levi's, but still maintains the same quality,” raved one fan. It comes in 13 different washes, including this unique color-blocked option. Like most denim jackets, it can be machine-washed.

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10. A denim sport coat you can wear to work

This jean sport coat has a tailored silhouette that you can wear with a suit, which makes it a great choice for anyone who wants to feel dressed up without sacrificing comfort. It’s made from a soft denim fabric that features reinforced patches on the elbows and it has a breathable acetate lining that feels good against the skin. This jacket has the same details you’d expect in a sport coat, including a two-button closure, notched lapel, and button detailing on the wrist cuffs. “Overall, between the price, the quality and the fit, I was beyond pleased,” wrote one fan. It’s also easier to care for than most sport coats, since you can toss it right in the wash.