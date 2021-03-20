Why can't everything be as helpful as these 52 clever products are?

You have to admit: Shopping’s fun, but it’s even better when the products you’re shopping for are helpful in one way or another. I’m talking about the things that make your day-to-day routines a bit easier, whether that means loosening up a tight jar of pickles or getting a quick workout in without heading to the gym. Thankfully, I’ve rounded up some of the most useful items on the market, and they’ll have you asking, “Why can’t everything be as helpful as these Amazon products?”

Not only are these products helpful, but they’re also extremely clever. For instance, the simple can of water-repelling spray that I’ve included can extend the life of outerwear and outdoor textiles, while other home items like food choppers and can strainers offer a more simplified and streamlined way to work your way around the kitchen. There’s even a sleek sunglasses holder that clips onto the visor of your car so you can keep your must-have items within reach on the road.

These and plenty of other cool Amazon products are just a click away. They're all super helpful and easy to use. Keep scrolling to learn more and discover your new favorite items.

1. A wireless soundbar to make your home feel like a theater

This soundbar offers supreme quality and sound. Wireless connectivity provides enjoyment in any area of your home, while the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. Made with a rechargeable battery that operates continuously for up to six hours, you can use this speaker to upgrade for your home theater or listen to music in your backyard.

2. The bag handles that make it easier to carry groceries

Comfortably carry groceries, shopping bags, and more with these grocery bag handles. Each one works by evenly distributing the bag's weight to reduce stress on your hands and fingers. Offered in a set of two, the handles come fully assembled and ready to use. Simply slide them onto any bag, and you're set.

3. A rechargeable lighter that doesn’t use a flame

Use this rechargeable lighter to light candles, grills, and more. It's super lightweight and has a long flexible neck for easy use. Packaged with a USB charging cable, you can use this lighter over 600 times on a single charge.

4. The cable clips that help organize wires & cords

These cable clip holders keep wires neatly organized. Each clip in this set of 50 is backed with adhesive tape for easy installation and can gather phone cords, cables, wires, and more. Attach them to tables and walls made of plastic, wood, glass, or metal.

5. A sports mask that’s great for high-intensity workouts

This sports mask can be worn all day while performing high-energy tasks. The design projects away from the face and lips for breathability — and it’s both smooth and moisture-wicking, making it comfortable to wear on any occasion.

6. This duster that cleans blinds, vents & other small areas

This heavy-duty cleaning tool features grooves that fit into and clean window blinds, car vents, and other small places. Made of quality polyethylene and microfiber, it easily picks up dust, dirt, and debris. Use it alone or with your favorite cleaning solution.

7. A board that makes it so easy to fold your laundry

Get perfectly folded clothing with this folding board. It's durable and simple to use, uniformly folding clothes in minutes. Great for home and travel, it folds up to easily away when not in use. There are a variety of colors available.

8. The cleaning brush that details small grooves

Clean small grooves and areas with this cleaning tool. Perfect for detailing windows, car doors, sliding door tracks, and more, it lifts away dirt and grime with a simple swipe. It’s small and compact, and there's a hanging hole for easy storage.

9. A device that tracks & locates lost items

Keep track of your keys, phones, and other important devices with these tile mates. Offered in a set of four, these tiles can be attached to your most valuable items. The associated app will then help you find them when needed.

10. This phone sanitizer that removes bacteria & germs

Conveniently sanitize your mobile devices with this UV-C LED sanitizer. It works to remove 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in just 30 seconds per side. It’s great for more than phones, though; use it to clean jewelry, eyeglasses, keys, other small items.

11. The stainless steel ice cubes that don’t water drinks down

Enjoy beverages in style without watering them down with these whiskey stones. Made of stainless steel, these cubes won't affect the taste of your drink while keeping it chilled for an extended time. This set of eight comes with a tong for easy serving as well as a plastic container to store them while freezing.

12. The laptop desk that makes WFH comfier

This laptop desk is great for working from home. Lightweight and compact, it's made of bamboo and quality faux leather that's super comfortable. It has 36 ventilation holes to avoid overheating and can be used while working in your bed, on your sofa, or while traveling.

13. This toaster that’s made specifically for grilled cheese

Make perfectly toasted grilled cheese sandwiches with this unique toaster oven. It comes with two reusable toasting baskets so that you can make two sandwiches at a time. The convenient settings allow you to customize heating and toasting preferences to your desired level.

14. This garment steamer that heats up so fast

Rid your clothes of wrinkles in minutes with this powerful clothing steamer. It heats up in 90 seconds and is suitable for use on various fabrics. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to store and travel with as needed.

15. A keyboard cleaner that removes dust & debris

This cordless keyboard cleaner does a good job of removing crumbs, debris, and dust from your computer's keyboard. It features a rechargeable battery for hand-free use, making it great for use anywhere around the home or office. Small and compact, you can stow it away in a drawer or cabinet when not in use.

16. The food chopper that makes meal prep easy

Take the challenge out of food prep with this heavy-duty food chopper. The 5-cup bowl offers large capacity use while stainless steel blades chop with ease. Use it to slice vegetables, nuts, garlic, and more.

17. These cut-resistant gloves that help protect your hands

These cut-resistant gloves help prevent hands from accidental cuts and injury. Made with high-performance materials, they’re durable and comfortable to wear. This pair is machine washable and comes in various sizes to fit hands securely.

18. A space-saving jar opener that loosens tight containers

This easy-to-use jar opener helps you remove lids and tops with little to no effort. It installs under the cabinet with peel-and-stick adhesive, saving both space and time with every use. Great for both large and small lids, this device is great for the entire family.

19. These scrubbing gloves with cleaning bristles

These kitchen gloves feature scrubbers that clean dishes while protecting hands at the same time. Use them for dishes, home cleaning, car washing, and more. The extra-long design keeps arms and hands dry throughout.

20. An outlet shelf that holds devices as they charge

Store and charge your phone at the same time with this outlet shelf. It can hold electronics up to 10 pounds in weight and comes with a cable management compartment that organizes cables and cords. It installs quickly and easily for immediate use.

21. These refrigerator mats that help keep food fresh

This set of six refrigerator mats can be cut to fit your shelves perfectly. They're made of high-quality material that's durable, waterproof, and designed to keep food fresher for longer. Easy to clean, these mats are good for use anywhere around your home.

22. An exercise strap that helps relieve tight muscles

This exercise strap helps you fully stretch your muscles so you can relax and reduce tension. The ends feature easy grips that make each move simple to maneuver, and they also come with a poster that orchestrates a variety of positions.

23. This cordless jump rope that lets you exercise anywhere

Short on space to exercise? This cordless jump rope is here to help. It can rotate 360 degrees to give you a tangle-free workout at any time and anywhere you'd like. The weighted design ensures that you're working to the best of your ability, while the cushioned memory foam grips provide comfort with each turn.

24. These clip-on strainers that attach to your pots

Place this heat-resistant silicone filter over any pot to strain contents with ease. It comes in a set of two that feature two clips to hold them in place. The device is compact and easy to store in any cabinet or drawer.

25. A cooling workout towel that’s really absorbent

This cooling sports towel is great for working out on hot days. The absorbent design is soft and lightweight — and it even provides UPF-50 sunscreen protection. Use it to cool down instantly and reduce your body temperature by up to 30 degrees.

26. This tiny colander that strains all of your cans

Pop this can colander onto the end of any can to strain out unwanted liquids. It's great for tuna, soups, vegetables, and more. Durable and compact, it folds flat for easy storage when not in use.

27. A portable power bank to keep your tech charged

This power bank keeps electronic devices running when you're on the go. The portable design features two USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously and can be powered with a wall charger for all-day use. The bright LED display lets you know when it needs a recharge, too.

28. The cup & snack holder that looks like a pillow

Netflix and chill to the max with this ultra-convenient Sofa Buddy. It features several cup holders and compartments to keep your favorite snacks and beverages secure without spilling over. There's an interior weight that anchors it in place, so it stays by your side throughout your day or evening binge-watching session.

29. The barber cape that catches stray hairs

Stray hairs will be a thing of the past with this barber cape. The design's umbrella shape catches hair as it falls while the neck closure adjusts to accommodate all neck sizes. Dump the hairs and clean it with just a wipe of damp cloth after every use.

30. An exfoliating back scrubber for hard-to-reach places

Exfoliate hard-to-reach places with this back scrubber. It features a textured surface on one side and a smooth microfiber on the other. The end handles give you full dexterity and range so you can scrub and massage with ease.

31. A sunglass holder that clips onto your visor

Secure your eyeglasses and sunglasses to your visor for simple accessibility with this clip-on holder. Made of quality aluminum alloy and leather, it is extremely sleek and the included protective sponge helps prevent scrapes and scratches. It installs easily and is compatible with use in any make and model of car.

32. The convenient razor holder that helps saves space

Your razor will always be close at hand with this suction razor holder. The space-saving design attaches to any wall inside or outside of your shower for convenient access. It's compatible with a wide range of razor handle sizes while remaining compact and easy to install.

33. A water-repellent spray for your outdoor furniture

This water-repelling spray protects items from being ruined by water and other elements, making it the ideal solution for outerwear and outdoor home goods. One application is all you need to keep your gear in tip-top shape. Use the breathable solution on nylon, polypropylene, cotton, leather, suede, and more.

34. This 2-pack of futuristic wireless charging pads

These wireless chargers are compatible with a variety of mobile devices. Each device in this two-pack is lightweight and comes with non-slip pads on the bottom for stability and damage prevention. There's an LED indicator light that updates you on your phone's charging status while the size fits neatly onto any nightstand or desk.

35. A laundry bag that keeps shoes protected in the wash

These shoe laundry bags help keep sneakers and shoes in tip-top shape. Made of mesh fabric, they’re durable and reusable, allowing wear to flow through to clean your footwear while also providing protection. The zipper keeps contents secure, and the bags can also be used for items as needed.

36. These food shredders for handling & serving hot food

These shredder claws help shred and handle chicken, beef, and other meats with simplicity. They're designed with an easy use handle and can pick up and carry hot foods without issue. Each piece is heat-resistant BPA-free for safety.

37. An under-the-cabinet light strip that’s wireless

Install these light strips underneath cabinets, shelving, or ceilings to add ambient lighting to any room. Backed with adhesive tape, they can be mounted quickly and easily and tap on and off, offering a warm white glow. They use three AA batteries for wireless operation (which aren’t included).

38. This pour-over coffee carafe that makes 8 cups at once

Brew delicious coffee in minutes with this over coffee maker and carafe. It's made of heat-resistant glass with a stainless steel filter and features a cork-accented design. Add grounds and water to brew up to 8 cups at a time.

39. An car set organizer with a fold-out tray

This back seat protector doubles as an organizer for your car. There are multiple pockets to hold important items such as iPads, bags, umbrellas, and more. It's made of quality leather that's durable and waterproof for long-lasting use.

40. The motion-sensor night lights that plug into your outlets

This plug-in night light offers a warm glow to any area. It automatically illuminates when you enter the room and features adjustable brightness so you can customize it to suit your personal preferences. Offered in a pack of two, these bulbs offer LED technology for approximately 50,000 hours of long-lasting operation.

41. A pet-bathing tool that makes bath time less stressful

This pet bathing tool will help you cleanse your pup with ease. It’s simple to install and use, allowing you to brush and rinse your pet at the same time while reducing stress on your neck and back. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, it attaches to your shower spigot or garden hose in minutes.

42. The water bottle with a pocket for your essentials

Use this water bottle and cell pouch to organize and simplify your lifestyle. Equipped to hold almost any size water bottle, it has a phone pocket as well as a hidden credit card slot that holds money and other valuable items. It’s great for hands-free use at the gym or while performing other activities.

43. These stretchy silicone lids that help keep food fresh

This seven-pack of stretch and seal lids will save you a fortune while saving the environment at the same time. Place them directly on top of bowls, jars, and more to increase freshness and reduce spills. Made of food-grade silicone, they’re designed to be used over and over again, alleviating the need for plastic wrap, foil, and other disposable food storage methods.

44. This pet hair remover that can be used over & over

Use this roller to remove pet hair from furniture, clothing, blankets, and more. It’s quick and easy to operate and can be used over and over again. There are no adhesives or power needed. Simply swipe the device back and forth and watch it capture pet hair and lint in minutes.

45. The magnetic screen door that attaches to any door

Attach this magnetic door screen to your home to get air and ventilation while preventing insects from entering. You can install it onto any metal or wood door frame, and it comes with everything needed to hang it. Made of magnetic mesh, it has a middle center seam that opens and closes easily when you enter and leave.

46. An in-shower foot scrubber that relaxes & soothes

Cleanse and massage your feet without ever having to bend over with this in-shower foot scrubber. Made with durable bristles, this device gets into hard-to-reach areas for deep cleaning and soothing comfort. There are suction cups on the bottom that secure it to the bath to help prevent slipping.

47. This red wine stain remover that cleans spills instantly

This red wine stain remover is the perfect remedy for accidental spots and spills. The formula works to instantly remove wine from clothing, carpets, and other fabrics. It's made of a 100% biodegradable pH-neutral solution that's simple to use. Simply spray, blot, and rinse.

48. The utensil rest that organizes & prevents mess

Place this utensil rest next to your stove for a convenient way to keep countertops clean and organized. It features four slots, made of heat-safe silicone, and comes with a raised border to prevent spills.

49. This phone holder that uses magnetic force

This magnetic cellphone mount holds most smartphones through powerful magnetic force. Simply clip the base to your air vent and attach your phone. Once attached, it can swivel and rotate as desired.

50. This plug-in air purifier & sanitizer for small rooms

Reduce germs and odors with this plug-in sanitizer. It features a UV C light that helps remove airborne viruses, and it comes with a bulb that needs to be replaced every 10 to 12 months. At 7 inches tall, it's the perfect size for smaller rooms, plugging into wall outlets with ease.

51. The Bluetooth headphones with a built-in microphone

These Bluetooth headphones offer powerful sound and a built-in microphone for crisp, clear phone calls. They feature easy-access control buttons that allow you to play music, adjust volume, skip songs, and answer calls. Lightweight and durable, these headphones are good for the gym, hiking, running, and other activities and need only two hours of charging for eight hours of playtime.

52. A set of silicone bottle caps that help keep beer fresh

This set of six silicone bottle caps fit most standard size beer bottles. Use them to keep beer fresh or prevent spilling in between drinking or when saving for later. Also great for sodas. It's reusable and safe for cleaning in the dishwasher.