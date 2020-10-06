Where is SpaceX Starlink? How to see the satellites in London, New York, Los Angeles

SpaceX Starlink is making its way across the sky — and there are several prime opportunities to spot the satellites this week from London, New York, and Los Angeles.

It's been a momentous week for Starlink. On Tuesday at 7:29 a.m. Eastern, a Falcon 9 rocket launched the 13th batch of satellites from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 60 craft were sent into orbit, before the Falcon 9 returned to Earth and landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. The Ms.Tree ship also successfully caught one of the fairing halves, which had been used on two prior missions.

The launch will support one of the most fascinating satellite constellations yet. Starlink hopes to offer high speed, low latency satellite internet access by flying the craft at a much lower altitude than other constellations. The 550-kilometer altitude means signals should move between the user and the satellite much faster.

SpaceX launched the first batch of satellites in May 2019, and started hosting a private beta this summer. Last week, CEO Elon Musk indicated the company would hold a public beta of the service "very soon." This beta will likely target users in Canada and the northern United States, the first places expected to receive access to the service.

As these batches launch, the website FindStarlink has tracked them and kept users informed of how to see them. The best time to spot them are after launches, before the satellites have had much time to space out. The reported sightings can be inaccurate, however, as the craft can change orbit. SpaceX is also working to make upcoming launches less visible.

But this week some of the best sighting times are at slightly more sociable hours. Fans in Los Angeles may be able to spot Starlink early on Tuesday evening, while those in New York and London may spy them Friday evening.

SpaceX's most recent Starlink launch. SpaceX/Twitter

Here is where and when you can spot them this week:

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from London

All times are in British Summertime.

Tuesday, October 6, 5:07 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for two minutes. Look from northeast to east.

The satellites should be visible for two minutes. Look from northeast to east. Tuesday, October 6, 6:39 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from west to east.

The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from west to east. Wednesday, October 7, 5:41 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east.

The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from northwest to east. Thursday, October 8, 6:16 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from west to east.

The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from west to east. Friday, October 9, 5:18 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from north to east.

The satellites should be visible for three minutes. Look from north to east. Friday, October 9, 7:51 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from southwest to southeast.

The satellites should be visible for five minutes. Look from southwest to southeast. Saturday, October 10, 5:53 a.m.: The satellites should be visible for four minutes. Look from west to southeast.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from New York

All times are in Eastern time.

Wednesday, October 7, 7:49 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from southwest to northeast.

The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from southwest to northeast. Friday, October 9, 7:25 p.m.: The satellites should be visible for six minutes. Look from west to northeast.

SpaceX Starlink: When and how to see from Los Angeles

All times are in Pacific time.