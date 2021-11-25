Subaru Solterra price, release date, range, and specs for the 2022 EV crossover

Subaru has been slow to adopt EVs or even hybrids, but that’s changing with the new Solterra. It’s a joint project between Toyota and Subaru, similar to the BR-Z/86 sports car, and it pairs with the Toyota bZ4X (although the Subaru has a far better name and is a better-looking car).

The Solterra isn’t a speed demon, but with 8.3 inches of ground clearance (the Mustang Mach-E has 5.7-inches, while the VW ID.4 has 6.7) and AWD, it could be the preferred EV of outdoorsy Subaru enthusiasts who like camping and such.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the new Subaru Solterra, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Subaru Solterra has an interesting design with a lot of rather nice-looking wheel cladding. Subaru

What is the Subaru Solterra release date?

Expect the Subaru Solterra to go on sale in mid-2022.

What’s the Subaru Solterra’s price?

There’s no indication of pricing yet, but expect it to land in a similar price range as other new EVs — probably starting in the low $40,000’s.

What’s the Subaru Solterra’s range?

Subaru says it expects the EPA-estimated range to be greater than 220 miles. Expect official numbers closer to the final release.

The rear glass has a dual-spoiler at the top and ducktail spoiler at the bottom. Subaru

What is the Subaru Solterra charging time?

Subaru says it will be able to charge up to 80 percent of total battery capacity in under an hour. That’s not particularly impressive, but we’ll need to wait for the final product to get firmer numbers.

What’s the Subaru Solterra’s horsepower and torque?

The Solterra makes 215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque from its two electric motors.

What’s the Subaru Solterra’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Subaru hasn’t said, but don’t expect WRX STI-levels of performance.

The interior of the Solterra is dominated by the large 12.3-inch center touchscreen. Subaru

Is the Subaru Solterra self-driving?

No, but it will come with Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist tech. It’ll have a 360-degree camera to help with parking, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and a standard auto-braking feature if you’re going to back into something.

EyeSight includes adaptive cruise control and an active lane assist feature to help keep you in your lane when on the highway.

Does the Subaru Solterra have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Yes, the Solterra comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How can I pre-order the Subaru Solterra?

Contact your local Subaru dealer to inquire about preordering a new Solterra.