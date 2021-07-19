SpaceX Starship orbital flight: launch date and plan for Mars rocket test

Starship, SpaceX’s upcoming stainless steel rocket, is about to go into orbit.

Elon Musk’s spaceflight firm is expected to launch a prototype model of its vessel, the first full flight of the ship and its booster, sometime in the second half of this year. The firm may complete the first static fire of the Super Heavy booster, the necessary addition to reaching orbit, as early as Monday.

It could prove a big step forward for SpaceX’s ship. First unveiled in 2017 under the name “BFR,” the Starship is a fully reusable vessel designed to send over 100 tons or 100 people into space at a time. It can replace the firm’s existing rockets like the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, while also taking on more ambitious goals like sending humans to Mars and beyond.

SpaceX is not waiting around to start these missions. The firm is aiming to send the first humans to Mars by the mid-2020s, before establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars as early as 2050.

It could all start with the Starship — and at around 400 feet when paired with the Super Heavy booster that lifts it away from the Earth, this thing is huge.

SpaceX Starship orbital flight: what is the plan?

In May 2021, a document from the Federal Communications Commission revealed the plan for the first flight.

The ship will take off from the firm’s Starbase, Texas, launch facility. Around two minutes after liftoff, at 171 seconds, the Super Heavy booster will separate from the Starship. The ship will continue to complete a targeted landing around 60 miles northwest of the coast of Hawaii. The whole flight will last around 90 minutes.

The flight plan for the Starship. FCC

SpaceX will not land the booster or the ship on land. The booster will land in the Gulf of Mexico, around 20 miles offshore, at 495 seconds or eight minutes after launch. The ship will complete a targeted powered landing in the sea.

The flight plan for the Super Heavy booster. FCC

SpaceX Starship: when is the orbital flight?

It’s unclear. The firm’s application to the FCC requested a launch window of June to December 2021.

In June 2021, company president Gwynne Shotwell claimed the firm was “shooting for July” for its first orbital flight. Shotwell told the National Space Society's International Space Development Conference that "I'm hoping we make it, but we all know that this is difficult."

That month, CNN also reported that the firm had yet to receive clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration for the flight. The firm has faced off with the organization ahead of the flight, most recently over a launch tower that the organization claims does not have government approval.

On June 29, Musk claimed at the Mobile World Congress that "we are going to do our best to do an orbital [Starship] launch attempt in the next few months."

Musk later followed up on Twitter:

“There is the internal goal if things go right, which needs to be aggressive. Obviously, some things will not go right internally & there will be external issues too. That said, I think we can stack an orbital ship on an orbital booster in July.”

Elon Musk sharing progress on the SpaceX Starship's Super Heavy booster. Twitter

SpaceX Starship orbital flight: which ship will it use?

SpaceX will use the SN20 prototype of the ship for its launch, NASASpaceflight reporter Chris Bergin reported in March.

The firm will send Starship to orbit using a prototype Super Heavy booster dubbed Booster 4. Its predecessor, Booster 3, will be used for ground tests ahead of the launch.

On Friday, Musk posted on Twitter that Booster 3 would “probably” host a static test fire on Monday. This test, a standard for any launch, fires the rocket’s engines without letting the vehicle move. It’s important to note that SpaceX does not plan to launch Booster 3.

“We’re changing much of design from 3 to 4,” Musk wrote on Twitter on June 30. “Booster 3 was very hard to build. Expect especially rapid evolution in first ~10 boosters & first ~30 ships.”

Fans have noted that the first orbital flight could contain some Musk-style in-jokes. The test is expected to use the SN20 ship and Booster 4 prototypes, a possible allusion to 4/20. The Booster 3 model currently stood on the pad measures 69 meters, another possible joke.

However, Musk claimed on Twitter that these were all “pure coincidence” — although he has made those jokes before.

SpaceX Starship orbital flight: how did we get here?